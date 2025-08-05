UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025: AKTU released Counselling Status at uptac.admissions.nic.in

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment 2025: The Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) released the UPTAC Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment List on August 5, 2025 on the official website at uptac.admissions.nic.in. The deadline to confirm or float seats is August 7, 2025, and the allotment is based on JEE Main 2025 ranks and preferred college/course choices.

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi
Aug 5, 2025, 14:15 IST
UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment 2025: Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has released the Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling (UPTAC) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment List today, August 5, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website at uptac.admissions.nic.in

The last date to confirm or float the seats is August 7, 2025. The seat allotment list is formulated on the basis of candidates' JEE Main 2025 ranks and their preferred college/course choices during registration.

UPTAC Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

Check the details of UPTAC Counselling 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling (UPTAC)

Board name 

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU)

Academic year

2025-26

Official website 

uptac.admissions.nic.in

Round 2 seat allotment list release date 

August 5, 2025 

Last date to confirm seats 

August 7, 2025 

Seat confirmation fee

Gen/OBC: INR 20,000

SC/ST: INR 12,000

Stream 

Engineering 

Programme 

B.Tech

Log in credentials 

JEE (Main) Application No

Password

How to check UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment List 2025?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to view your UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment List 2025:

  1. Visit the official website at uptac.admissions.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, under the ‘CANDIDATE ACTIVITY BOARD’ tab, click on ‘Round 2 Seat Allotment Result for UPTAC B.Tech. Counselling 2025’ link from ‘B.Tech. Counselling 2025’ tab
  3. In the log in window, enter your Type of Registration, JEE (Main) Application No, and Password
  4. Solve the case sensitive captcha code
  5. Press on ‘Sign In’
  6. The UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment List 2025 will appear
  7. Check your details and download for future steps of counselling 

UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment 2025 Direct Link

UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment List 2025: What to Do Next?

Once the candidate has checked their UPTAC BTech Admission seat allotment status, they will need to choose from one of the following options to proceed with the further stages of counselling:

  1. Select from ‘Freeze or Float’ options

    • Freeze: Candidates will need to accept the allotted seat and opt out of further counselling rounds

    • Float: Retain the current seat but remain eligible for higher preference upgrades in subsequent rounds.

  2. Pay Seat Acceptance Fee till August 7, 2025, inability to pay the application fee will result in application cancellation and disqualification from further rounds of counselling.

  3. Report to allotted college to proceed with admission formalities.

