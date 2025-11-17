School Holiday on 18 November 2025 (Tuesday): Schools Closed Tomorrow in THESE States, Check Details Here

School Holiday on 18 November 2025: School holiday news for 18 November 2025 (Tuesday) is important because some states may get heavy rain or have special events. Many parents and students want to know which schools will be open and which may stay closed. With Tamil Nadu under a heavy rainfall alert issued by the IMD, many districts are expected to keep schools closed as a precaution.
Meanwhile, other states such as Delhi NCR, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Odisha are set to operate schools normally, with no new weather warnings or administrative holidays announced. This article provides a clear, state-wise update on school closures for 18 November 2025 to help students, parents, and teachers stay informed and plan their day accordingly.
State-Wise School Holiday List for 18 November 2025
Students can check the following state wise school holiday list 2025 for 18th November 2025:
Tamil Nadu School Holiday Possibility: District-wise (18 November 2025)
Schools in many districts of Tamil Nadu were closed on 17 November 2025 due to heavy rainfall and an orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department. Districts including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, and others were on alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall. Schools are expected to remain closed on 18 November 2025 as precautionary measures continue. Check the table below for the expected school holiday list.
|
Districts
|
Weather Forecast
|
Expected Rainfall
|
School Holiday Chance (18 Nov 2025)
|
Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Karaikal
|
Heavy to very heavy rainfall
|
100–150 mm
|
Expected to be closed
|
Kanyakumari, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Madurai, Dindigul, Theni, Thanjavur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Karur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Villupuram, Ranipet, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Thiruvannamalai, Puducherry, Kallakkurichi, Cuddalore
|
Moderate to heavy rainfall
|
50–100 mm
|
Expected to be closed
Tomorrow is holiday in Delhi schools or not 2025?
Schools in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, and Ghaziabad will stay open on 18 November 2025. There is no rain alert, no pollution holiday, and no official notice for school closure. All classes and exams will run as usual.
IS School Closed Tomorrow in Bihar?
Schools in Bihar are open on 18 November. Elections are over, and districts like Patna, Gaya, Nalanda, Begusarai, and Samastipur have all returned to their normal school routine. There is no weather problem, so students must attend school.
Is Tomorrow Holiday in AP for Schools?
On 18 November, schools in Andhra Pradesh remain open. The weather is normal, and there is no new rain warning in districts like Guntur, Krishna, Kadapa, East Godavari, Nellore, and Tirupati. Classes will continue smoothly.
Telangana Schools Open Tomorrow?
Schools across Telangana, including Hyderabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, and Khammam, will be open on 18 November. There is no holiday and no weather alert. Only some areas in Hyderabad have traffic issues due to road work.
Odisha Schools Open Tomorrow
Weather in Odisha is stable now. On 18 November, schools in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri will stay open. There is no rain warning, so students should follow their regular timetable.
Tomorrow is a Holiday in School in UP 2025?
Schools in Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Kanpur, and Agra, will be open on 18 November. No holiday has been announced by the authorities.
