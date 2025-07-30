HTET Cut Off 2025: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has set a minimum qualifying marks criteria for the HTET exam. The HTET exam, which is being conducted for the three levels of teaching positions, provides certificates to the qualified candidates. The cut off marks varies category-wise and also domicile-wise. The General, OBC/EWS, and out-of-state reserved categories are required to secure 90 marks out of 150, whereas, candidates from SC/ST/PH within Haryana state, have given 5% relaxation. Check the article for the expected HTET cut off, minimum scores, factors affecting cut off and steps to download the HTET cut off.
HTET Cut Off 2025
The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2025 exam is being conducted from July 30-31, 2025, for Levels 1 (PRT), 2 (TGT), and 3 (PGT) papers. The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will release the official cut‑off marks alongside the result, categorised by candidate group and level. The HTET cut‑off remains the same across all three levels but varies by category. Candidates must meet or exceed these cut‑off marks to earn the HTET qualifying certificate and become eligible for teaching roles in Haryana government schools.
HTET Expected Cut Off 2025
As per the BSEH, the HTET cut off marks will be released alongside the result. But there is a certain criteria which depicts the minimum qualifying marks.
|
Category
|
Cut‑off Marks (out of 150)
|
General / OBC / EWS
|
90
|
SC / ST / PH (Haryana domicile)
|
82
|
SC / ST / PH (Candidates from other states)
|
90
HTET Previous Year Cut Off (Level 1, 2 and 3)
As per the past year trends, the HTET cut‑off standards have been consistent for Levels 1, 2, and 3. The BSEH has set a certain minimum qualifying marks criteria which has not been changed till date.
-
General / OBC / EWS: 60% (90/150)
-
SC / ST / PH (Haryana domicile): 55% (82 marks)
-
SC / ST / PH (Other states): 60% (90/150)
How to Download Haryana TET Cut Off 2025 PDF
To access and download the official HTET Cut Off 2025 PDF follow the steps given below:
-
Visit the official website of the Board of School Education Haryana: bseh.org.in.
-
Navigate to the “Recruitment Section”.
-
Go to the “Uploads” section and click on Files.
-
Here you can download the information brochure for the HTET exam.
-
This information brochure contains all the information about the HTET exam including the qualifying marks criteria for all the three levels of the exam.
Factors Affecting HTET Cut Off
There are several key factors that influence the HTET cut‑off marks:
-
Number of Candidates Appeared: Higher competition can push cut‑off marks upward.
-
Difficulty Level of Exam: Easier papers generally lead to higher cut‑offs; tougher ones may lower them.
-
Vacancies Available: More vacancies may result in lower cut‑offs; fewer posts tighten thresholds.
-
Category and Reservation Norms: Reserved categories (SC/ST/PH) typically get a 5% relaxation.
-
Previous Year Trends: Cut‑off norms often follow established patterns.
HTET Minimum Passing Marks
To be awarded the HTET certificate, candidates must meet the following minimum scores:
-
General / OBC / EWS: 60%, equivalent to 90 out of 150 marks
-
SC / ST / PH (Haryana domicile): 55%, equivalent to 82 / 150 marks
-
SC / ST / PH (Other state candidates): 60%, equivalent to 90 / 150 marks
HTET Certificate Validity
Once qualified, the HTET certificate holds lifetime validity, and there’s no restriction on the number of attempts.
