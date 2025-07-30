HTET Cut Off 2025: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has set a minimum qualifying marks criteria for the HTET exam. The HTET exam, which is being conducted for the three levels of teaching positions, provides certificates to the qualified candidates. The cut off marks varies category-wise and also domicile-wise. The General, OBC/EWS, and out-of-state reserved categories are required to secure 90 marks out of 150, whereas, candidates from SC/ST/PH within Haryana state, have given 5% relaxation. Check the article for the expected HTET cut off, minimum scores, factors affecting cut off and steps to download the HTET cut off.

HTET Cut Off 2025

The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2025 exam is being conducted from July 30-31, 2025, for Levels 1 (PRT), 2 (TGT), and 3 (PGT) papers. The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will release the official cut‑off marks alongside the result, categorised by candidate group and level. The HTET cut‑off remains the same across all three levels but varies by category. Candidates must meet or exceed these cut‑off marks to earn the HTET qualifying certificate and become eligible for teaching roles in Haryana government schools.