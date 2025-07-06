Maharashtra Schools Closed Amid Teachers’ Protest: Earlier, it was stated that all the schools in Maharashtra will remain closed on July 8 and 9, 2025. This is because thousands of teachers and the non-teaching staff will plan a statewide protest. In the protest, there will be a mass gathering at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. The protest basically aims at demanding long-pending grants and benefits. The protest, backed by major unions including the Maharashtra State Headmasters’ Association and the Joint Headmasters’ Association, has aimed to push the government to fulfil the demands regarding financial grants and employee benefits.

However, the director of Higher and Secondary Education, Mahesh Palekar has clarified that schools will remain open on july 8 and 9. The protest will contune until the teacher's demands are met.