School Holiday in Punjab and Haryana on 31 July for Udham Singh Jayanti 2025; Check Official Update

This article includes an important update regarding the school holiday on July 31, 2025. The state governments of Punjab and Haryana have officially declared a holiday in all schools on the occasion of Shaheed Udham Singh Jayanti. The day holds great historical significance and is observed to honour the supreme sacrifice of one of India’s most courageous freedom fighters. Check this article for detailed state-wise updates and official holiday status.
Shaheed Udham Singh Martyrdom Day: Why 31 July is Significant
31 July marks the martyrdom day of Shaheed Udham Singh, who was executed in 1940 for avenging the Jallianwala Bagh massacre by assassinating Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab. In northern India, particularly in Punjab and Haryana, this day is commemorated annually with events and tributes to honour his bravery and patriotism.
School Holiday in Punjab on 31 July 2025
The Punjab Government has officially declared July 31, 2025 as a public holiday in honour of Shaheed Udham Singh Jayanti. All government and private schools across the state will remain closed on this day. The holiday is observed not only in educational institutions but also in various government offices, marking it as a state-recognized day of remembrance.
Haryana Declares School Holiday on Udham Singh Jayanti
The Haryana Government has also announced a school holiday on July 31, 2025, to pay homage to the great freedom fighter. All government and private schools in Haryana will remain closed, allowing students and teachers to take part in commemorative events or observe the day in reflection of Udham Singh’s sacrifice for the nation.
How Udham Singh Jayanti is Commemorated
On this day, schools, colleges, and local bodies across both states often organise special events such as:
- Tribute ceremonies and floral offerings at statues and memorials
- Patriotic speeches, essay competitions, and documentary screenings on Udham Singh’s life
- Social awareness campaigns that draw attention to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and India's independence movement
- Special assemblies in schools (if held a day earlier), spreading awareness about the historical significance of the day
In Sunam, the birthplace of Shaheed Udham Singh in Punjab’s Sangrur district, large-scale tributes, processions, and public gatherings are held every year. The town becomes a hub of patriotic fervour as citizens, leaders, and students come together to honour his legacy.
