ICSE Class 10 Specimen Papers 2026: Download Subject-Wise PDFs for CISCE Board Exam Preparation

By Gurmeet Kaur
Dec 3, 2025, 21:35 IST

Download ICSE Class 10 Specimen Question Papers 2026 PDF for all major subjects including English, Maths, Science, SST, and Computer Applications. Check subject-wise sample paper links, question paper pattern, marking scheme, and expert preparation tips for ICSE Board Exam 2026.  

ICSE Sample Papers 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the ICSE Class 10 Specimen Papers 2026 based on the latest syllabus and updated exam pattern. These sample papers are highly beneficial for students preparing for the ICSE Board Exam 2026, as they provide clear insights into the latest question format, chapter-wise marking scheme, important topics, and overall difficulty level.
To support students in their preparation, we have provided direct subject-wise ICSE Class 10 Specimen Paper PDF download links in this article for quick access and practice.

Latest Update: CISCE has also officially released the ICSE Class 10 Board Exam Date Sheet 2026. As per the timetable, the exams will be held from February 17, 2026 to March 30, 2026.
Students can also download the complete ICSE 10th Time Table 2026 PDF here

Why Download ICSE Class 10 Specimen Papers 2026?

These papers help students gain hands-on exam experience before appearing for the actual board exam. Regular practice with specimen papers allows students to improve speed, accuracy, and conceptual clarity.

  • Understand the updated paper pattern & marking scheme

  • Practice high-weightage and expected questions

  • Enhance time management & writing skills

  • Identify strength and weak areas for targeted revision

  • Boost confidence for a high-scoring performance

ICSE Class 10 Specimen Papers 2026: Subject-wise PDF Download

Below are the subject-wise sample paper links that students can download directly for practice and revision:

SubjectDownload PDF Link
ICSE Class 10 English Language (Paper 1) Specimen Paper 2026 Click Here
ICSE Class 10 English Literature (Paper 2) Specimen Paper 2026 Click Here
ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Specimen Paper 2026 Click Here
ICSE Class 10 Geography Specimen Paper 2026 Click Here
ICSE Class 10 Physics Specimen Paper 2026 Click Here
ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Specimen Paper 2026 Click Here
ICSE Class 10 Biology Specimen Paper 2026 Click Here
ICSE Class 10 Maths Specimen Paper 2026 Click Here
Download All ICSE Class 10 Specimen Papers 2026 (All Subjects) Click Here

ICSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2026 (Updated)

CISCE has refined the exam structure to integrate competency-based learning and real-life applications. Students should be well-prepared for a balanced mix of theory and application-oriented questions.

  • Total Marks per Subject: 100

    • Written Exam: 80 Marks

    • Internal Assessment: 20 Marks

  • Includes case-based, application-oriented, and structured questions

  • Focuses on analytical thinking, reasoning skills, and concept clarity

How to Download ICSE Specimen Question Papers 2026 from Official Website?

Students can directly download the latest sample papers from CISCE’s official website by following these simple steps. This ensures they always access the most authentic and updated study material.

  1. Visit the official website: cisce.org

  2. Click on ICSE under the Examinations section

  3. Scroll down to find Specimen Question Papers 2026

  4. Select the subject of your choice

  5. Download the PDF file and save it

  6. Take a printout for offline practice

Best Preparation Tips for ICSE Class 10 Board Exams 2026

Smart planning and consistent practice hold the key to scoring well in CISCE examinations. Specimen papers should be used as a self-evaluation tool throughout preparation.

Smart Study Tips (Proven & Practical)

Follow a structured routine that emphasises revision and conceptual clarity. Solve sample papers under timed conditions to improve speed and accuracy.

  • Create a chapter-wise study plan

  • Practice 2–3 sample papers every week

  • Revise from textbooks first, then attempt past papers

  • Maintain formula sheets and quick notes

  • Attempt questions under exam-like conditions

Out-of-the-Box Strategy for Toppers

Effective students learn from mistakes, not just from theory. Adopt smart revision hacks to outperform competition.

  • Maintain a mistake journal to track errors & improvements

  • Explore ISC Class 11 basic concepts for deeper understanding

  • Join subject-wise online practice & quizzes

  • Analyse themes, character insights in Literature subjects

  • Learn patterns & shortcuts for Maths and Science numericals

Students aiming for 90%+ scores should start practising these ICSE Class 10 Sample Papers 2026 regularly, preferably every week, before the board exam begins. Consistency and smart practice will ensure outstanding results in the ICSE Board Exam 2026.

Gurmeet Kaur
Gurmeet Kaur

Assistant Manager

Gurmeet Kaur is an Education Industry Professional with 10 years of experience in teaching and creating digital content. She is a Science graduate and has a PG diploma in Computer Applications.



