LRD Gujarat Final Answer Key 2025 Out at gprb.gujarat.gov.in, Download PDF-Link Here

LRD Gujarat Final Answer Key 2025 Out: Lokrakshak Recruitment Board (LRB) or Lokrakshak Bharati Board, Gujarat has announced on July 30, 2025 the final answer key for the posts of Lok Rakshak on its website i.e. https://gprb.gujarat.gov.in/. Candidates who appeared in the written exam can download the Lokrakshrak Recruitment Board Final Answer key.

Earlier the board had released the provisional answer key and demanded the objections, if any by the candidates. Now the final answer key pdf is available and you can download the same through the official website-https://gprb.gujarat.gov.in.

Download LRD Gujarat Final Answer Key 2025

The pdf of the LRD Gujarat Final Answer Key 2025 is available on the official website. Alternatively the LRD Gujarat Final Answer Key 2025 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-