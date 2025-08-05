NYT Wordle hint today: It can be frustrating to hit a wall with today's Wordle #1508 puzzle, especially if you're on a winning streak. The puzzle for August 5, 2025, is one of a kind, and if you've tried everything and are now looking at a few yellow boxes, you're in the right place. We have put together the best Wordle hints and the final answer to help you solve this puzzle. We want to give you a strategic edge by giving you just enough hints to help you find the answer to Wordle today and start your day with a win. What is the Hint for Wordle Today, August 5, 2025? A noun referring to a kind of bird that wades is today's Wordle hint. In many cultures and folklores, it is often linked to carrying babies. Let's put this hint and the next one together and see if we can figure out Wordle today.

What is the First Letter in Wordle Today? The word begins with the letter ‘S’. How Many Vowels are in the Wordle Answer Today? The answer for Wordle today has only one vowel. Is There Any Repetitive Letter in the Final Answer? Luckily, no. The word has no repeating letters today. Final Wordle Clue for August 5, 2025 The five-letter word today is a type of bird that is known for its long legs and beak. What is the Answer to Today's Wordle (#1508) for August 5, 2025? If you've tried all the hints and are still stumped, here is the final answer to today's daily puzzle. The word for Wordle #1508 on August 5, 2025, is STORK. How to Play Wordle Like a Pro? If you’re new to the game or just need a quick reminder, Wordle challenges you to guess a five-letter word in six tries. The tiles even change color after each guess to show you how well you're doing: