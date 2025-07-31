TN SSLC, HSE Supplementary Results 2025 OUT!
SSC CGL Vacancy 2025: Check Category and Post-wise Vacancy Details, Official Notice Here

SSC CGL Vacancy 2025 Out: SSC has released 14582 vacancies for SSC CGL 2025 across various Group B and C posts. These posts include Assistant Section Officer, Inspector, Sub-Inspector, Auditor, Accountant, Tax Assistant, and more.

Meenu Solanki
Jul 31, 2025
Get here category-wise vacancy notification details for SSC CGL 2025 exam

SSC CGL Vacancy 2025 Released at ssc.gov.in: The Staff Selection Commission has announced a total of 14582 vacancies for the SSC CGL 2025 exam. These vacancies are for various Group B and C posts in central government departments such as Income Tax, Customs, CBI, CBDT, CBEC, and others. The highest number of vacancies—2,766—have been announced for the post of Superintendent (CBDT). You can check the tentative SSC CGL vacancies for all posts and categories here.

SSC CGL Vacancy 2025 Out

The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CGL 2025 Notification for 14,582 vacancies. This national-level exam is conducted in two stages: Tier 1 and Tier 2. The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam is scheduled to be held from August 13 to 30. The officials have now announced the category-wise vacancy breakdown on the official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates can check the SSC CGL 2025 vacancies for all posts and categories here and assess the competition level, as the higher number of vacancies results in a lower SSC CGL cut-off, and vice versa.

SSC CGL Vacancy 2025 PDF

SSC CGL Vacancy 2025 Category-wise

As per the SSC CGL vacancy 2025 PDF, a total of 6183 vacancies are announced for the UR category, 3721 for OBC, 2167 for SC, and 1088 for ST candidates. Additional vacancies are also allocated for PwD and Ex-Servicemen.

Category

Vacancies

UR

6183

SC

2167

ST

1088

OBC

3721

ESM

350

OH

158

HH

153

VH

151

Other PwD

146

Total

14582

SSC CGL Vacancy 2025 Department & Post-wise

The table below outlines the category and post-wise breakdown of SSC CGL vacancies. This national-level exam is conducted to recruit eligible candidates for various Group B and C posts, including, Assistant Section Officer, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Sub Inspector, Inspector, Executive Officer, Research Assistant, Divisional Accountant, Junior Intelligence Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, Auditor, Accountant, Postal Assistant, Senior Secretariat Assistant, and Tax Assistant.

Posts

Department

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Total

Inspector (Examiner)

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC)

68

18

24

13

14

137

Inspector (Preventive Officer)

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC)

138

75

20

91

29

353

Assistant/Assistant Section Officer (ASO)

Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO)

36

17

5

30

6

94

Inspector (Central Excise)

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC)

611

175

82

269

169

1306

Assistant Enforcement Officer

Enforcement Directorate

1

2

2

13

0

18

Assistant/Assistant Section Officer(ASO)

National Informatics Centre

2

0

0

0

1

3

Assistant/Assistant Section Officer(ASO)

Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT)

0

0

0

0

1

1

Inspector

Central Bureau of Narcotics

1

1

0

1

1

4

Assistant/Assistant Section Officer (ASO)

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)

44

13

0

33

10

100

Assistant/Assistant Section Officer(ASO)

Election Commission of India

0

0

0

5

1

6

Assistant/Assistant Section Officer(ASO)

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

2

0

1

0

0

3

Assistant/Assistant Section Officer(ASO)

Intelligence Bureau (IB)

100

24

19

39

15

197

Sub Inspector (CBI)

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

52

12

5

18

6

93

Assistant/Assistant Section Officer(ASO)

Ministry of Railways

23

4

4

14

3

48

Inspector Of Income Tax

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT)

176

52

39

95

27

389

Assistant Section Officer (ASO)

Department of Personnel and Training (ASO in CSS)

273

104

52

185

68

682

Executive Assistant

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC)

89

24

12

40

18

183

Assistant

Enforcement Directorate Ministry of Finance

0

0

0

3

0

3

Statistical Investigator Grade-II

Registrar General of India and Census Commissioner of India (RGI)

50

18

12

28

10

118

Assistant

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)

2

1

0

0

0

3

Assistant

Department of Official Language

4

0

0

1

0

5

Assistant

Ministry of Corporate Affairs

0

1

0

0

0

1

Assistant

Ministry of Mines

11

2

2

3

4

22

Assistant

Ministry of Textiles

1

0

0

0

0

1

Assistant

Department of Indian Coast Guard

8

3

1

5

1

18

Junior Statistical Officer

Subordinate Statistical Services Division

124

47

15

36

27

249

Assistant

Directorate of Forensic Science Services (DFSS)

1

0

0

1

1

3

Assistant/Assistant Section Officer(ASO)

Narcotics Control Bureau

7

1

1

2

0

11

Sub-Inspector/JIO (NCB)

Narcotics Control Bureau

10

3

4

8

5

30

Sub Inspector (NIA)

NIA, Department of Internal Security

6

2

1

3

2

14

Assistant

Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation

0

0

0

2

0

2

Office Superintendent

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT)

2766

1012

496

1822

657

6753

Accountant/Junior Accountant

Comptroller & Auditor General of India (C&AG)

86

31

17

28

18

180

Auditor

Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA)

477

176

88

316

117

1174

Accountant/Junior Accountant

Department of Posts

42

13

6

12

3

76

Accountant/Junior Accountant

CGCA (Controller General of Communication Accounts)

15

6

3

9

3

36

Upper Division Clerk(UDC)/Senior Secretariat Assistant(SSA)

Office of Development Commissioner, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

25

4

5

16

5

55

Tax Assistant

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC)

256

136

82

203

94

771

Upper Division Clerk(UDC)/Senior Secretariat Assistant(SSA)

Department of Science and Technology

24

9

4

16

6

59

Upper Division Clerk (UDC)/Senior Secretariat Assistant(SSA)

Central Bureau of Narcotics

12

2

0

5

2

21

Sub-Inspector (Narcotics)

Central Bureau of Narcotics

11

2

0

6

0

19

Upper Division Clerk(UDC)/Senior Secretariat Assistant(SSA)

Ministry of Mines

13

2

3

4

4

26

Upper Division Clerk(UDC)/Senior Secretariat Assistant(SSA)

Director General Defence Estates(DGDE)

7

2

1

3

1

14

Upper Division Clerk(UDC)/Senior Secretariat Assistant(SSA)

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

5

1

1

2

1

10

Upper Division Clerk(UDC)/Senior Secretariat Assistant(SSA)

Ministry of Textiles

4

0

1

1

2

8

Upper Division Clerk (UDC)/Senior Secretariat Assistant(SSA)

Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation

5

0

0

0

0

5

Upper Division Clerk(UDC)/Senior Secretariat (SSA)

Border Roads Organization (BRO)

20

1

0

0

4

25

Upper Division Clerk(UDC)/Senior Secretariat Assistant(SSA)

Department of Agriculture Coopration and Farmers Welfare

2

0

0

0

1

3

Upper Division Clerk(UDC)/Senior Secretariat Assistant(SSA)

Directorate General of Health Services

1

0

0

0

0

1

Tax Assistant

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT)

572

171

80

340

86

1249

Total

6183

2167

1088

3721

1423

14582

SSC CGL Vacancy Last 5 Years

The Staff Selection Commission conducts SSC CGL exam every year. You can check the number of vacancies announced in last 5 years below.

  • SSC CGL 2025- 14582
  • SSC CGL 2024- 17727
  • SSC CGL 2023- 8415
  • SSC CGL 2022- 37409
  • SSC CGL 2021- 7621

SSC CGL Vacancy Last 10 Years

As per the last 10 year trend, the maximum number of vacancies were announced in FY 2022 followed by FY 2024. Refer to the table to know the SSC CGL Category-wise Vacancy below:

Years UR SC ST OBC Total Vacancy
2024 7567 2762 1606 4521 18174
2023 3829 1273 618 1900 8415
2022 15408 5572 2889 8341 36012
2021 3024 1204 703 897 7621
2020 2891 1046 510 1858 7035
2019 3674 1242 667 2198 8428
2018 5770 1723 845 2933 11271
2017 4213 1322 655 1944 8134
2016 5722 1520 838 2581 10661
2015 4506 1303 683 2069 8561
2014 8373 2208 1188 3780 15549

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
