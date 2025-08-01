CAT 2025 Registrations Live: Application Process Begin Today at iimcat.ac.in; Check Exam Fees & Documents Required and Form Details

CAT 2025: IIM Kozhikode will begin the most awaited CAT 2025 application process today, August 1, 2025. Management aspirants interested in applying for CAT 2025 can visit the official website today to register and apply.

According to the notification available on the official website, the CAT applications 2025 will be made live on the website at 9:45 AM today and will be available until 5 PM of September 13, 2025.

To complete the CAT 2025 registration students are required to have a valid email id and mobile number. All further communications regarding the CAT 2025 exam will be made on the registered email id of the candidates.

IIM CAT 2025 Registrations LIVE (Available at 9:45 AM)

Also Read: CAT 2025 Registration Begins Today at iimcat.ac.in - Check Fees, Deadline & Key Details

CAT 2025 Important Dates

Event Date(s) Registration start date August 1, 2025 Registration last date September 13, 2025 Exam date November 30, 2025 Admit card release date November 5, 2025

How to Register for CAT 2025

CAT 2025 registration link is available at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to register

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIM CAT 2025

Step 2: Click on the 'New Registration' link

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Login using the login id and password

Step 4: Fill out the CAT 2025 application form

Step 5: Upload all required documents

Step 6: Submit the application fee

Step 7: Download the filled application form and click on submit

Keep Refreshing this Page for Latest Updates