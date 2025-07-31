List of Folk Dances of Different States in India: India is known for its rich cultural heritage and traditions. Dance is a part of life from ancient times to the most cultured communities.
Generally, dance forms in India are classified into two categories namely classical and folk dance. As per the local tradition, these dance forms have been originated from various parts of India.
Basically, Indian folk and tribal dances are simple and are performed to express joy during the arrival of seasons, the birth of a child, weddings, and festivals. Folk art is the common possession of a group of people or a particular locality. The identity of the originators is forgotten, but the style is preserved down the ages.
On most occasions dancers sing themselves, accompanied by artists with instruments. Each form of Folk Dance has a specific costume & rhythm and some costumes are very colourful with extensive jewels and designs. Here is the List of various State and folk dances which help in various examinations like UPSC, State PSC, SSC, Bank Exams, etc.
The Indian States and Folk Dances
|
State
|
Folk Dances
|
Kuchipudi, Vilasini Natyam, Andhra Natyam, Bhamakalpam, Veeranatyam, Dappu, Tappeta Gullu, Lambadi, Dhimsa, Kolattam, Butta Bommalu.
|
Bihu, Bichhua, Natpuja, Maharas, Kaligopal, Bagurumba, Naga dance, Khel Gopal, Tabal Chongli, Canoe, Jhumura Hobjanai
|
Jata-Jatin, Bakho-Bakhain, Panwariya, Sama Chakwa, Bidesia.
|
Garba, Dandiya Ras, Tippani Juriun, Bhavai.
|
Jhumar, Phag, Daph, Dhamal, Loor, Gugga, Khor, Gagor.
|
Jhora, Jhali, Chharhi, Dhaman, Chhapeli, Mahasu, Nati, Dangi.
|
Rauf, Hikat, Mandjas, Kud Dandi Nach, Damali.
|
Yakshagan, Huttari, Suggi, Kunitha, Karga, Lambi.
|
Kathakali (Classical), Ottam Thulal, Mohiniattam, Kaikottikali.
|
Lavani, Nakata, Koli, Lezim, Gafa, Dahikala Dasavtar or Bohada.
|
Odissi (Classical), Savari, Ghumara, Painka, Munari, Chhau.
|
Kathi, Gambhira, Dhali, Jatra, Baul, Marasia, Mahal, Keertan.
|
Bhangra, Giddha, Daff, Dhaman, Bhand, Naqual.
|
Ghumar, Chakri, Ganagor, Jhulan Leela, Jhuma, Suisini, Ghapal, Kalbeliya.
|
Bharatanatyam, Kumi, Kolattam, Kavadi.
|
Nautanki, Raslila, Kajri, Jhora, Chappeli, Jaita.
|
Garhwali, Kumayuni, Kajari, Jhora, Raslila, Chappeli.
|
Tarangamel, Koli, Dekhni, Fugdi, Shigmo, Ghode, Modni, Samayi nrutya, Jagar, Ranmale, Gonph, Tonnya mell.
|
Jawara, Matki, Aada, Khada Nach, Phulpati, Grida Dance, Selalarki, Selabhadoni, Maanch.
|
Gaur Maria, Panthi, Raut Nacha, Pandwani, Vedamati, Kapalik, Bharthari Charit, Chandaini.
|
Alkap, Karma Munda, Agni, Jhumar, Janani Jhumar, Mardana Jhumar, Paika, Phagua,Hunta Dance, Mundari Dance, Sarhul, Barao, Jhitka, Danga, Domkach, Ghora Naach.
|
Buiya, Chalo, Wancho, Pasi Kongki, Ponung, Popir, Bardo Chham.
|
Dol Cholam, Thang Ta, Lai Haraoba, Pung Cholom, Khamba Thaibi, Nupa Dance, Raslila, Khubak Ishei, Lhou Sha.
|
Ka Shad Suk Mynsiem, Nongkrem, Laho.
|
Cheraw Dance, Khuallam, Chailam, Sawlakin, Chawnglaizawn, Zangtalam, Par Lam, Sarlamkai/Solakia, Tlanglam.
|
Rangma, Bamboo Dance, Zeliang, Nsuirolians, Gethinglim, Temangnetin, Hetaleulee.
|
Hojagiri.
|
Sikkim
|
Chu Faat Dance, Sikmari, Singhi Chaam or the Snow Lion Dance, Yak Chaam, Denzong Gnenha, Tashi Yangku Dance, Khukuri Naach, Chutkey Naach, Maruni Dance.
|
Lava, Kolkali, Parichakali.
