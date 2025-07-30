RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
Focus
Tripura School Holidays in August 2025: Check Date for School Closure

August in India brings many festivals and, consequently, school holidays. This complete holiday list will be useful for families to plan celebrations and quality time. Check the article below to get complete details related to the holiday list in August 2025 in Tripura.

Simran Akhouri
Jul 30, 2025, 17:12 IST
Tripura School Closed dates in August 2025

August is a month of rich cultural and spiritual significance across India, bringing with it a host of festivals. This translates into numerous school holidays, providing students a welcome break and families a chance to unite and celebrate. This comprehensive holiday schedule will be invaluable, whether for preparing for religious ceremonies, participating in community gatherings, or simply enjoying quality time with loved ones.

For residents of Tripura, specifically, August 2025 promises a rich tapestry of celebrations and corresponding school closures. To ensure that students and parents are well-informed and can meticulously plan their schedules, we have compiled a comprehensive and detailed list of all school holidays slated for the month of August in Tripura. This article serves as an essential resource, enabling families to strategically organize their festive observances, travel plans, and leisurely pursuits

List of School Holidays in August 2025 in Tripura

In the table below, the list of school holidays in Tripura in the month of August is given. Parents and students can refer to this when planning their holiday accordingly. Any additional details will be updated in this article accordingly. 

Date

Day

Festival

August 9, 2025

Saturday

Raksha Bandhan 

August 15, 2025

Friday

Independence Day

August 16, 2025

Saturday

Sri Krishna Asthami

August 27, 2025

Wednesday

Vinayaka Chavithi

