SSC CGL Vacancy 2025: Check Category and Post-wise Vacancy Details, Official Notice Here

SSC CGL Vacancy 2025 Released at ssc.gov.in: The Staff Selection Commission has announced a total of 14582 vacancies for the SSC CGL 2025 exam. These vacancies are for various Group B and C posts in central government departments such as Income Tax, Customs, CBI, CBDT, CBEC, and others. The highest number of vacancies—2,766—have been announced for the post of Superintendent (CBDT). You can check the tentative SSC CGL vacancies for all posts and categories here.
SSC CGL Vacancy 2025 Out
The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CGL 2025 Notification for 14,582 vacancies. This national-level exam is conducted in two stages: Tier 1 and Tier 2. The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam is scheduled to be held from August 13 to 30. The officials have now announced the category-wise vacancy breakdown on the official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates can check the SSC CGL 2025 vacancies for all posts and categories here and assess the competition level, as the higher number of vacancies results in a lower SSC CGL cut-off, and vice versa.
SSC CGL Vacancy 2025 PDF
SSC CGL Vacancy 2025 Category-wise
As per the SSC CGL vacancy 2025 PDF, a total of 6183 vacancies are announced for the UR category, 3721 for OBC, 2167 for SC, and 1088 for ST candidates. Additional vacancies are also allocated for PwD and Ex-Servicemen.
|
Category
|
Vacancies
|
UR
|
6183
|
SC
|
2167
|
ST
|
1088
|
OBC
|
3721
|
ESM
|
350
|
OH
|
158
|
HH
|
153
|
VH
|
151
|
Other PwD
|
146
|
Total
|
14582
SSC CGL Vacancy 2025 Department & Post-wise
The table below outlines the category and post-wise breakdown of SSC CGL vacancies. This national-level exam is conducted to recruit eligible candidates for various Group B and C posts, including, Assistant Section Officer, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Sub Inspector, Inspector, Executive Officer, Research Assistant, Divisional Accountant, Junior Intelligence Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, Auditor, Accountant, Postal Assistant, Senior Secretariat Assistant, and Tax Assistant.
|
Posts
|
Department
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Total
|
Inspector (Examiner)
|
Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC)
|
68
|
18
|
24
|
13
|
14
|
137
|
Inspector (Preventive Officer)
|
Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC)
|
138
|
75
|
20
|
91
|
29
|
353
|
Assistant/Assistant Section Officer (ASO)
|
Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO)
|
36
|
17
|
5
|
30
|
6
|
94
|
Inspector (Central Excise)
|
Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC)
|
611
|
175
|
82
|
269
|
169
|
1306
|
Assistant Enforcement Officer
|
Enforcement Directorate
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
13
|
0
|
18
|
Assistant/Assistant Section Officer(ASO)
|
National Informatics Centre
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
Assistant/Assistant Section Officer(ASO)
|
Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT)
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
Inspector
|
Central Bureau of Narcotics
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
Assistant/Assistant Section Officer (ASO)
|
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)
|
44
|
13
|
0
|
33
|
10
|
100
|
Assistant/Assistant Section Officer(ASO)
|
Election Commission of India
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
6
|
Assistant/Assistant Section Officer(ASO)
|
Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
Assistant/Assistant Section Officer(ASO)
|
Intelligence Bureau (IB)
|
100
|
24
|
19
|
39
|
15
|
197
|
Sub Inspector (CBI)
|
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)
|
52
|
12
|
5
|
18
|
6
|
93
|
Assistant/Assistant Section Officer(ASO)
|
Ministry of Railways
|
23
|
4
|
4
|
14
|
3
|
48
|
Inspector Of Income Tax
|
Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT)
|
176
|
52
|
39
|
95
|
27
|
389
|
Assistant Section Officer (ASO)
|
Department of Personnel and Training (ASO in CSS)
|
273
|
104
|
52
|
185
|
68
|
682
|
Executive Assistant
|
Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC)
|
89
|
24
|
12
|
40
|
18
|
183
|
Assistant
|
Enforcement Directorate Ministry of Finance
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
Statistical Investigator Grade-II
|
Registrar General of India and Census Commissioner of India (RGI)
|
50
|
18
|
12
|
28
|
10
|
118
|
Assistant
|
Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
Assistant
|
Department of Official Language
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
Assistant
|
Ministry of Corporate Affairs
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
Assistant
|
Ministry of Mines
|
11
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
22
|
Assistant
|
Ministry of Textiles
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
Assistant
|
Department of Indian Coast Guard
|
8
|
3
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
18
|
Junior Statistical Officer
|
Subordinate Statistical Services Division
|
124
|
47
|
15
|
36
|
27
|
249
|
Assistant
|
Directorate of Forensic Science Services (DFSS)
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
Assistant/Assistant Section Officer(ASO)
|
Narcotics Control Bureau
|
7
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
11
|
Sub-Inspector/JIO (NCB)
|
Narcotics Control Bureau
|
10
|
3
|
4
|
8
|
5
|
30
|
Sub Inspector (NIA)
|
NIA, Department of Internal Security
|
6
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
14
|
Assistant
|
Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
Office Superintendent
|
Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT)
|
2766
|
1012
|
496
|
1822
|
657
|
6753
|
Accountant/Junior Accountant
|
Comptroller & Auditor General of India (C&AG)
|
86
|
31
|
17
|
28
|
18
|
180
|
Auditor
|
Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA)
|
477
|
176
|
88
|
316
|
117
|
1174
|
Accountant/Junior Accountant
|
Department of Posts
|
42
|
13
|
6
|
12
|
3
|
76
|
Accountant/Junior Accountant
|
CGCA (Controller General of Communication Accounts)
|
15
|
6
|
3
|
9
|
3
|
36
|
Upper Division Clerk(UDC)/Senior Secretariat Assistant(SSA)
|
Office of Development Commissioner, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
|
25
|
4
|
5
|
16
|
5
|
55
|
Tax Assistant
|
Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC)
|
256
|
136
|
82
|
203
|
94
|
771
|
Upper Division Clerk(UDC)/Senior Secretariat Assistant(SSA)
|
Department of Science and Technology
|
24
|
9
|
4
|
16
|
6
|
59
|
Upper Division Clerk (UDC)/Senior Secretariat Assistant(SSA)
|
Central Bureau of Narcotics
|
12
|
2
|
0
|
5
|
2
|
21
|
Sub-Inspector (Narcotics)
|
Central Bureau of Narcotics
|
11
|
2
|
0
|
6
|
0
|
19
|
Upper Division Clerk(UDC)/Senior Secretariat Assistant(SSA)
|
Ministry of Mines
|
13
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
26
|
Upper Division Clerk(UDC)/Senior Secretariat Assistant(SSA)
|
Director General Defence Estates(DGDE)
|
7
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
14
|
Upper Division Clerk(UDC)/Senior Secretariat Assistant(SSA)
|
Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
|
5
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
10
|
Upper Division Clerk(UDC)/Senior Secretariat Assistant(SSA)
|
Ministry of Textiles
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
8
|
Upper Division Clerk (UDC)/Senior Secretariat Assistant(SSA)
|
Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
Upper Division Clerk(UDC)/Senior Secretariat (SSA)
|
Border Roads Organization (BRO)
|
20
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
25
|
Upper Division Clerk(UDC)/Senior Secretariat Assistant(SSA)
|
Department of Agriculture Coopration and Farmers Welfare
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
Upper Division Clerk(UDC)/Senior Secretariat Assistant(SSA)
|
Directorate General of Health Services
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
Tax Assistant
|
Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT)
|
572
|
171
|
80
|
340
|
86
|
1249
|
Total
|
6183
|
2167
|
1088
|
3721
|
1423
|
14582
SSC CGL Vacancy Last 5 Years
The Staff Selection Commission conducts SSC CGL exam every year. You can check the number of vacancies announced in last 5 years below.
- SSC CGL 2025- 14582
- SSC CGL 2024- 17727
- SSC CGL 2023- 8415
- SSC CGL 2022- 37409
- SSC CGL 2021- 7621
SSC CGL Vacancy Last 10 Years
As per the last 10 year trend, the maximum number of vacancies were announced in FY 2022 followed by FY 2024. Refer to the table to know the SSC CGL Category-wise Vacancy below:
|Years
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|Total Vacancy
|2024
|7567
|2762
|1606
|4521
|18174
|2023
|3829
|1273
|618
|1900
|8415
|2022
|15408
|5572
|2889
|8341
|36012
|2021
|3024
|1204
|703
|897
|7621
|2020
|2891
|1046
|510
|1858
|7035
|2019
|3674
|1242
|667
|2198
|8428
|2018
|5770
|1723
|845
|2933
|11271
|2017
|4213
|1322
|655
|1944
|8134
|2016
|5722
|1520
|838
|2581
|10661
|2015
|4506
|1303
|683
|2069
|8561
|2014
|8373
|2208
|1188
|3780
|15549
