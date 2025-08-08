NYT Wordle hint (August 8, 2025): The daily Wordle puzzle is a great way to start the weekend, and today's puzzle, number 1511, has a real purpose behind it. You're in the right place if you've already made a few guesses and are having trouble finding the right answer to the Wordle game today. We know how frustrating it is when a streak starts to fade, and sometimes all you need is a little hint to get back on track. So, here is a series of thoughtful hints below, designed to guide you toward the solution without ruining the fun. Just a little further down the page is the final answer if you need it.
What is Today’s Wordle Hint for August 8, 2025?
Today’s Wordle for August 8, 2025, answer is a verb which refers to the act of filling or inspiring something with a quality or feeling. Think about what a poet might do with a story or how a leader might influence a crowd. That is the essence of the word and the very first Wordle hint today.
Repeated Letters in Wordle Answer Today
For today's Wordle puzzle, you can rest easy: the answer for Wordle #1511 does not contain any repeated letters. Each of the five letters is different.
Clues for Wordle #1511 Answer
If the previous hints have not quite clicked yet, let's get a little more specific with a set of targeted clues to help you solve today's Wordle.
-
The word starts with a vowel.
-
The word also ends with a vowel.
-
There are three vowels in the word.
Wordle Answer Today for August 8, 2025
Here it is, if you've tried everything else and are ready to see the answer...
IMBUE
"Imbue" is a verb that means to fill something with a feeling or quality.
For instance, "His art imbued a feeling of sadness."
Wordle Archive for Previous Answers
-
Wordle Hint for August 6, 2025 #1509: GROAN
-
Wordle Hint for August 5, 2025 #1508: STORK
-
Wordle Hint for August 4, 2025 #1507: RIGID
To solve today's Wordle puzzle, you had to pay close attention to where the vowels were and what they meant. We hope these tips helped you keep your streak going and feel good about your hard-earned victory. Come back tomorrow for a new puzzle and new hints!
