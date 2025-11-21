CLAT 2026 Admit Card Out Soon, Download Hall Ticket at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Key Points
- The CLAT 2026 admit card will be available for download by next week
- Download the CLAT admit card using the mobile number and password
- CLAT 2026 exam to be conducted on December 7
CLAT 2026 Admit Card: The Consortium of National Law Universities is expected to issue the CLAT 2026 admit cards soon. This year, the CLAT 2026 exam is scheduled for December 7, 2025. The exam will be conducted across designated exam centres. Students who have completed the online application will be issued their CLAT admit cards in the coming week
As per past year trends, the Consortium of expected to issue the CLAT admit card 2026 10 days before the commencement of the law entrance test. The CLAT Admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. The admit card will include candidate details, exam centre details, exam schedule and important instructions for candidates.
CLAT 2026 admit card will be available for download on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates will also be able to download their admit cards through the link available on this page.
CLAT 2026 Admit Card: Date and Time
The CLAT 2026 admit card will be available on the official website soon. The CLAT exam will be held on December 7. Considering this, it is expected that the hall ticket will be available for download by next week. Candidates must keep visiting the official website for the download the hall ticket.
Steps to Download the CLAT 2026 Admit Card
The link for candidates to download their CLAT admit card will be available on the official website soon. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to download the hall ticket
Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT
Step 2: Click on the CLAT admit card link
Step 3: Login with the login id and password
Step 4: The admit card will be displayed
Step 5: Download the admit card for further reference
