Tallest Waterfalls in the U.S.: Check the Height, Locations, and Lesser-Known Facts

Few understand that the tallest waterfalls in the United States are tucked away in the isolated, lush cliffs of Hawaii rather than among the lofty mountain ranges of the mainland. These natural wonders drop thousands of feet through unspoiled ground, and most are inaccessible to the public because of their remote settings. These waterfalls combine geology, geography, and aesthetic marvel because they are fed by rainfall and have large elevation changes and intermittent streams. From Hawaii's coastal cliffs to Washington's glacier-fed cascades, here's a close look at the four highest waterfalls in the U.S., their heights, and what sets them apart.
1) Olo'upena Falls, Hawaii
Height: 2,953 feet
Olo'upena Falls, the highest waterfall in the United States, is found on the north coast of Molokai Island in Maui County. Directly down sea-facing cliffs into the Pacific Ocean, this remote and small stream drops about 2,953 feet. It is only visible from a boat or helicopter because the terrain is steep and the vegetation is thick. An erratic stream starting from about 3,000 feet above sea level creates the waterfall.
2) Pu'uka'oku Falls, Hawaii
Height: 2,756 feet
Pu'uka'oku Falls pours down the same Molokai coastal bluffs only a short distance east of Olo'upena Falls. Second-tallest waterfall in the nation, it measures about 2,756 feet in height. Pu'uka'oku, like the nearby waterfalls, is sporadic and mostly flows following or during strong rain. Getting to it is just as hard, thus aerial views are the best way to see how grand it is.
3) Waihilau Falls, Hawaii
Height: 2,600 feet
Deep inside the Waimanu Valley on the Island of Hawaii lies Waihilau Falls. Claiming third place among America's highest waterfalls, it projects a decline of 2,600 feet. Surrounded by tall valley walls and without any route or official path access, Waihilau is among the most remote and least-seen natural wonders in the U.S. Waihilau Stream flows down from heights close to 3,000 feet, making the fall look very dramatic.
4) Colonial Creek Falls, Washington
Height: 2,568 feet
At 2,568 feet, Colonial Creek Falls in Whatcom County, Washington, is the highest waterfall in the contiguous United States. From the glacial lake associated with Colonial Glacier, it falls dramatically down to Diablo Lake. Two USGS topographic maps, Ross Dam and Diablo Dam quadrangles, mostly show this waterfall as a cascade. Its flow relies on glacial runoff and seasonal melting of snow, in contrast to the rain-fed Hawaiian waterfalls.
Conclusion
Though enormous, these waterfalls are seldom seen since they are difficult to reach and are located in remote areas. Their sporadic flows, brought on by Hawaii's tropical rainfall or Washington's glacial melting, make them appealing both visually and scientifically.
