ICSE Syllabus 2025-26 for Class 10: Download Revised Syllabus PDF

ICSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025: The ICSE Class 10 syllabus for the 2025–26 academic year has been released with no major changes. Students are advised to follow the complete syllabus and exam pattern as shared by CISCE for effective exam preparation.

Jul 22, 2025, 17:54 IST
ICSE Syllabus 2025-26 for Class 10th Board Exam

ICSE Class 10 Syllabus: The updated syllabus for ICSE Class 10 for the 2025–26 academic year is now available. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the subject-wise syllabus, including details on the course structure, marking scheme, and exam pattern for the upcoming board exams. This article provides the complete syllabus for all subjects in a clear and student-friendly format to help students prepare effectively.

For the 2025–26 academic session, there are no major changes in the ICSE Class 10 syllabus. The board exams will be based on the full syllabus. Students are advised to review the latest syllabus carefully to understand the topics covered and the exam pattern for the year.

ICSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025: Subject-wise Link to Download 

We have provided below the direct links to download the subject-wise ICSE Class 10 Syllabus for 2025-26. Students can save the syllabus in PDF and refer to the same as they plan their studies for the upcoming academic year.

ICSE Class 10 Syllabus 2024-2025

Mathematics

Download Here

Physics

Download Here

Chemistry

Download Here

Biology

Download Here

History and Civics

Download Here

Geography

Download Here

Economics

Download Here

English

Download Here

Home Science

Download Here

Computer Applications

Download Here

Commercial Studies

Download Here

Art

Download Here

Physical Education

Download Here

Mass Media and Communications

Download Here

Robotics and AI

Download Here

French

Download Here

German

Download Here

Spanish

Download Here

To check the syllabus of all other subjects, Click Here

Students preparing for the ICSE Class 10 Board Exams 2025–26 should go through the subject-wise syllabus carefully to ensure they cover all important topics. Downloading the syllabus using the provided links will help them plan and organize their study schedule effectively.

Also Check: ICSE Class 10 Question Papers 2025 with Answer Keys

