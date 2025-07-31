SSC CGL Vacancy 2025: Check Category and Post-wise Vacancy Details, Official Notice Here

SSC CGL Vacancy 2025 Released at ssc.gov.in: The Staff Selection Commission has announced a total of 14582 vacancies for the SSC CGL 2025 exam. These vacancies are for various Group B and C posts in central government departments such as Income Tax, Customs, CBI, CBDT, CBEC, and others. The highest number of vacancies—2,766—have been announced for the post of Superintendent (CBDT). You can check the tentative SSC CGL vacancies for all posts and categories here.

SSC CGL Vacancy 2025 Out

The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CGL 2025 Notification for 14,582 vacancies. This national-level exam is conducted in two stages: Tier 1 and Tier 2. The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam is scheduled to be held from August 13 to 30. The officials have now announced the category-wise vacancy breakdown on the official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates can check the SSC CGL 2025 vacancies for all posts and categories here and assess the competition level, as the higher number of vacancies results in a lower SSC CGL cut-off, and vice versa.