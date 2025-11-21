CLAT 2026 Admit Card Out Soon, Download Hall Ticket at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2026 Admit Card: The Consortium of National Law Universities is expected to issue the CLAT 2026 admit cards soon. This year, the CLAT 2026 exam is scheduled for December 7, 2025. The exam will be conducted across designated exam centres. Students who have completed the online application will be issued their CLAT admit cards in the coming week

As per past year trends, the Consortium of expected to issue the CLAT admit card 2026 10 days before the commencement of the law entrance test. The CLAT Admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. The admit card will include candidate details, exam centre details, exam schedule and important instructions for candidates.

CLAT 2026 admit card will be available for download on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates will also be able to download their admit cards through the link available on this page.