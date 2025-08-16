Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Registration to begin from August 21 at mcc.nic.in, Check Important Dates and Steps to Apply Here

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC will start the MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 registrations from August 21, 2025 on the official website at mcc.nic.in. Eligible candidates can register online till August 26, 2025 by using their NEET UG Roll number and password.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Aug 16, 2025, 16:18 IST
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration to begin from August 21.
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the MCC National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration on August 21, 2025. Candidates who are eligible and interested can visit the official website at mcc.nic.in to register online till August 26, 2025.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

Check the important details related to MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 here:

Overview

Details 

Event name 

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG)

Board name 

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

mcc.nic.in

Stream 

Medical 

Dental 

Level 

Undergraduate 

Scale 

Nationwide 

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 registration dates 

August 21 - 26, 2025

Log in credentials 

NEET UG Roll Number

Password

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Important Dates 

Candidates applying for MCC NEET UG Counselling Round 2 can check the following important dates: 

Event 

Date 

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 registration start date 

August 21, 2025

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 registration last date 

August 26, 2025

Choice filling dates 

August 22 - 26, 2025

Choice locking date 

August 26, 2025 from 4 PM - 11:55 PM

Seat Allotment Application dates 

August 27 - 28, 3035

Seat Allotment Result date

August 29, 2025

College reporting dates 

August 30 - September 5, 2025

Verification dates 

September 6 - 8, 2025

As per the norms and guidelines set by MCC, candidates will need to apply online only through one application. In case a student is found to have registered more than once or uploaded wrong information, their candidature will be cancelled. 

How to Register for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2:

  1. Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in
  2. Click on ‘UG Medical’ tab
  3. Scroll down to click on ‘New Registration 2025’ link under ‘Candidate Activity Board’
  4. You will be redirected to a registered candidates log in page 
  5. Enter your NEET UG Roll Number and Password
  6. Solve the security pin and press on ‘Sign In’
  7. In your candidate portal, apply for Round 2 registrations
  8. Provide your details and upload scanned copies of required documents
  9. Pay the online applicable fee
  10. Check your details and submit the form
  11. Download the PDF of application form for future use

