School Holiday on 18 November 2025 (Tuesday): Schools Closed Tomorrow in THESE States, Check Details Here

School Holiday on 18 November 2025: School holiday news for 18 November 2025 (Tuesday) is important because some states may get heavy rain or have special events. Many parents and students want to know which schools will be open and which may stay closed. With Tamil Nadu under a heavy rainfall alert issued by the IMD, many districts are expected to keep schools closed as a precaution. Meanwhile, other states such as Delhi NCR, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Odisha are set to operate schools normally, with no new weather warnings or administrative holidays announced. This article provides a clear, state-wise update on school closures for 18 November 2025 to help students, parents, and teachers stay informed and plan their day accordingly. State-Wise School Holiday List for 18 November 2025

Students can check the following state wise school holiday list 2025 for 18th November 2025: Tamil Nadu School Holiday Possibility: District-wise (18 November 2025) Schools in many districts of Tamil Nadu were closed on 17 November 2025 due to heavy rainfall and an orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department. Districts including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, and others were on alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall. Schools are expected to remain closed on 18 November 2025 as precautionary measures continue. Check the table below for the expected school holiday list. Districts Weather Forecast Expected Rainfall School Holiday Chance (18 Nov 2025) Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Karaikal Heavy to very heavy rainfall 100–150 mm Expected to be closed Kanyakumari, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Madurai, Dindigul, Theni, Thanjavur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Karur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Villupuram, Ranipet, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Thiruvannamalai, Puducherry, Kallakkurichi, Cuddalore Moderate to heavy rainfall 50–100 mm Expected to be closed