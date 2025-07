Maharashtra Board School Holiday List: The Maharashtra Board School Holiday List for 2025 provides important information about the public holidays, school leave dates, and government holidays in the state. These holidays are observed in schools and institutions across Maharashtra and allow students and teachers to plan their academic schedules accordingly. Major festivals, national holidays, and special observances that will be observed all year long are included in the list. Students and parents can make the most of their time off by staying aware about impending vacations by consulting the holiday calendar. The list is also helpful for organizing family get-togethers and trips.

Why is Maharashtra's Schools Closed on 8th and 8th July, 2025?

Maharashtra's schools will all be closed on July 8 and 9, 2025. This is due to the fact that thousands of Teachers and other Staff will organize a statewide demonstration. A large crowd will assemble in Mumbai's Azad Maidan as part of the protest. The protest's main goal is to seek long-overdue grants and benefits. The protest, which began in August 2024 and lasted for 75 days, is the source of the current agitation. In the demonstration, the teachers call for more funding for partially and fully supported schools. Several teachers' unions, the Maharashtra State Headmasters' Association, and the Joint Headmasters' Association are among the prominent educational organizations that have joined the demonstration.

The educators will not give up until their demands for services and funding are satisfied.