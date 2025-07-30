LRD Gujarat Final Answer Key 2025 Out at gprb.gujarat.gov.in, Download PDF-Link Here

LRD Gujarat Final Answer Key 2025 Out: Lokrakshak Recruitment Board (LRB) or Lokrakshak Bharati Board, Gujarat has announced on July 30, 2025 the final answer key for the posts of Lok Rakshak on its website i.e. https://gprb.gujarat.gov.in/. Candidates who appeared in the written exam can download the Lokrakshrak Recruitment Board Final Answer key.
Earlier the board had released the provisional answer key and demanded the objections, if any by the candidates. Now the final answer key pdf is available and you can download the same through the official website-https://gprb.gujarat.gov.in.
Download LRD Gujarat Final Answer Key 2025
The pdf of the LRD Gujarat Final Answer Key 2025 is available on the official website. Alternatively the LRD Gujarat Final Answer Key 2025 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-
|LRD Gujarat Final Answer Key 2025
|PDF Download Link
LRD Gujarat Final Answer Key 2025 Overview
Check the details of the Lokrakshak Recruitment Board (LRB) or Lokrakshak Bharati Board, Gujarat recruitment drive launched across the state.
|Institution
|Lokrakshak Recruitment Board (LRB) or Lokrakshak Bharati Board, Gujarat
|Post Name
|Lokrakshak Constables
|Final Answer Key Release Date
|July 30, 2025
|Official Website
|https://gprb.gujarat.gov.in
How to Download LRD Gujarat Final Answer Key 2025?
You can download the final answer key after following the steps given below-
- Step 1: Visit the official Lokrakshak Recruitment Board (LRB) website at https://gprb.gujarat.gov.in
- Step 2: Click on the link titled “LRD Gujarat Final Answer Key 2025”
- Step 3: You will get the answer key pdf in a new window.
- Step 4: Download and print a hard copy for your future reference.
