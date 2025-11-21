WB NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling Begins Today, Apply at wbmcc.nic.in

WB NEET PG Counselling 2025: West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee has revised the WB NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 schedule. According to the revised dates, the WB NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on November 27, 2025. Candidates must note that the counselling committee has closed the registration window for round 1 of seat allotment.

The link for candidates to enter the choices for WB NEET PG round 1 allotment will open at 6 PM today, November 21 and will be available until 2 PM of November 24, 2025. The seat allotment result will be announced based on the choices entered for students in the first choice filling round.

WB NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 1 choice filling link will be available on the official website - wbmcc.nic.in. Candidates can also enter the choices through the link provided here