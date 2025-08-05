Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2025: CET Round 1 Merit List Release Tomorrow at medicalug2025.mahacet.org

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 CET Round 1 Merit List will be released tomorrow, 6th August, on the official website at medicalug2025.mahacet.org. Students who have filled out the form for Round 1 counselling can soon check their names on the merit list.

Once the merit list is out, a direct link to check the list will be shared on the same website. This will help students know if they are selected for the next steps.

The State CET Cell, Maharashtra, is conducting this counselling process for 85% state quota MBBS and BDS seats in medical colleges. The remaining 15% seats will be filled through MCC AIQ counselling.

On the counselling website, students can also find all details like:

Merit List

Seat Matrix

Choice Filling Instructions

This helps students choose the right college and course for their medical studies in Maharashtra.