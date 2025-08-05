UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025: AKTU released Counselling Status at uptac.admissions.nic.in

UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment 2025: Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has released the Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling (UPTAC) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment List today, August 5, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website at uptac.admissions.nic.in.
The last date to confirm or float the seats is August 7, 2025. The seat allotment list is formulated on the basis of candidates' JEE Main 2025 ranks and their preferred college/course choices during registration.
UPTAC Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Check the details of UPTAC Counselling 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling (UPTAC)
|
Board name
|
Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
uptac.admissions.nic.in
|
Round 2 seat allotment list release date
|
August 5, 2025
|
Last date to confirm seats
|
August 7, 2025
|
Seat confirmation fee
|
Gen/OBC: INR 20,000
SC/ST: INR 12,000
|
Stream
|
Engineering
|
Programme
|
B.Tech
|
Log in credentials
|
JEE (Main) Application No
Password
How to check UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment List 2025?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to view your UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment List 2025:
- Visit the official website at uptac.admissions.nic.in
- On the homepage, under the ‘CANDIDATE ACTIVITY BOARD’ tab, click on ‘Round 2 Seat Allotment Result for UPTAC B.Tech. Counselling 2025’ link from ‘B.Tech. Counselling 2025’ tab
- In the log in window, enter your Type of Registration, JEE (Main) Application No, and Password
- Solve the case sensitive captcha code
- Press on ‘Sign In’
- The UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment List 2025 will appear
- Check your details and download for future steps of counselling
UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment 2025 Direct Link
UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment List 2025: What to Do Next?
Once the candidate has checked their UPTAC BTech Admission seat allotment status, they will need to choose from one of the following options to proceed with the further stages of counselling:
-
Select from ‘Freeze or Float’ options
-
Freeze: Candidates will need to accept the allotted seat and opt out of further counselling rounds
-
Float: Retain the current seat but remain eligible for higher preference upgrades in subsequent rounds.
-
-
Pay Seat Acceptance Fee till August 7, 2025, inability to pay the application fee will result in application cancellation and disqualification from further rounds of counselling.
-
Report to allotted college to proceed with admission formalities.
