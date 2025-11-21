RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
WB NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling Begins Today, Apply at wbmcc.nic.in

Nov 21, 2025, 11:03 IST

WB NET PG counselling 2025 round 1 choice filling window opens today. Candidates can complete the choice filling until November 24. Check the round 1 revised schedule here.

WB NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling Begins Today
Key Points

  • WB NEET PG Round 1 choice filling closes on November 24
  • Round 1 seat allotment result to be announced on November 27
  • Enter choices for the first round of counselling at wbmcc.nic.in

WB NEET PG Counselling 2025: West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee has revised the WB NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 schedule. According to the revised dates, the WB NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on November 27, 2025. Candidates must note that the counselling committee has closed the registration window for round 1 of seat allotment. 

The link for candidates to enter the choices for WB NEET PG round 1 allotment will open at 6 PM today, November 21 and will be available until 2 PM of November 24, 2025. The seat allotment result will be announced based on the choices entered for students in the first choice filling round. 

WB NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 1 choice filling link will be available on the official website - wbmcc.nic.in. Candidates can also enter the choices through the link provided here

WB NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling - Click Here

WB NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Revised Schedule

The complete schedule for the first round of counselling is provided below

Event

Dates

Online registrations (reopened)

November 19 to 20

Online fee payment

20-Nov

Publication of registered candidates and seat matrix

21-Nov

Choice filling and locking

November 21 to 24

Seat allotment result

27-Nov

Reporting and admission

November 28 to December 3

WB NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Choice Filling: Steps to Follow

Follow the steps provided below to enter the choices for the WB NEET PG Round 1 counselling

Step 1: Visit the official website of WB NEET PG Counselling

Step 2: Click on the application login 

Step 3: Login with the NEET PG roll number and password

Step 4: Click on the choice filling window

Step 5: Enter the choice of course and college in the order of preference

Step 6: Save the choices entered and click on submit

