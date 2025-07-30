RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
HPBOSE Class 10th Supplementary Result 2025: Check Expected Release Date, Steps to Download Scorecard at hpbose.org

HPBOSE Class 10th Supplementary Result 2025: The HPBOSE 10th supplementary results for 2025 are expected in August, following July compartment exams. Using their roll number, students can view their results on hpbose.org or hpresults.nic.in. In addition to offering a thorough grading system and results via SMS and DigiLocker, this gives students who failed regular exams a second chance.

Jul 30, 2025, 13:36 IST
HPBOSE Class 10th Supplementary Result 2025
HPBOSE 10th Supplementary Result 2025: Following the successful administration of the class 10 compartment exams in July, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education is scheduled to release the HPBOSE 10th supplementary result 2025 in August 2025. Students who failed one or more topics in the regular HP Board 10th exam get another chance to finish their academic year with these Himachal Board supplemental exams.

Students can access their HP Board 10 supplementary result link at hpbose.org, the official website, as soon as it becomes available. They must log in with their roll number in order to download the HPBOSE 10th supplemental result marks. On May 15, the HPBOSE 10th result 2025 (regular) was released. 

HP Board 10 Supplementary Result: Official Website

The HPBPSE class 10th result link is available to students on the following websites:

  • hpbose.org

  • hpresults.nic.in

Steps To Check HPBOSE 10th Supplementary Result 2025?

Candidates can check the steps given below to download the HPBOSE 10th Supplementary Result 2025: 

  • Go to the official website: Visit hpbose.org, the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE).

  • Locate Results Section: Find the "Results" tab or area, which is typically noticeable on the site, and click on it.

  • Locate Supplementary Link: Find the "HPBOSE 10th Supplementary Result 2025" link and click on it.

  • Put the roll number in here: A window for login will open. Enter your roll number for the HPBOSE 10th supplemental test carefully.

  • Submit Information: To continue and see the specifics of your results, click the "Submit" or "Search" button.

  • See Your Outcome: After that, the screen will show your HPBOSE 10th supplemental result.

  • Download and Print: Save a printout of the provisional results for use in admissions procedures and future reference.

HPBOSE 10th Class Supplementary Result 2025: Grading System

Candidates can check the table to know the marks range for grades and grade points:

Marks Range

Grades

Grade Points

91-100

A1

100

81-90

A2

90

71-80

B1

80

61-70

B2

70

51-60

C1

60

41-50

C2

50

33-40

D

40

21-32

E1

C

00-20

E2

C

Alternative Ways to Check HPBOSE 10th Compartment Result

Students can verify their HPBOSE 10th supplemental result using the following options in addition to the official website. If there is a lot of traffic to the official hpbose.org result site, these techniques are a useful fallback.

  • SMS

Type: HP10<space>ROLLNUMBER

Send to: the number notified by HPBOSE (to be announced)

You will receive the result on your mobile via SMS.

  • DigiLocker

Visit https://www.digilocker.gov.in

Log in with the required credentials (Aadhaar/mobile number)

Search for HPBOSE 10th Class 2025 Supplementary Results

Download HP Board marksheet directly from there

Also Read:

