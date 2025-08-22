NYT Wordle hint and answer (August 22, 2025): Friday's Wordle puzzle, number #1525, is now live and waiting for you to solve it. Some days, Wordle gives you a curveball with hard-to-understand words. But today's answer is a common word, even though the letter combination might still be hard. A solid starting word is key, but if you have already used your go-to and are staring at a blank grid, don't worry. This guide is built to help you out, step by step, ensuring you find the solution and earn that green grid without stress.

What is Wordle Hint Today for August 22, 2025?

The best Wordle hints point you in the right direction without giving away the answer. Think of words that describe something that looks worn out, shabby, or run-down to help you with today's word. It often refers to an old thing or even an animal with messy fur. There is one vowel that repeats and two consonants in the word.