LRD Gujarat Final Answer Key 2025 Out at gprb.gujarat.gov.in, Download PDF-Link Here

LRD Gujarat Final Answer Key 2025: The Lokrakshak Recruitment Board (LRB) or Lokrakshak Bharati Board, Gujarat has released on July 30, 2025 the final answer key for the posts of Lok Rakshak on its website i.e. https://gprb.gujarat.gov.in/. Check the download pdf link and other details here.

ByManish Kumar
Jul 30, 2025, 14:21 IST
LRD Gujarat Final Answer Key 2025 Out: Lokrakshak Recruitment Board (LRB) or Lokrakshak Bharati Board, Gujarat has announced on July 30, 2025 the final answer key for the posts of Lok Rakshak on its website i.e. https://gprb.gujarat.gov.in/. Candidates who appeared in the written exam can download the Lokrakshrak Recruitment Board Final Answer key.
Earlier the board had released the provisional answer key and demanded the objections, if any by the candidates. Now the final answer key pdf is available and you can download the same through the official website-https://gprb.gujarat.gov.in.

Download LRD Gujarat Final Answer Key 2025

The pdf of the LRD Gujarat Final Answer Key 2025 is available on the official website. Alternatively the LRD Gujarat Final Answer Key 2025 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-

LRD Gujarat Final Answer Key 2025 PDF Download Link 

LRD Gujarat Final Answer Key 2025 Overview 

Check the details of the Lokrakshak Recruitment Board (LRB) or Lokrakshak Bharati Board, Gujarat recruitment drive launched across the state. 

Institution  Lokrakshak Recruitment Board (LRB) or Lokrakshak Bharati Board, Gujarat
Post Name Lokrakshak Constables
Final Answer Key Release Date  July 30, 2025
Official Website  https://gprb.gujarat.gov.in

How to Download LRD Gujarat Final Answer Key 2025?

You can download the final answer key after following the steps given below-

  • Step 1: Visit the official Lokrakshak Recruitment Board (LRB) website at https://gprb.gujarat.gov.in
  • Step 2: Click on the link titled “LRD Gujarat Final Answer Key 2025”
  • Step 3: You will get the answer key pdf in a new window.
  • Step 4: Download and print a hard copy for your future reference.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

