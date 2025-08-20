NYT Wordle Today (August 20, 2025): The daily Wordle is live for August 20, 2025, and it’s a tricky one that might have you using all six guesses. The beauty of this game is how a seemingly simple five-letter word can stump millions of players worldwide. Doesn’t matter whether you have maintained a perfect NYT Wordle streak or are just starting your NYT games journey with this puzzle. Therefore, this article is designed to help you solve today’s challenge. We'll offer a series of strategic hints and clues to guide you without giving away the answer immediately, ensuring you still get that satisfying "solved" feeling. NYT Wordle Hints Today for August 20, 2025 Today's Wordle, puzzle #1523, could feel like a real brain teaser. If you’ve used your go-to starting words like “KNOCK” or “BLOCK” and are still struggling, don’t worry. A great strategy is to start thinking about word patterns and common letter placements. The official NYT WordleBot often shares key insights into the puzzle’s difficulty, and today's word has some common letters, but their arrangement might be unexpected. The Wordle answer today is not one of the more commonly used words, but you definitely know it.

What is the Clue for Wordle #1523? For those who need a little nudge in the right direction, here is a helpful clue for today's Wordle. The word contains two vowels.

One of the letters appears twice.

It is a word for a type of animal, specifically a pack animal known for its wool. Try these more specific ones if the first set of Wordle hints doesn't help you. This is your last chance to figure it out before we give you the answer. The word starts with the letter 'L'.

The second and third letters are both 'L'. What is Today's Wordle Answer? Spoiler warning: The final answer is revealed below. Do not scroll further if you want to solve the puzzle on your own. The answer to Wordle #1523 on August 20, 2025, is…LLAMA How to Play Wordle NYT Game? For newcomers, the rules of the New York Times Wordle are straightforward. You have six tries to guess a five-letter word. This NYT game also tells you what you got right after each guess with colored tiles: