This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 4 December

Every day has a history, but have you ever wondered what makes December 4 special? As we turn the page on the calendar, we often pass the date without a second thought. On December 4, people took bold steps. In 1619, 38 colonists landed at Berkeley Hundred, Virginia, a date their charter declared would be a day of thanksgiving forever. In 1533, a young boy who would be known as a fearsome ruler was declared Grand Prince of Moscow after his father's death. Over time, December 4 also became the day when the world's first Sunday newspaper was published, changing media forever. In this article, we'll trace how that date echoed through the centuries, shaping voyages, power shifts, ideas, and voices that shaped nations.
Here's what happened in history on December 4
1991 – Hostage Terry Anderson Freed in Lebanon
- Terry Anderson, an American journalist, was released in Lebanon after almost seven years in captivity.
- He was the longest-held Western hostage during the Lebanese civil conflict.
- His release marked the end of a long series of kidnappings by militant groups.
- Anderson returned home to the U.S. shortly after gaining freedom.
1956 – "Million Dollar Quartet" Jam Session
- An unplanned jam session took place at Sun Studio in Memphis.
- Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins played together.
- The press later called them the "Million Dollar Quartet".
- The moment became legendary in rock-and-roll history.
1780 – Washington's Cousin Tricks Loyalists
- Continental officer William Washington cornered Loyalist forces at Rugeley's Mill in South Carolina.
- He used a clever bluff to force their surrender without a fight.
- The Loyalist leader, Rowland Rugeley, had no choice but to give up.
- The event became a famous Revolutionary War story.
1783 – George Washington Bids Farewell to His Officers
- General George Washington met his officers at Fraunces Tavern in New York.
- He announced his resignation and his return to private life.
- The emotional farewell marked the end of the Revolutionary War leadership era.
- It strengthened his legacy as a leader who did not seek power
1867 – Oliver Kelley Organises the Grange
- Oliver Hudson Kelley founded the National Grange.
- It aimed to support farmers and improve rural life.
- The group later became a key political force in the American countryside.
- Kelley's work helped unite farmers across states.
1917 – Report on Shell Shock Presented
- Psychiatrist W.H. Rivers presented The Repression of War Experience.
- His findings came from treating traumatised soldiers at Craiglockhart Hospital.
- He explained the psychological effects of war, now known as PTSD.
- The report became a critical early study of combat trauma
1928 – "Irish Godfather" Killed by Car Bomb
- St Paul mob boss "Dapper Dan" Hogan was killed by a bomb placed under his car.
- Doctors tried all day to save him as crowds gathered at the hospital.
- The murder shocked Minnesota's criminal underworld.
- The case remains one of the city's most infamous gangland events.
1942 – Polish Christians Aid Jewish Citizens
- A group of Polish Christians formed the Council for the Assistance of the Jews.
- Zofia Kossak and Wanda Filipowicz led it.
- They risked their lives to help Jews escape Nazi persecution.
- Their efforts later became part of Poland's resistance legacy.
1969 – Police Kill Two Black Panther Members
- Fred Hampton and Mark Clark were shot during a police raid in Chicago.
- Over 100 bullets were fired.
- Police claimed it was a gun battle, but later reports showed otherwise.
- The raid became a significant moment in the history of civil rights and policing.
1992 – U.S. Troops Ordered to Somalia
- President George H.W. Bush sent 28,000 American troops to Somalia.
- The goal was to protect humanitarian aid during a severe famine.
- He described the mission as "God's work".
- It became known as Operation Restore Hope.
1997 – Latrell Sprewell Suspended by the NBA
- NBA player Latrell Sprewell attacked his coach, P.J. Carlesimo, during practice.
- The league suspended him for one year.
- The case became one of the most controversial moments in NBA history.
- It sparked debates over player-coach relationships and discipline.
2009 – Amanda Knox Convicted of Murder in Italy
- American student Amanda Knox was found guilty of killing her roommate, Meredith Kercher.
- She was sentenced to 26 years in prison.
- Her Italian ex-boyfriend received 25 years.
- The case drew huge global attention for years.
2012 – Typhoon "Pablo" Devastates the Philippines
- Typhoon Bopha, also called Pablo, struck the Philippines.
- Floods and winds destroyed entire villages.
- Over 1,000 people were killed.
- It became the strongest typhoon ever to hit the country at that time.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on December 4?
December 4 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day – December 4
Rainer Maria Rilke (1875–1926)
- Bohemian-Austrian poet known for deep, emotional themes.
- Famous for works like Sonnets to Orpheus.
- Explored love, death and human existence.
Marisa Tomei (1964– )
- American actress born in Brooklyn.
- Won an Academy Award for My Cousin Vinny.
- Known for her expressive performances in film and on stage.
Jay-Z (1970– )
- American rapper and businessman.
- Known for albums like The Blueprint.
- Built major ventures, including Rocawear and Tidal.
- Became one of hip-hop's most influential figures.
Notable Deaths on December 4
- Benjamin Britten (1913–1976) — Renowned English composer, conductor and pianist. His death on December 4 marked the loss of one of the 20th century's most important classical musicians.
- Bert Lahr (1895–1967) — American actor best known for playing the Cowardly Lion in The Wizard of Oz (1939). He passed away on December 4.
- Hannah Arendt (1906–1975) — German-American political theorist and philosopher. Her death on December 4 removed one of the century's great thinkers on politics and society.
- Frank Zappa (1940–1993) — American singer-songwriter, guitarist and producer. He died on December 4 and is remembered as a highly influential and eccentric rock musician.
- John Tyndall (1820–1893) — British/Irish physicist known for meaningful work in physics and atmospheric science. He died on December 4, 1893.
- Luigi Galvani (1737–1798) — Italian physician and physicist whose experiments laid the groundwork for bioelectric science. He died on December 4, 1798.
