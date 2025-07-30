RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
RRB ALP Exam Centers 2025: Check State-Wise CBAT Test Centre Cities List Here

The RRB ALP Exam Centres 2025 for CBAT exam are spread across multiple cities in India. Candidates must select their preferred centres during application. It will later be confirmed through the city intimation slip. Final centre details appear on the admit card. This article includes the state-wise exam city list, centre selection process, and key instructions to help candidates prepare for the exam.

ByMridula Sharma
Jul 30, 2025, 20:58 IST
RRB ALP Exam Centers 2025: State-Wise CBAT Test Centre Cities List
RRB ALP Exam Centers 2025: State-Wise CBAT Test Centre Cities List

RRB ALP Exam Centres 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB ALP CBAT City Intimation Slip (CEN 01/2024) for the retest. Candidates can check their allotted exam city on the official city slip. Candidates need to log in with their User ID, password, and captcha code to access the RRB ALP city intimation 2025.

The exam centre details will be mentioned on the official admit card. Candidates must carry their Aadhaar card and a valid photo ID proof to the allotted RRB ALP exam centre on the exam day.

The RRB ALP exam is conducted across multiple cities in India. Candidates were required to select their preferred exam cities while filling out the application form. The final RRB ALP exam centre is allotted based on these preferences. This article provides all the details about RRB ALP exam centres cities.

RRB ALP Exam Centres 2025

The RRB ALP Exam Centres 2025 are spread across various states and union territories in India. Candidates had the option to select their preferred exam cities while filling out the application form. The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have allotted exam centres based on these preferences.

Below is the detailed state-wise list of RRB ALP exam cities 2025:

States/UTs

RRB ALP Exam Cities

Andaman & Nicobar

Port Blair

Andhra Pradesh

Amalapuram, Anantapur, Bhimavaram, Challapalli, Chirala, Chittoor, Eluru, Gooty, Gudivada, Gudur, Guntur, Kadapa, Kakinada, Kanchikachera, Kavali, Kurnool, Nandyal, Narasapuram, Narasaraopet, Nellore, Ongole, Proddatur, Puttur, Rajahmundry, Rajam, Rajampet, Srikakulam, Surampalem, Tadepalligudem, Tekkali, Tirupathi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram

Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar, Naharlagun

Assam

Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Kokrajhar, Silchar, Tezpur

Bihar

Arrah, Aurangabad, Bhagalpur, Bihar Sharif, Darbhanga, Gaya, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea, Samastipur, Siwan

Chandigarh

Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh

Bilaspur, Durg, Bhilai Nagar, Raipur

Delhi/NCR

Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, New Delhi, Noida

Goa

Verna

Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Anand, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Bhuj, Dadra, Gandhinagar, Godhra, Himatnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Mehsana, Nadiad, Navsari, Rajkot, Silvassa, Surat, Surendranagar, Vadodara, Valsad, Vapi

Haryana

Ambala, Bahadurgarh, Gurgaon, Hisar, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Mohindergarh, Panchkula, Panipat, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa, Sonipat, Yamuna Nagar

Himachal Pradesh

Baddi, Bilaspur, Dharamsala, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Palampur, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Sunder Nagar, Una

Jammu & Kashmir

Anantnag, Awantipora, Baramulla, Jammu, Kathua, Pulwama, Samba, Srinagar, Udhampur

Jharkhand

Bokaro, Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ranchi

Karnataka

Bagalkot, Belgaum, Bellary, Bengaluru, Bidar, Bijapur, Chikballapur, Chikmagaluru, Davanagere, Dharwad, Gadag, Gulbarga, Hassan, Hubli, Kolar, Mangalore, Mysore, Puttur, Shimoga, Surathkal, Tumkur, Udupi, Uttara Kannada

Kerala

Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Trivandrum

Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, Ujjain

Maharashtra

Ahmednagar, Akola, Amravati, Aurangabad, Beed, Bhandara, Buldana, Chandrapur, Dhule, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Latur, Madgaon, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Nandurbar, Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Pandharpur, Parbhani, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sangamner, Sangli, Satara, Solapur, Sindhudurg, Thane, Wardha, Washim, Yavatmal

Manipur

Imphal

Meghalaya

Shillong, Ri-Bhoi

Mizoram

Aizawl

Nagaland

Dimapur, Kohima

Odisha

Angul, Balasore, Bargarh, Baripada, Berhampur-Ganjam, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jeypore, Jharsuguda, Khurda, Rayagada, Rourkela, Sambalpur

Puducherry

Puducherry

Punjab

Abohar, Amritsar, Banur, Barnala, Bhatinda, Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Khanna, Ludhiana, Malout, Moga, Mohali, Muktsar, Nawanshahr, Pathankot, Patiala, Phagwara, Ropar, Sangrur

Rajasthan

Abu Road, Ajmer, Alwar, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Kota, Pali Marwar, Sikar, Sriganganagar, Tonk, Udaipur

Sikkim

Bardang, Gangtok

Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Kanyakumari, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Namakkal, Salem, Thanjavur, Thoothukudi, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli, Tirupur, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Villupuram, Virudhunagar

Telangana

Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Kodad, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Ranga Reddy, Secunderabad, Siddipet, Warangal

Tripura

Agartala, Bisramganj, Khowai, Teliamura, Udaipur

Uttar Pradesh

Agra, Aligarh, Allahabad (Prayagraj), Amroha, Banda, Barabanki, Bareilly, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Faizabad, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Kaushambi, Lucknow, Mathura, Sitapur, Sultanpur, Varanasi

Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Haldwani, Nainital, Roorkee, Rudrapur, Udham Singh Nagar

West Bengal

Asansol, Bankura, Berhampore, Bishnupur, Burdwan, Durgapur, Haldia, Hooghly, Howrah, Kalyani, Kolkata, Greater Kolkata, Krishnanagar, Siliguri

How to Choose RRB ALP Exam Centres 2025?

Candidates must select their RRB ALP exam centres 2025 while filling out the online application form. The exam centre selection process can be done by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the RRB ALP exam centre section while completing the application form.

Step 2: Check the list of available exam cities displayed for your chosen RRB region.

Step 3: Select the exam centres that are most convenient and easily accessible for you.

It is advisable to choose exam centres located close to the residence to avoid last-minute travel issues. The exam centre details will be mentioned in the RRB ALP admit card 2025 and cannot be changed once allotted.

Important Points for RRB ALP Exam Centres 2025

The following are some important details candidates must know about the RRB ALP exam centres 2025:

  • The list of RRB ALP exam centres is tentative and may change based on the number of applicants.

  • RRB releases the exam city intimation slip before issuing the admit card, which can be checked by logging in with your User ID and password.

  • Any updates or changes in the RRB ALP exam centres are announced on the respective regional RRB websites.

  • The final details of your allotted exam centre will be clearly mentioned on the RRB ALP admit card 2025.

  • Candidates must report to their allotted exam centre at least 30 minutes before the RRB ALP exam date and carry all mandatory documents, including their admit card and valid photo ID proof, to gain entry.

