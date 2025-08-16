NYT Wordle Today (August 16, 2025): The puzzle for August 16, 2025, is not a very rare five-letter word, but its structure can be a bit tricky. A lot of people who play every day guess words with letters that are not common, which is often a good strategy. But in today's solution, you have to think about a letter that is used more than once. Read on for some useful tips that will help you stay on track and keep your daily streak going.
Wordle Today Hint for August 16, 2025
Here are a few quick hints to get your wheels turning if you just need a little push in the right direction. Use them one at a time to see how far you can get on your own before you give up.
Hint #1: The word starts with the letter 'M' and ends with the letter 'E'.
Hint #2: There is a repeated letter in the word.
Hint #3: It has two vowels.
Hint #4: The word is an adjective used to describe something that is not shiny.
What is Today's Wordle Clue?
This next clue is a bit more direct and should help you find the answer if you're still stuck and the hints didn't help.
Clue: The word is the opposite of "glossy" and is often used in the context of makeup, paint, or photography.
What is the Wordle Answer for August 16, 2025?
Don't worry about your streak, we've got you covered. Here is the official answer for today's puzzle.
The Wordle answer for today, August 16, 2025, is...
MATTE
Wordle Answer from Archives
-
Wordle Hint for August 14, 2025 #1517: KNELL
-
Wordle Hint for August 13, 2025 #1516: KEFIR
-
Wordle Hint for August 12, 2025 #1515: NOMAD
Tips to Improve your Wordle Strategy?
Now that you have got today's word, you can get ready for tomorrow's challenge. Remember to pay attention to words that use vowels and common consonants like S, T, and R. But do not forget to also consider words with repeating letters, like today's word, as they can be a tricky part of the puzzle.
