RRB ALP Exam Centers 2025: Check State-Wise CBAT Test Centre Cities List Here

RRB ALP Exam Centres 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB ALP CBAT City Intimation Slip (CEN 01/2024) for the retest. Candidates can check their allotted exam city on the official city slip. Candidates need to log in with their User ID, password, and captcha code to access the RRB ALP city intimation 2025.
The exam centre details will be mentioned on the official admit card. Candidates must carry their Aadhaar card and a valid photo ID proof to the allotted RRB ALP exam centre on the exam day.
The RRB ALP exam is conducted across multiple cities in India. Candidates were required to select their preferred exam cities while filling out the application form. The final RRB ALP exam centre is allotted based on these preferences. This article provides all the details about RRB ALP exam centres cities.
RRB ALP Exam Centres 2025
The RRB ALP Exam Centres 2025 are spread across various states and union territories in India. Candidates had the option to select their preferred exam cities while filling out the application form. The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have allotted exam centres based on these preferences.
Below is the detailed state-wise list of RRB ALP exam cities 2025:
|
States/UTs
|
RRB ALP Exam Cities
|
Andaman & Nicobar
|
Port Blair
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Amalapuram, Anantapur, Bhimavaram, Challapalli, Chirala, Chittoor, Eluru, Gooty, Gudivada, Gudur, Guntur, Kadapa, Kakinada, Kanchikachera, Kavali, Kurnool, Nandyal, Narasapuram, Narasaraopet, Nellore, Ongole, Proddatur, Puttur, Rajahmundry, Rajam, Rajampet, Srikakulam, Surampalem, Tadepalligudem, Tekkali, Tirupathi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Itanagar, Naharlagun
|
Assam
|
Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Kokrajhar, Silchar, Tezpur
|
Bihar
|
Arrah, Aurangabad, Bhagalpur, Bihar Sharif, Darbhanga, Gaya, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea, Samastipur, Siwan
|
Chandigarh
|
Chandigarh
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Bilaspur, Durg, Bhilai Nagar, Raipur
|
Delhi/NCR
|
Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, New Delhi, Noida
|
Goa
|
Verna
|
Gujarat
|
Ahmedabad, Anand, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Bhuj, Dadra, Gandhinagar, Godhra, Himatnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Mehsana, Nadiad, Navsari, Rajkot, Silvassa, Surat, Surendranagar, Vadodara, Valsad, Vapi
|
Haryana
|
Ambala, Bahadurgarh, Gurgaon, Hisar, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Mohindergarh, Panchkula, Panipat, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa, Sonipat, Yamuna Nagar
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Baddi, Bilaspur, Dharamsala, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Palampur, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Sunder Nagar, Una
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
Anantnag, Awantipora, Baramulla, Jammu, Kathua, Pulwama, Samba, Srinagar, Udhampur
|
Jharkhand
|
Bokaro, Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ranchi
|
Karnataka
|
Bagalkot, Belgaum, Bellary, Bengaluru, Bidar, Bijapur, Chikballapur, Chikmagaluru, Davanagere, Dharwad, Gadag, Gulbarga, Hassan, Hubli, Kolar, Mangalore, Mysore, Puttur, Shimoga, Surathkal, Tumkur, Udupi, Uttara Kannada
|
Kerala
|
Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Trivandrum
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, Ujjain
|
Maharashtra
|
Ahmednagar, Akola, Amravati, Aurangabad, Beed, Bhandara, Buldana, Chandrapur, Dhule, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Latur, Madgaon, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Nandurbar, Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Pandharpur, Parbhani, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sangamner, Sangli, Satara, Solapur, Sindhudurg, Thane, Wardha, Washim, Yavatmal
|
Manipur
|
Imphal
|
Meghalaya
|
Shillong, Ri-Bhoi
|
Mizoram
|
Aizawl
|
Nagaland
|
Dimapur, Kohima
|
Odisha
|
Angul, Balasore, Bargarh, Baripada, Berhampur-Ganjam, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jeypore, Jharsuguda, Khurda, Rayagada, Rourkela, Sambalpur
|
Puducherry
|
Puducherry
|
Punjab
|
Abohar, Amritsar, Banur, Barnala, Bhatinda, Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Khanna, Ludhiana, Malout, Moga, Mohali, Muktsar, Nawanshahr, Pathankot, Patiala, Phagwara, Ropar, Sangrur
|
Rajasthan
|
Abu Road, Ajmer, Alwar, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Kota, Pali Marwar, Sikar, Sriganganagar, Tonk, Udaipur
|
Sikkim
|
Bardang, Gangtok
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Kanyakumari, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Namakkal, Salem, Thanjavur, Thoothukudi, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli, Tirupur, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Villupuram, Virudhunagar
|
Telangana
|
Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Kodad, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Ranga Reddy, Secunderabad, Siddipet, Warangal
|
Tripura
|
Agartala, Bisramganj, Khowai, Teliamura, Udaipur
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Agra, Aligarh, Allahabad (Prayagraj), Amroha, Banda, Barabanki, Bareilly, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Faizabad, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Kaushambi, Lucknow, Mathura, Sitapur, Sultanpur, Varanasi
|
Uttarakhand
|
Dehradun, Haldwani, Nainital, Roorkee, Rudrapur, Udham Singh Nagar
|
West Bengal
|
Asansol, Bankura, Berhampore, Bishnupur, Burdwan, Durgapur, Haldia, Hooghly, Howrah, Kalyani, Kolkata, Greater Kolkata, Krishnanagar, Siliguri
How to Choose RRB ALP Exam Centres 2025?
Candidates must select their RRB ALP exam centres 2025 while filling out the online application form. The exam centre selection process can be done by following these steps:
Step 1: Visit the RRB ALP exam centre section while completing the application form.
Step 2: Check the list of available exam cities displayed for your chosen RRB region.
Step 3: Select the exam centres that are most convenient and easily accessible for you.
It is advisable to choose exam centres located close to the residence to avoid last-minute travel issues. The exam centre details will be mentioned in the RRB ALP admit card 2025 and cannot be changed once allotted.
Important Points for RRB ALP Exam Centres 2025
The following are some important details candidates must know about the RRB ALP exam centres 2025:
-
The list of RRB ALP exam centres is tentative and may change based on the number of applicants.
-
RRB releases the exam city intimation slip before issuing the admit card, which can be checked by logging in with your User ID and password.
-
Any updates or changes in the RRB ALP exam centres are announced on the respective regional RRB websites.
-
The final details of your allotted exam centre will be clearly mentioned on the RRB ALP admit card 2025.
-
Candidates must report to their allotted exam centre at least 30 minutes before the RRB ALP exam date and carry all mandatory documents, including their admit card and valid photo ID proof, to gain entry.
