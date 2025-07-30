HPBOSE Class 10th Supplementary Result 2025: Check Expected Release Date, Steps to Download Scorecard at hpbose.org

HPBOSE 10th Supplementary Result 2025: Following the successful administration of the class 10 compartment exams in July, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education is scheduled to release the HPBOSE 10th supplementary result 2025 in August 2025. Students who failed one or more topics in the regular HP Board 10th exam get another chance to finish their academic year with these Himachal Board supplemental exams.

Students can access their HP Board 10 supplementary result link at hpbose.org, the official website, as soon as it becomes available. They must log in with their roll number in order to download the HPBOSE 10th supplemental result marks. On May 15, the HPBOSE 10th result 2025 (regular) was released.

HP Board 10 Supplementary Result: Official Website

The HPBPSE class 10th result link is available to students on the following websites: