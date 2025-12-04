This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 4 December

Every day has a history, but have you ever wondered what makes December 4 special? As we turn the page on the calendar, we often pass the date without a second thought. On December 4, people took bold steps. In 1619, 38 colonists landed at Berkeley Hundred, Virginia, a date their charter declared would be a day of thanksgiving forever. In 1533, a young boy who would be known as a fearsome ruler was declared Grand Prince of Moscow after his father's death. Over time, December 4 also became the day when the world's first Sunday newspaper was published, changing media forever. In this article, we'll trace how that date echoed through the centuries, shaping voyages, power shifts, ideas, and voices that shaped nations.

What Happened On This Day—December 4?

Here's what happened in history on December 4