MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Registration to begin from August 21 at mcc.nic.in, Check Important Dates and Steps to Apply Here

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the MCC National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration on August 21, 2025. Candidates who are eligible and interested can visit the official website at mcc.nic.in to register online till August 26, 2025.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Check the important details related to MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 here: