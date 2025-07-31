List of Folk Dances of Different States in India: India is known for its rich cultural heritage and traditions. Dance is a part of life from ancient times to the most cultured communities.

Generally, dance forms in India are classified into two categories namely classical and folk dance. As per the local tradition, these dance forms have been originated from various parts of India.

Basically, Indian folk and tribal dances are simple and are performed to express joy during the arrival of seasons, the birth of a child, weddings, and festivals. Folk art is the common possession of a group of people or a particular locality. The identity of the originators is forgotten, but the style is preserved down the ages.

On most occasions dancers sing themselves, accompanied by artists with instruments. Each form of Folk Dance has a specific costume & rhythm and some costumes are very colourful with extensive jewels and designs. Here is the List of various State and folk dances which help in various examinations like UPSC, State PSC, SSC, Bank Exams, etc.