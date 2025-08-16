MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Registration to begin from August 21 at mcc.nic.in, Check Important Dates and Steps to Apply Here

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the MCC National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration on August 21, 2025. Candidates who are eligible and interested can visit the official website at mcc.nic.in to register online till August 26, 2025.
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Check the important details related to MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG)
|
Board name
|
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
mcc.nic.in
|
Stream
|
Medical
Dental
|
Level
|
Undergraduate
|
Scale
|
Nationwide
|
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 registration dates
|
August 21 - 26, 2025
|
Log in credentials
|
NEET UG Roll Number
Password
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Important Dates
Candidates applying for MCC NEET UG Counselling Round 2 can check the following important dates:
|
Event
|
Date
|
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 registration start date
|
August 21, 2025
|
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 registration last date
|
August 26, 2025
|
Choice filling dates
|
August 22 - 26, 2025
|
Choice locking date
|
August 26, 2025 from 4 PM - 11:55 PM
|
Seat Allotment Application dates
|
August 27 - 28, 3035
|
Seat Allotment Result date
|
August 29, 2025
|
College reporting dates
|
August 30 - September 5, 2025
|
Verification dates
|
September 6 - 8, 2025
As per the norms and guidelines set by MCC, candidates will need to apply online only through one application. In case a student is found to have registered more than once or uploaded wrong information, their candidature will be cancelled.
How to Register for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2:
- Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in
- Click on ‘UG Medical’ tab
- Scroll down to click on ‘New Registration 2025’ link under ‘Candidate Activity Board’
- You will be redirected to a registered candidates log in page
- Enter your NEET UG Roll Number and Password
- Solve the security pin and press on ‘Sign In’
- In your candidate portal, apply for Round 2 registrations
- Provide your details and upload scanned copies of required documents
- Pay the online applicable fee
- Check your details and submit the form
- Download the PDF of application form for future use
