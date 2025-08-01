U.S. National Weather Service: Official Sources to Track Flash Flood Warnings

The National Weather Service was founded on February 9, 1780, by the U.S. Congress to take meteorological observations into its hands at the military stations in the interior of the United States. In the U.S., flash floods are one of the most dangerous weather-related hazards that often arise with little to no warning. For the safety of its citizens, the U.S. government has established a nationwide system to detect and forecast these events. It was also earlier known as the United States Weather Bureau from 1891 until it adopted its current name in 1970. Flash flooding on Thursday brought parts of New York City to a halt—this wild scene in Staten Island shows a car dodging a geyser of water shooting from a manhole.



Mayor Adams declared a state of emergency as roads closed & transit stalled.#NYwx pic.twitter.com/uNHGZrVa1v — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) August 1, 2025

Recently, flash flood warnings were issued in parts of New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland, as well as for parts of Delaware. It created a state of emergency-like situations. In such times, the Bureau issues flood warnings and fire weather forecasts. The NWS issued warnings of up to 3-5 inches of rain per hour in parts of the region. Today, it has an established network for distributing warnings about tropical cyclones. The definitive authority for issuing flash flood alerts is the National Weather Service (NWS), which is a federal agency with a mission to protect life and property. Check Out: U.S. Tsunami Warning System: Official Sources to Track Tsunami Alerts What is a Flash Flood Warning and a Flash Flood Watch? The NWS issues different types of alerts depending on the severity and timing of a potential flood event. Knowing the distinction is vital for taking appropriate action.

Flash Flood Watch: This alert means that conditions are favourable for flash flooding to happen. It does not mean a flash flood is already occurring, but rather that you should be prepared to take action if a warning is issued. Watches are often issued for large areas and can be in effect for several hours or days.

Flash Flood Warning: A warning means a flash flood is either imminent or already occurring. It is often life-threatening, and when it is issued for your area, you should immediately move to higher ground. What is the Recent Flood Warning in NYC? A powerful storm system brought heavy rainfall to the U.S. Northeast, which prompted flash flood warnings and a state of emergency in both New York City and New Jersey. The parts of the city were flooded by Thursday's rain, which took a severe beating. Many homeowners and business owners spent a significant portion of the night trying to make speedy repairs and drain out the water, even though it only took a few hours.

Flash flood warnings are a regular occurrence in some parts of the U.S. A Long Island Railroad train in Queens had to be evacuated after the tracks became submerged, according to the New York Post. This highlighted the immediate and disruptive impact of these events on urban areas. A widespread 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected, with isolated amounts up to 5 inches or more possible. Hundreds of New Yorkers were without power hours after a storm brought torrential rainfall to the tri-state. List of Official Sources and Ways to Track Flash Flood Warnings The NWS provides several reliable, free-of-charge ways for the public to receive real-time alerts. It is crucial to have multiple sources of information. The table below shows the list of official ways to track flash floods: Platform/Service Description Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) via (NYC gov) Free alerts sent directly to your mobile phone for life-threatening flash floods in your local area. NOAA Weather Radio A 24/7 broadcast of official weather information, watches, and warnings. Local TV/Radio & News Outlets News media outlets broadcast alerts from the NWS. Tsunami.gov and Weather.gov The NWS official websites provide real-time maps and detailed information on alerts and forecasts. Mobile Applications Apps from FEMA, the American Red Cross, and local news stations often re-broadcast official NWS alerts.

Check Out:Natural Disaster Hotspots: Check the 10 Most At-Risk States in the U.S. How does the National Weather Service Work to Protect You? The National Weather Service works in a decentralised way to provide accurate weather forecasts about the most dangerous hurricanes, floods, and tornadoes. Its network includes a list of the following: National headquarters

Regional centres

122 local Weather Forecast Offices (WFOs). This local structure is key to its effectiveness, as forecasters in each WFO can issue alerts specific to their area of responsibility, known as a "county warning area." The NWS uses advanced technology to detect floods, including weather radar, rain gauges, and a vast network of streamflow sensors. For flash floods, its Multi-Radar/Multi-Sensor system provides rainfall estimates every two minutes. This also allows forecasters to issue warnings often within minutes of a storm forming. This rapid response is critical to provide people with the time they need to get to safety.