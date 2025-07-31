TN SSLC, HSE Supplementary Results 2025 OUT!
WBJEE Result 2025 Releasing Soon at wbjeeb.nic.in, Check Steps to Download WBJEE Result Online - More Details Here

WBJEE Result 2025 will be announced by WBJEEB soon. Students who have appeared for the WBJEE 2025 exam on April 27, can check their results at wbjeeb.nic.in using their application number and password. Get latest updates on WBJEE result 2025 soon.

Jul 31, 2025, 18:09 IST
WBJEE Result 2025 Out Soon
WBJEE Result 2025 Out Soon
WBJEE Result 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board is expected to announce the WBJEE 2025 results soon. Candidates who have appeared for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025 will be able to check their results on the official website.

The WBJEE 2025 exam was held on April 27, 2025. The exam was conducted in the offline mode across designated exam centres. Those clearing the WBJEE 2025 exam will be eligible for admissions to undergraduate Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes offered across universities, government colleges and self-financing engineering and technology colleges in West Bengal.

WBJEE result 2025 will be announced shortly on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. To check the results students are required to visit the official website and login using their application number and password.

WBJEE Result 2025: Calcutta HC Hearing

In a recent ruling, the Calcutta High Court clarified that the publication of the WBJEE 2025 result has no connection with the ongoing OBC certificate case. With this verdict it is expected that the WBJEE result 2025 will be announced by officials soon.

As per media reports, board chairperson Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee has stated that a press conference will be conducted today to outline the process for the release of the WBJEE 2025 results. It is expected that the WBJEE result 2025 will be published in the coming week. 

WBJEE Result 2025 Date and Time

WBJEEB is yet to make an official confirmation on the release of the WBJEE results 2025. Candidates who have been waiting for the publication of the result can visit the official website of wbjeeb.nic.in to check the results.

Steps to Check WBJEE Result 2025

The WBJEE 2025 results will be announced by officials soon. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB

Step 2: Under examinations click on WBJEE

Step 3: Click on the WBJEE Result link

Step 4: Login using the application id and password

Step 5: The WBJEE scorecard will be displayed

Step 6: Download the scorecard for further reference

What After WBJEE Result 2025

After the WBJEE 2025 results are announced, candidates who have cleared the exam will be eligible to apply for the online counselling procedure. The details of the counselling process will be notified on the official counselling website. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the website for latest updates. 

