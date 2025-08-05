UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025: AKTU released Counselling Status at uptac.admissions.nic.in

UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment 2025: Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has released the Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling (UPTAC) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment List today, August 5, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website at uptac.admissions.nic.in.

The last date to confirm or float the seats is August 7, 2025. The seat allotment list is formulated on the basis of candidates' JEE Main 2025 ranks and their preferred college/course choices during registration.

UPTAC Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Check the details of UPTAC Counselling 2025 here: