By Harshita Singh
Nov 21, 2025, 05:11 EDT

How many Miss Universe from the USA have claimed the crown? The U.S. remains the country with the most Miss Universe winners with nine titleholders, setting a record since 1952. Discover the latest American Miss Universe winner from the U.S. along with a detailed list of Miss Universe winners, including all names through 2025.

Miss Universe winners from the USA, Courtesy: Business Insider﻿
Miss Universe winners from the USA: Whenever the question 'which country is most successful at beauty pageants around the world' arises, you probably already know that the United States has a long and impressive record. 

Since the first Miss Universe pageant in 1952, women from all over the world have shown off their talent, beauty, and activism on stage. But no other country has been able to consistently win the crown like the United States has. 

The question "How many Miss Universe winners from the USA?" brings up a long list of wins. Let's take a look at the official list of Miss Universe winners from the United States and see how the 2025 competition turned out.

How Many American Women have won the Miss Universe Pageant? 

The United States has produced nine (9) Miss Universe winners since the pageant's inception in 1952. With this many wins, the United States is now the country with the most Miss Universe winners in the world, beating Venezuela, which has seven.

The journey began in 1954 when Miriam Stevenson first won the title. Since then, the country has been a strong competitor. R'Bonney Gabriel, who won Miss Universe 2022, is the most recent American to join this exclusive group of Miss Universe winners. These nine American Miss Universe winners come from seven decades, which shows that the US has always done well on the world stage. 

List of all Miss Universe winners from the U.S. from 1952 to 2025

The following table lists all the American women who have won the Miss Universe title, including their age at the time of their crowning, making the U.S. the country with the most Miss Universe winners in history.

Year

Miss Universe Winner (U.S.)

Age at Crowning

State Represented as Miss USA

1954

Miriam Stevenson

21

South Carolina

1956

Carol Morris

20

Iowa

1960

Linda Bement

18

Utah

1967

Sylvia Hitchcock

21

Alabama

1980

Shawn Weatherly

20

South Carolina

1995

Chelsi Smith

21

Texas

1997

Brook Lee

26

Hawaii

2012

Olivia Culpo

20

Rhode Island

2022

R'Bonney Gabriel

28

Texas

Which Country Won the Miss Universe 2025 Pageant?

The title of Miss Universe 2025 was won by Fátima Bosch Fernández, who was representing Mexico. She was crowned at the age of 25.

The 74th annual Miss Universe pageant was held in Nonthaburi, Thailand, with the finale taking place on November 20, 2025. Fátima Bosch secured the highly coveted crown, becoming the fourth Mexican woman to win the Miss Universe title. 

 

Victoria Kjaer Theilvig of Denmark was the next Miss Universe after her. Bosch's win got a lot of attention, especially since it happened soon after she was in a controversial situation where she stood up to public criticism and was praised for her strength and calmness. The fact that she won shows that the group wants to promote modern traits like strength, leadership, and a commitment to eco-friendly fashion, not just looks.

Harshita Singh

Senior Content Writer

Harshita Singh specializes in US affairs and general knowledge, simplifying intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Holding a BA (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi and with over three years of experience in educational writing, she produces authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries, you can reach out to her at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.
