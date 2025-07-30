RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

U.S. Tsunami Warning System: Official Sources to Track Tsunami Alerts

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System is headed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). It serves as the definitive authority for alerting the nation to tsunami threats. In 1949, the US started the US Seismic Sea Wave Warning System, which is today known as the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC). Following a powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula today, Hawaii experienced a tsunami warning. In this article, learn where you can access accurate information about Tsunami alerts across the United States. 

ByManvi Upadhyaya
Jul 30, 2025, 08:00 EDT

The recent tsunami warning issued for Hawaii, followed by a powerful earthquake in the Pacific, highlights the dynamic and vital role of the U.S. Tsunami Warning System. This intricate network is managed by NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration), is designed to detect seismic activity and sea-level changes indicative of a tsunami. Further, it takes action to disseminate urgent alerts to at-risk areas. Moreover, the advanced technology and continuous monitoring ensure that the coastal populations receive timely and accurate information to take appropriate protective actions from the Pacific islands to the East Coast. 

In the US, there are four different levels of tsunami alerts: Warning, Advisory, Watch, and Information Statement. Tsunami warnings are disseminated by the centres via NOAA Weather Radio, NOAA websites, wireless emergency alerts, and local radio and television. This system acts as the nation's primary defence against the devastating power of tsunamis, providing crucial seconds and minutes for evacuation. Learn more about the official sources and websites through which a Tsunami can be detected timely manner. 

Check Out: What is the cause behind West Coast Tsunami Warnings in the U.S.?

What Happened in Hawaii? 

The 8.8-magnitude earthquake off the eastern Kamchatka area of Russia hit Hawaii with an initial giant wave. Just six hours after the earthquake, the first waves arrived on the West Coast on Wednesday morning. According to the National Weather Service, tsunami waves usually reach their maximum two hours after arrival and then progressively diminish. The Big Island of Hawaii had flooding, but there were no reports of extensive damage. On Maui's north shore, waves as high as 5.7 feet above sea level were observed. 

Therefore, tracking these dynamic and powerful waves through official warning systems is critical to preventing widespread devastation and saving lives.

List of Official Sources to Track Tsunami Alerts

When a tsunami threat emerges for U.S. coastlines, relying solely on social media or unverified news can be dangerous. There are certain official sources through which you will get the most accurate and up-to-date information directly from the emergency management agencies. The sources given below are all part of the NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration), through which you can track the Tsunami warnings and take mitigation measures: 

S.No

Website Name

1.

U.S. Tsunami Warning System

2.

National Tsunami Warning Center (NTWC) (via Tsunami.gov )

3.

Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) (via Tsunami.gov

4.

National Weather Service (NWS) - Tsunami Safety

5.

Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA)

6.

Emergency Alert System (EAS)

1. U.S. Tsunami Warning System 

This is the definitive federal portal for all official tsunami alerts within the United States. It consolidates information from both U.S. Tsunami Warning Centers and offers real-time updates, maps, and guidance. 

2. National Tsunami Warning Center (NTWC)

Located in Palmer, Alaska, the NTWC is responsible for issuing tsunami warnings, watches, advisories, and information statements for the continental United States (including Alaska), and Canada.

3. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC)

Based in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, the PTWC covers Hawaii, U.S. Pacific and Caribbean territories (American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands), and acts as the international forecast centre for the Pacific and Caribbean Basins.

4. National Weather Service (NWS)

As part of NOAA, local NWS offices play a crucial role in disseminating tsunami alerts tailored to specific regions via their websites, NOAA Weather Radio, and social media channels. Their website also provides comprehensive tsunami safety information.

5. Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA)

These are geographically targeted text messages sent to mobile phones in affected areas, providing immediate, critical warnings.

6. Emergency Alert System (EAS)

This national warning system delivers emergency messages over radio and television broadcasts.

Check Out: Natural Disaster Hotspots: Check the 10 Most At-Risk States in the U.S.

How the U.S. Tsunami Warning System Works?

It is crucial to understand the hierarchy and coverage of these warning centers. While Tsunami.gov serves as the overarching portal but the NTWC and PTWC are the operational hubs that detect potential tsunamis using seismic networks and Deep-ocean Assessment and Reporting of Tsunamis (DART) buoy systems

These DART buoys are a key technological marvel that follows a detection technology and measures the changes in sea level accurately in the deep ocean. It furthyer allows for an early detection and deliver more precise forecasts. You must always adhere to instructions from local emergency management officials, as they will provide specific evacuation routes and shelter information for your area.

By familiarising oneself with these official channels, U.S. residents in coastal areas can significantly enhance their preparedness and safety. Staying informed through verified sources is the most effective way to respond to a tsunami threat.

Manvi Upadhyaya
Manvi Upadhyaya

Content Writer

    Manvi Upadhyaya is an experienced content writer who is passionate about creating authentic content by delivering credible facts to people. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and is fond of art, languages, culture, and education. She has been a published co-author and compiler for many anthology book projects. She creates educational and informative content for international audiences. You can reach out to her at manvi.upadhyaya@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    FAQs

    • Besides official websites, how else can I receive tsunami alerts? 
      +
      You can receive alerts via Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) on your mobile phone, the Emergency Alert System (EAS) on radio/TV, NOAA Weather Radio, and instructions from local emergency management officials.
    • How quickly are tsunami warnings issued after a major earthquake? 
      +
      Tsunami warning centers can typically issue initial alerts within minutes of a significant earthquake, with updates following as more seismic and sea-level data become available.
    • What are the different types of tsunami alerts issued in the U.S.? 
      +
      The U.S. issues four main types: Warning (imminent widespread inundation, evacuate), Advisory (strong currents/waves, stay out of water), Watch (tsunami possible, be prepared), and Information Statement (no threat or distant event being evaluated).

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags