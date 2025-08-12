Today’s Wordle number #1515 answer is a word that could be either a quick solve or a real streak-breaker. It all depends on your initial guesses within the limits of 6 attempts. The New York Times puzzle for August 12, 2025, requires a bit of creative thinking, especially with a less common starting letter. If your opening word did not hit with a green or yellow tile, you are likely in the same boat as many other players today. We are here to help you get back on track and avoid a frustrating loss. All you need to do is take a look at the compiled list of carefully crafted Wordle clues and, if you need it, the final answer, to keep your winning streak alive.
Wordle Hint for August 12, 2025
If you are already a few guesses in and feeling stuck, don't worry. This Wordle is challenging, but it's completely solvable with the right information. The key is to think about words that fit a specific pattern rather than just random guesses. The word for today isn’t a technical or obscure term, but it might not be a part of your daily vocabulary. Here's a set of clues to nudge you in the right direction without completely spoiling the fun.
What is the Wordle clue for today?
Here are some hints that might help you find the Wordle answer today:
-
The first letter of the word today is N.
-
The word ends with a D.
-
There are two vowels in the word.
-
The word doesn't have any repeating letters today.
-
A major hint about the meaning: Think of a person who has no fixed home and travels from place to place.
Wordle Answer Today for Puzzle #1515
If the hints above were enough to help you solve it, congratulations on another successful Wordle! If you've used up your attempts or are just ready to see the answer, it's waiting for you below. Take one last mental stab at it before you scroll down.
The Wordle answer for August 12, 2025, is…
NOMAD
A nomad is a member of a people or tribe that moves from place to place in order to find pasture for their animals or to follow a mobile way of life. The word is perfect for today’s puzzle, featuring an uncommon starting letter and a distinct meaning.
Wordle Answer from the Past Week
-
Wordle Hint for August 11, 2025 #1514: SOUTH
-
Wordle Hint for August 10, 2025 #1513: MINTY
-
Wordle Hint for August 9, 2025 #1512: NASAL
-
Wordle Hint for August 8, 2025 #1511: IMBUE
It’s always a great feeling to successfully complete the daily puzzle. If this one was a tough one for you, don’t stress. The challenge is one of the things that makes the game so fun. Come back tomorrow for a fresh new puzzle and another chance to show off your word-guessing skills.
