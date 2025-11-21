WB NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling Begins Today, Apply at wbmcc.nic.in

Key Points
- WB NEET PG Round 1 choice filling closes on November 24
- Round 1 seat allotment result to be announced on November 27
- Enter choices for the first round of counselling at wbmcc.nic.in
WB NEET PG Counselling 2025: West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee has revised the WB NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 schedule. According to the revised dates, the WB NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on November 27, 2025. Candidates must note that the counselling committee has closed the registration window for round 1 of seat allotment.
The link for candidates to enter the choices for WB NEET PG round 1 allotment will open at 6 PM today, November 21 and will be available until 2 PM of November 24, 2025. The seat allotment result will be announced based on the choices entered for students in the first choice filling round.
WB NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 1 choice filling link will be available on the official website - wbmcc.nic.in. Candidates can also enter the choices through the link provided here
WB NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling - Click Here
WB NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Revised Schedule
The complete schedule for the first round of counselling is provided below
|
Event
|
Dates
|
Online registrations (reopened)
|
November 19 to 20
|
Online fee payment
|
20-Nov
|
Publication of registered candidates and seat matrix
|
21-Nov
|
Choice filling and locking
|
November 21 to 24
|
Seat allotment result
|
27-Nov
|
Reporting and admission
|
November 28 to December 3
WB NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Choice Filling: Steps to Follow
Follow the steps provided below to enter the choices for the WB NEET PG Round 1 counselling
Step 1: Visit the official website of WB NEET PG Counselling
Step 2: Click on the application login
Step 3: Login with the NEET PG roll number and password
Step 4: Click on the choice filling window
Step 5: Enter the choice of course and college in the order of preference
Step 6: Save the choices entered and click on submit
