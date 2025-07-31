Tallest Waterfalls in the U.S.: Check the Height, Locations, and Lesser-Known Facts

TN SSLC, HSE Supplementary Results 2025 OUT!
Let’s know about the tallest waterfalls in the United States, detailing their heights, locations, and unique characteristics. This article highlights that the tallest waterfalls are primarily found in Hawaii, with one notable exception in Washington. It describes four specific waterfalls: Olo'upena Falls, Pu'uka'oku Falls, Waihilau Falls (all in Hawaii), and Colonial Creek Falls (in Washington). For each waterfall, it includes its height, general location, and details about its flow (e.g., intermittent, rainfall-fed, or glacier-fed) and accessibility.

Jul 31, 2025, 06:23 EDT
Few understand that the tallest waterfalls in the United States are tucked away in the isolated, lush cliffs of Hawaii rather than among the lofty mountain ranges of the mainland. These natural wonders drop thousands of feet through unspoiled ground, and most are inaccessible to the public because of their remote settings. These waterfalls combine geology, geography, and aesthetic marvel because they are fed by rainfall and have large elevation changes and intermittent streams. From Hawaii's coastal cliffs to Washington's glacier-fed cascades, here's a close look at the four highest waterfalls in the U.S., their heights, and what sets them apart. 

1) Olo'upena Falls, Hawaii

Height: 2,953 feet

Olo'upena Falls, the highest waterfall in the United States, is found on the north coast of Molokai Island in Maui County. Directly down sea-facing cliffs into the Pacific Ocean, this remote and small stream drops about 2,953 feet. It is only visible from a boat or helicopter because the terrain is steep and the vegetation is thick. An erratic stream starting from about 3,000 feet above sea level creates the waterfall. 

2) Pu'uka'oku Falls, Hawaii

Height: 2,756 feet

Pu'uka'oku Falls pours down the same Molokai coastal bluffs only a short distance east of Olo'upena Falls. Second-tallest waterfall in the nation, it measures about 2,756 feet in height. Pu'uka'oku, like the nearby waterfalls, is sporadic and mostly flows following or during strong rain. Getting to it is just as hard, thus aerial views are the best way to see how grand it is. 

3) Waihilau Falls, Hawaii

Height: 2,600 feet

Deep inside the Waimanu Valley on the Island of Hawaii lies Waihilau Falls. Claiming third place among America's highest waterfalls, it projects a decline of 2,600 feet. Surrounded by tall valley walls and without any route or official path access, Waihilau is among the most remote and least-seen natural wonders in the U.S. Waihilau Stream flows down from heights close to 3,000 feet, making the fall look very dramatic. 

4) Colonial Creek Falls, Washington

Height: 2,568 feet

At 2,568 feet, Colonial Creek Falls in Whatcom County, Washington, is the highest waterfall in the contiguous United States. From the glacial lake associated with Colonial Glacier, it falls dramatically down to Diablo Lake. Two USGS topographic maps, Ross Dam and Diablo Dam quadrangles, mostly show this waterfall as a cascade. Its flow relies on glacial runoff and seasonal melting of snow, in contrast to the rain-fed Hawaiian waterfalls. 

Conclusion

Though enormous, these waterfalls are seldom seen since they are difficult to reach and are located in remote areas. Their sporadic flows, brought on by Hawaii's tropical rainfall or Washington's glacial melting, make them appealing both visually and scientifically. 

    FAQs

    • What makes most of Hawaii's tallest waterfalls difficult to access?
      +
      Most of Hawaii's tallest waterfalls are difficult to access due to their remote settings, steep terrain, and thick vegetation, making them primarily visible only from a boat or helicopter.
    •  How tall is Olo'upena Falls, and where is it located?
      +
      Olo'upena Falls is 2,953 feet tall and is found on the north coast of Molokai Island in Maui County, Hawaii.
    • Where are the tallest waterfalls in the United States primarily located?
      +
      The tallest waterfalls in the United States are primarily located in Hawaii.

