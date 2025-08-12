Today’s Wordle number #1515 answer is a word that could be either a quick solve or a real streak-breaker. It all depends on your initial guesses within the limits of 6 attempts. The New York Times puzzle for August 12, 2025, requires a bit of creative thinking, especially with a less common starting letter. If your opening word did not hit with a green or yellow tile, you are likely in the same boat as many other players today. We are here to help you get back on track and avoid a frustrating loss. All you need to do is take a look at the compiled list of carefully crafted Wordle clues and, if you need it, the final answer, to keep your winning streak alive.

Wordle Hint for August 12, 2025

If you are already a few guesses in and feeling stuck, don't worry. This Wordle is challenging, but it's completely solvable with the right information. The key is to think about words that fit a specific pattern rather than just random guesses. The word for today isn’t a technical or obscure term, but it might not be a part of your daily vocabulary. Here's a set of clues to nudge you in the right direction without completely spoiling the fun.