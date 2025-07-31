TN SSLC, HSE Supplementary Results 2025 OUT!
List of Folk Dances of Different States in India: India is a land of diverse cultures and traditions. Folk art is the common possession of a group of people or a particular locality. The identity of the originators is forgotten, but the style is preserved down the ages. Check the list below of folk dances of different States in India.   

Kirti Sharma
Jul 31, 2025, 18:33 IST
List of Folk Dances of Different States in India: India is known for its rich cultural heritage and traditions. Dance is a part of life from ancient times to the most cultured communities.

Generally, dance forms in India are classified into two categories namely classical and folk dance. As per the local tradition, these dance forms have been originated from various parts of India. 

Basically, Indian folk and tribal dances are simple and are performed to express joy during the arrival of seasons, the birth of a child, weddings, and festivals. Folk art is the common possession of a group of people or a particular locality. The identity of the originators is forgotten, but the style is preserved down the ages.

On most occasions dancers sing themselves, accompanied by artists with instruments. Each form of Folk Dance has a specific costume & rhythm and some costumes are very colourful with extensive jewels and designs. Here is the List of various State and folk dances which help in various examinations like UPSC, State PSC, SSC, Bank Exams, etc.

The Indian States and Folk Dances

State

Folk Dances

Andhra Pradesh

Kuchipudi, Vilasini Natyam, Andhra Natyam, Bhamakalpam, Veeranatyam, Dappu, Tappeta Gullu, Lambadi, Dhimsa, Kolattam, Butta Bommalu.

Assam

Bihu, Bichhua, Natpuja, Maharas, Kaligopal, Bagurumba, Naga dance, Khel Gopal, Tabal Chongli, Canoe, Jhumura Hobjanai

Bihar

Jata-Jatin, Bakho-Bakhain, Panwariya, Sama Chakwa, Bidesia.

Gujarat

Garba, Dandiya Ras, Tippani Juriun, Bhavai.

Haryana

Jhumar, Phag, Daph, Dhamal, Loor, Gugga, Khor, Gagor.

Himachal Pradesh

Jhora, Jhali, Chharhi, Dhaman, Chhapeli, Mahasu, Nati, Dangi.

Jammu and Kashmir

Rauf, Hikat, Mandjas, Kud Dandi Nach, Damali.

Karnataka

Yakshagan, Huttari, Suggi, Kunitha, Karga, Lambi.

Kerala

Kathakali (Classical), Ottam Thulal, Mohiniattam, Kaikottikali.

Maharashtra

Lavani, Nakata, Koli, Lezim, Gafa, Dahikala Dasavtar or Bohada.

Odisha

Odissi (Classical), Savari, Ghumara, Painka, Munari, Chhau.

West Bengal

Kathi, Gambhira, Dhali, Jatra, Baul, Marasia, Mahal, Keertan.

Punjab

Bhangra, Giddha, Daff, Dhaman, Bhand, Naqual.

Rajasthan

Ghumar, Chakri, Ganagor, Jhulan Leela, Jhuma, Suisini, Ghapal, Kalbeliya.

Tamil Nadu

Bharatanatyam, Kumi, Kolattam, Kavadi.

Uttar Pradesh

Nautanki, Raslila, Kajri, Jhora, Chappeli, Jaita.

Uttarakhand

Garhwali, Kumayuni, Kajari, Jhora, Raslila, Chappeli.

Goa

Tarangamel, Koli, Dekhni, Fugdi, Shigmo, Ghode, Modni, Samayi nrutya, Jagar, Ranmale, Gonph, Tonnya mell.

Madhya Pradesh

Jawara, Matki, Aada, Khada Nach, Phulpati, Grida Dance, Selalarki, Selabhadoni, Maanch.

Chhattisgarh

Gaur Maria, Panthi, Raut Nacha, Pandwani, Vedamati, Kapalik, Bharthari Charit, Chandaini.

Jharkhand

Alkap, Karma Munda, Agni, Jhumar, Janani Jhumar, Mardana Jhumar, Paika, Phagua,Hunta Dance, Mundari Dance, Sarhul, Barao, Jhitka, Danga, Domkach, Ghora Naach.

Arunachal Pradesh

Buiya, Chalo, Wancho, Pasi Kongki, Ponung, Popir, Bardo Chham.

Manipur

Dol Cholam, Thang Ta, Lai Haraoba, Pung Cholom, Khamba Thaibi, Nupa Dance, Raslila, Khubak Ishei, Lhou  Sha.

Meghalaya

Ka Shad Suk Mynsiem, Nongkrem, Laho.

Mizoram

Cheraw Dance, Khuallam, Chailam, Sawlakin, Chawnglaizawn, Zangtalam, Par Lam, Sarlamkai/Solakia, Tlanglam.

Nagaland

Rangma, Bamboo Dance, Zeliang, Nsuirolians, Gethinglim, Temangnetin, Hetaleulee.

Tripura

Hojagiri.

Sikkim

Chu Faat Dance, Sikmari, Singhi Chaam or the Snow Lion Dance, Yak Chaam, Denzong Gnenha, Tashi Yangku Dance, Khukuri Naach, Chutkey Naach, Maruni Dance.

Lakshadweep

Lava, Kolkali, Parichakali.

FAQs

  • Wancho and Pasi Kongki folk dance is performed in which state of India?
    +
    Some of the folk dances performed in Arunachal Pradesh are Wancho, Pasi Kongki, Ponung, Popir, Bardo Chham, etc.
  • Name two famous folk dances of Madhya Pradesh?
    +
    Some of the famous folk dances of Madhya Pradesh are Mataki and Jawara. Others are Khada Nach, Phulpati, Grida Dance, Selalarki,etc.
  • Ghoomar and Chakri is a folk dance of which state in India?
    +
    Ghoomar and Chakri folk dance is popular in the Indian state of Rajasthan. Other Folk dances from Rajasthan are Jhulan Leela, Jhuma, Ganagor, etc.
