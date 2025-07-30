HPBOSE Class 10th Supplementary Result 2025: Check Expected Release Date, Steps to Download Scorecard at hpbose.org

HPBOSE 10th Supplementary Result 2025: Following the successful administration of the class 10 compartment exams in July, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education is scheduled to release the HPBOSE 10th supplementary result 2025 in August 2025. Students who failed one or more topics in the regular HP Board 10th exam get another chance to finish their academic year with these Himachal Board supplemental exams.
Students can access their HP Board 10 supplementary result link at hpbose.org, the official website, as soon as it becomes available. They must log in with their roll number in order to download the HPBOSE 10th supplemental result marks. On May 15, the HPBOSE 10th result 2025 (regular) was released.
HP Board 10 Supplementary Result: Official Website
The HPBPSE class 10th result link is available to students on the following websites:
-
hpbose.org
-
hpresults.nic.in
Steps To Check HPBOSE 10th Supplementary Result 2025?
Candidates can check the steps given below to download the HPBOSE 10th Supplementary Result 2025:
-
Go to the official website: Visit hpbose.org, the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE).
-
Locate Results Section: Find the "Results" tab or area, which is typically noticeable on the site, and click on it.
-
Locate Supplementary Link: Find the "HPBOSE 10th Supplementary Result 2025" link and click on it.
-
Put the roll number in here: A window for login will open. Enter your roll number for the HPBOSE 10th supplemental test carefully.
-
Submit Information: To continue and see the specifics of your results, click the "Submit" or "Search" button.
-
See Your Outcome: After that, the screen will show your HPBOSE 10th supplemental result.
-
Download and Print: Save a printout of the provisional results for use in admissions procedures and future reference.
Related Stories
HPBOSE 10th Class Supplementary Result 2025: Grading System
Candidates can check the table to know the marks range for grades and grade points:
|
Marks Range
|
Grades
|
Grade Points
|
91-100
|
A1
|
100
|
81-90
|
A2
|
90
|
71-80
|
B1
|
80
|
61-70
|
B2
|
70
|
51-60
|
C1
|
60
|
41-50
|
C2
|
50
|
33-40
|
D
|
40
|
21-32
|
E1
|
C
|
00-20
|
E2
|
C
Alternative Ways to Check HPBOSE 10th Compartment Result
Students can verify their HPBOSE 10th supplemental result using the following options in addition to the official website. If there is a lot of traffic to the official hpbose.org result site, these techniques are a useful fallback.
-
SMS
Type: HP10<space>ROLLNUMBER
Send to: the number notified by HPBOSE (to be announced)
You will receive the result on your mobile via SMS.
-
DigiLocker
Visit https://www.digilocker.gov.in
Log in with the required credentials (Aadhaar/mobile number)
Search for HPBOSE 10th Class 2025 Supplementary Results
Download HP Board marksheet directly from there
Also Read:
UPTAC Round 1 Seat Allotment 2025 LIVE: Download AKTU Counselling Result Today at uptac.admissions.nic.in; Check Fees, and Other Details
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation