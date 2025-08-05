CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2025: CET Round 1 Merit List Release Tomorrow at medicalug2025.mahacet.org

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 CET Round 1 Merit List will be declared tomorrow, August 6. Students can register, fill in details, upload documents, and pay the fee online. The process covers 85% state quota MBBS/BDS seats. Once registered, students must print the confirmation page for future steps in the counselling process.

ByAayesha Sharma
Aug 5, 2025, 18:19 IST
Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2025
Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2025
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 CET Round 1 Merit List will be released tomorrow, 6th August, on the official website at medicalug2025.mahacet.org. Students who have filled out the form for Round 1 counselling can soon check their names on the merit list.

Once the merit list is out, a direct link to check the list will be shared on the same website. This will help students know if they are selected for the next steps.

The State CET Cell, Maharashtra, is conducting this counselling process for 85% state quota MBBS and BDS seats in medical colleges. The remaining 15% seats will be filled through MCC AIQ counselling.

On the counselling website, students can also find all details like:

  • Merit List

  • Seat Matrix

  • Choice Filling Instructions

This helps students choose the right college and course for their medical studies in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra NEET 2025: List of Important Documents

Students joining Maharashtra NEET 2025 counselling must keep these documents ready. Check the following details:

  • NEET UG 2025 Admit Card

  • NEET UG 2025 Scorecard / Mark Sheet

  • Filled Online Application Form

  • Nationality Certificate (or Indian Passport or School Leaving Certificate)

  • Domicile Certificate (from government office)

  • 10th Mark Sheet or Birth Certificate (for Date of Birth proof)

  • 12th Mark Sheet (HSC)

  • Any Government ID (Aadhaar, PAN, or Passport)

  • Medical Fitness Certificate (as per Annexure H)

