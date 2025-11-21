Miss Universe winners from the USA: Whenever the question 'which country is most successful at beauty pageants around the world' arises, you probably already know that the United States has a long and impressive record.

Since the first Miss Universe pageant in 1952, women from all over the world have shown off their talent, beauty, and activism on stage. But no other country has been able to consistently win the crown like the United States has.

The question "How many Miss Universe winners from the USA?" brings up a long list of wins. Let's take a look at the official list of Miss Universe winners from the United States and see how the 2025 competition turned out.

How Many American Women have won the Miss Universe Pageant?

The United States has produced nine (9) Miss Universe winners since the pageant's inception in 1952. With this many wins, the United States is now the country with the most Miss Universe winners in the world, beating Venezuela, which has seven.