WBJEE Result 2025 Releasing Soon at wbjeeb.nic.in, Check Steps to Download WBJEE Result Online - More Details Here

WBJEE Result 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board is expected to announce the WBJEE 2025 results soon. Candidates who have appeared for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025 will be able to check their results on the official website. The WBJEE 2025 exam was held on April 27, 2025. The exam was conducted in the offline mode across designated exam centres. Those clearing the WBJEE 2025 exam will be eligible for admissions to undergraduate Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes offered across universities, government colleges and self-financing engineering and technology colleges in West Bengal. WBJEE result 2025 will be announced shortly on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. To check the results students are required to visit the official website and login using their application number and password.

WBJEE Result 2025: Calcutta HC Hearing In a recent ruling, the Calcutta High Court clarified that the publication of the WBJEE 2025 result has no connection with the ongoing OBC certificate case. With this verdict it is expected that the WBJEE result 2025 will be announced by officials soon. As per media reports, board chairperson Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee has stated that a press conference will be conducted today to outline the process for the release of the WBJEE 2025 results. It is expected that the WBJEE result 2025 will be published in the coming week. WBJEE Result 2025 Date and Time WBJEEB is yet to make an official confirmation on the release of the WBJEE results 2025. Candidates who have been waiting for the publication of the result can visit the official website of wbjeeb.nic.in to check the results.