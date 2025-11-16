School Holiday on 17 November 2025 (Monday): Schools Closed Tomorrow in THESE States, Check Details Here

School Holiday 17th November 2025: Schools across several regions of India are issuing updated holiday announcements for Monday, 17 November 2025, as heavy rainfall continues to impact parts of Tamil Nadu, especially Chennai. The persistent downpour, waterlogging, and safety concerns have prompted district authorities to suspend classes for a day to minimize student risk. Meanwhile, other states such as Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and parts of southern India have made their own decisions based on weather conditions, festive activities, and recent elections. The situation is especially critical in Tamil Nadu, where rainfall linked to the extended impact of earlier cyclonic activity has created widespread disruption. As schools respond to local needs, parents and students are advised to stay updated with regional notifications. This article provides a complete state-wise breakdown of school closures, openings, and important advisories for 17 November 2025.

State-Wise School Holiday Updates for 17 November 2025 1. Tamil Nadu: Schools CLOSED in Chennai and Multiple Districts Tamil Nadu remains the most affected state, with heavy rainfall across Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and nearby districts. Following continuous overnight showers and flooding in low-lying areas, district collectors have confirmed a school holiday for November 17 for all government, private, and aided institutions.

Authorities have issued safety advisories urging parents to avoid unnecessary travel, as several arterial roads in Chennai are waterlogged. Disaster response teams are monitoring vulnerable zones, and further updates may be issued based on rainfall intensity. Tamil Nadu School Holiday Table District/Region Status on 17 Nov Reason Chennai Closed Heavy rain, waterlogging Chengalpattu Closed Rainfall & safety issues Tiruvallur Closed Waterlogging alerts Kancheepuram Likely closure (local orders) Continuous rainfall Southern TN districts Open/Local decisions Mild weather

2. Delhi NCR: Schools OPEN All schools across Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, and Ghaziabad will remain open on 17 November 2025. There is no rain alert, no air-quality related shutdown, and authorities have not declared any official holiday. Regular academic schedules and examinations will continue as planned. 3. Bihar: Schools OPEN After Elections With the state elections concluding last week, schools in Bihar have resumed normal operations. Districts that were earlier affected by polling arrangements such as Patna, Gaya, Nalanda, Begusarai, and Samastipur have reopened classrooms on their usual schedule. No weather disruption has been reported, and academic activity is back on track. 4. Andhra Pradesh: No Closure, Schools OPEN Unlike the earlier weeks impacted by Cyclone Montha-related rainfall, schools across Andhra Pradesh are functioning normally on 17 November. No fresh rain warning or red/orange alert has been issued for the day, and all districts, including Guntur, Krishna, Kadapa, East Godavari, Nellore, and Tirupati, are holding classes without interruption.

5. Telangana: Schools OPEN Schools in Telangana, including major cities like Hyderabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, and Khammam, remain open. There are no public holidays or weather alerts scheduled for November 17. Only localized traffic advisories are in place due to ongoing civic works in parts of Hyderabad. 6. Odisha: No Holiday; Schools OPEN After the earlier cyclone-induced restrictions in southern Odisha districts, the weather has stabilized. On 17 November, schools across the state including Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri will be open unless individual institutions announce internal adjustments. 7. Uttar Pradesh: Schools OPEN No weather or administrative holiday has been declared for Uttar Pradesh. Schools in cities such as Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Kanpur, and Agra will function normally on Monday.