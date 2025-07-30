Tripura School Holidays in August 2025: Check Date for School Closure

August is a month of rich cultural and spiritual significance across India, bringing with it a host of festivals. This translates into numerous school holidays, providing students a welcome break and families a chance to unite and celebrate. This comprehensive holiday schedule will be invaluable, whether for preparing for religious ceremonies, participating in community gatherings, or simply enjoying quality time with loved ones.
For residents of Tripura, specifically, August 2025 promises a rich tapestry of celebrations and corresponding school closures. To ensure that students and parents are well-informed and can meticulously plan their schedules, we have compiled a comprehensive and detailed list of all school holidays slated for the month of August in Tripura. This article serves as an essential resource, enabling families to strategically organize their festive observances, travel plans, and leisurely pursuits
List of School Holidays in August 2025 in Tripura
In the table below, the list of school holidays in Tripura in the month of August is given. Parents and students can refer to this when planning their holiday accordingly. Any additional details will be updated in this article accordingly.
|
Date
|
Day
|
Festival
|
August 9, 2025
|
Saturday
|
Raksha Bandhan
|
August 15, 2025
|
Friday
|
Independence Day
|
August 16, 2025
|
Saturday
|
Sri Krishna Asthami
|
August 27, 2025
|
Wednesday
|
Vinayaka Chavithi
