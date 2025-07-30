RRB ALP Exam Centers 2025: Check State-Wise CBAT Test Centre Cities List Here

RRB ALP Exam Centres 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB ALP CBAT City Intimation Slip (CEN 01/2024) for the retest. Candidates can check their allotted exam city on the official city slip. Candidates need to log in with their User ID, password, and captcha code to access the RRB ALP city intimation 2025.

The exam centre details will be mentioned on the official admit card. Candidates must carry their Aadhaar card and a valid photo ID proof to the allotted RRB ALP exam centre on the exam day.

The RRB ALP exam is conducted across multiple cities in India. Candidates were required to select their preferred exam cities while filling out the application form. The final RRB ALP exam centre is allotted based on these preferences. This article provides all the details about RRB ALP exam centres cities.