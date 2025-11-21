Miss Universe winners from the USA: Whenever the question 'which country is most successful at beauty pageants around the world' arises, you probably already know that the United States has a long and impressive record.
Since the first Miss Universe pageant in 1952, women from all over the world have shown off their talent, beauty, and activism on stage. But no other country has been able to consistently win the crown like the United States has.
The question "How many Miss Universe winners from the USA?" brings up a long list of wins. Let's take a look at the official list of Miss Universe winners from the United States and see how the 2025 competition turned out.
How Many American Women have won the Miss Universe Pageant?
The United States has produced nine (9) Miss Universe winners since the pageant's inception in 1952. With this many wins, the United States is now the country with the most Miss Universe winners in the world, beating Venezuela, which has seven.
The journey began in 1954 when Miriam Stevenson first won the title. Since then, the country has been a strong competitor. R'Bonney Gabriel, who won Miss Universe 2022, is the most recent American to join this exclusive group of Miss Universe winners. These nine American Miss Universe winners come from seven decades, which shows that the US has always done well on the world stage.
List of all Miss Universe winners from the U.S. from 1952 to 2025
The following table lists all the American women who have won the Miss Universe title, including their age at the time of their crowning, making the U.S. the country with the most Miss Universe winners in history.
|
Year
|
Miss Universe Winner (U.S.)
|
Age at Crowning
|
State Represented as Miss USA
|
1954
|
Miriam Stevenson
|
21
|
1956
|
Carol Morris
|
20
|
1960
|
Linda Bement
|
18
|
1967
|
Sylvia Hitchcock
|
21
|
1980
|
Shawn Weatherly
|
20
|
South Carolina
|
1995
|
Chelsi Smith
|
21
|
1997
|
Brook Lee
|
26
|
2012
|
Olivia Culpo
|
20
|
2022
|
R'Bonney Gabriel
|
28
|
Texas
Also Read - List of Miss America Winners by Year (1921 - 2026): Check Updated List
Which Country Won the Miss Universe 2025 Pageant?
The title of Miss Universe 2025 was won by Fátima Bosch Fernández, who was representing Mexico. She was crowned at the age of 25.
The 74th annual Miss Universe pageant was held in Nonthaburi, Thailand, with the finale taking place on November 20, 2025. Fátima Bosch secured the highly coveted crown, becoming the fourth Mexican woman to win the Miss Universe title.
Congratulations to our new Miss Universe.— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) November 21, 2025
Tonight, a star was born. Her grace, strength, and radiant spirit captured the hearts of the world, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome her as our new queen. The universe shines a little brighter with her leading the way. ✨🌍👑 pic.twitter.com/HKYa3Z5dfz
Victoria Kjaer Theilvig of Denmark was the next Miss Universe after her. Bosch's win got a lot of attention, especially since it happened soon after she was in a controversial situation where she stood up to public criticism and was praised for her strength and calmness. The fact that she won shows that the group wants to promote modern traits like strength, leadership, and a commitment to eco-friendly fashion, not just looks.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation