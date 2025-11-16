School Holiday on 17 November 2025 (Monday): Schools Closed Tomorrow in THESE States, Check Details Here

AIBE Admit Card 2025
By Apeksha Agarwal
Nov 16, 2025, 15:31 IST

School Holiday 17th November 2025: Schools in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu, will remain closed on 17 November 2025 due to heavy rain and flooding. All other major states Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Odisha have confirmed that schools will remain open. Bihar schools have resumed as election duties have ended. Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, previously affected by Cyclone Montha, have no fresh alerts. Parents in Tamil Nadu are advised to follow district-level announcements for further updates.

School Holiday 17th November 2025: Schools across several regions of India are issuing updated holiday announcements for Monday, 17 November 2025, as heavy rainfall continues to impact parts of Tamil Nadu, especially Chennai. The persistent downpour, waterlogging, and safety concerns have prompted district authorities to suspend classes for a day to minimize student risk. Meanwhile, other states such as Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and parts of southern India have made their own decisions based on weather conditions, festive activities, and recent elections.

The situation is especially critical in Tamil Nadu, where rainfall linked to the extended impact of earlier cyclonic activity has created widespread disruption. As schools respond to local needs, parents and students are advised to stay updated with regional notifications. This article provides a complete state-wise breakdown of school closures, openings, and important advisories for 17 November 2025.

State-Wise School Holiday Updates for 17 November 2025

1. Tamil Nadu: Schools CLOSED in Chennai and Multiple Districts

Tamil Nadu remains the most affected state, with heavy rainfall across Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and nearby districts. Following continuous overnight showers and flooding in low-lying areas, district collectors have confirmed a school holiday for November 17 for all government, private, and aided institutions.
Authorities have issued safety advisories urging parents to avoid unnecessary travel, as several arterial roads in Chennai are waterlogged. Disaster response teams are monitoring vulnerable zones, and further updates may be issued based on rainfall intensity.

Tamil Nadu School Holiday Table

District/Region

Status on 17 Nov

Reason

Chennai

Closed

Heavy rain, waterlogging

Chengalpattu

Closed

Rainfall & safety issues

Tiruvallur

Closed

Waterlogging alerts

Kancheepuram

Likely closure (local orders)

Continuous rainfall

Southern TN districts

Open/Local decisions

Mild weather

2. Delhi NCR: Schools OPEN

All schools across Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, and Ghaziabad will remain open on 17 November 2025. There is no rain alert, no air-quality related shutdown, and authorities have not declared any official holiday. Regular academic schedules and examinations will continue as planned.

3. Bihar: Schools OPEN After Elections

With the state elections concluding last week, schools in Bihar have resumed normal operations. Districts that were earlier affected by polling arrangements such as Patna, Gaya, Nalanda, Begusarai, and Samastipur have reopened classrooms on their usual schedule. No weather disruption has been reported, and academic activity is back on track.

4. Andhra Pradesh: No Closure, Schools OPEN

Unlike the earlier weeks impacted by Cyclone Montha-related rainfall, schools across Andhra Pradesh are functioning normally on 17 November. No fresh rain warning or red/orange alert has been issued for the day, and all districts, including Guntur, Krishna, Kadapa, East Godavari, Nellore, and Tirupati, are holding classes without interruption.

5. Telangana: Schools OPEN

Schools in Telangana, including major cities like Hyderabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, and Khammam, remain open. There are no public holidays or weather alerts scheduled for November 17. Only localized traffic advisories are in place due to ongoing civic works in parts of Hyderabad.

6. Odisha: No Holiday; Schools OPEN

After the earlier cyclone-induced restrictions in southern Odisha districts, the weather has stabilized. On 17 November, schools across the state including Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri will be open unless individual institutions announce internal adjustments.

7. Uttar Pradesh: Schools OPEN

No weather or administrative holiday has been declared for Uttar Pradesh. Schools in cities such as Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Kanpur, and Agra will function normally on Monday.

School Holiday on 17 November 2025

State

Status

Reason

Tamil Nadu (Chennai + nearby)

Closed

Heavy rain, waterlogging

Delhi NCR

Open

No weather/festive holiday

Bihar

Open

Post-election regular schedule

Andhra Pradesh

Open

No rain alert

Telangana

Open

No holiday announced

Odisha

Open

Weather normal

Uttar Pradesh

Open

Regular classes

The only major region observing a school holiday on 17 November 2025 is Tamil Nadu, particularly Chennai and nearby districts, due to heavy rainfall and safety concerns. Other states including Delhi NCR, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Odisha have announced no closures and will operate schools as usual. Students and parents in Tamil Nadu should continue monitoring official district announcements, as additional advisories may follow depending on weather developments. For the rest of India, academic schedules remain unaffected, ensuring smooth resumption of classes after festive and election-related disruptions earlier this month.

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content.

