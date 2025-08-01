TN SSLC, HSE Supplementary Results 2025 OUT!
CAT 2025 Registrations Live: Application Process Begin Today at iimcat.ac.in; Check Exam Fees & Documents Required and Form Details

IIM CAT 2025 applications begin at iimcat.ac.in today, August 1, 2025. The link will be made live at 9:45 AM. Interested candidates are advised to visit the official website iimcat.ac.in to complete the registration and application process.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 1, 2025, 08:08 IST
CAT 2025 Applications Live Today
CAT 2025 Applications Live Today

HIGHLIGHTS

  • CAT 2025 Applications Begin Today, Website Live at iimcat.ac.in
  • CAT 2025 Applications to be live at 9:45 AM today
  • Keep all necessary documents ready to register and apply for CAT 2025

CAT 2025: IIM Kozhikode will begin the most awaited CAT 2025 application process today, August 1, 2025. Management aspirants interested in applying for CAT 2025 can visit the official website today to register and apply. 

According to the notification available on the official website, the CAT applications 2025 will be made live on the website at 9:45 AM today and will be available until 5 PM of September 13, 2025.

To complete the CAT 2025 registration students are required to have a valid email id and mobile number. All further communications regarding the CAT 2025 exam will be made on the registered email id of the candidates.

IIM CAT 2025 Registrations LIVE (Available at 9:45 AM)

Also Read: CAT 2025 Registration Begins Today at iimcat.ac.in - Check Fees, Deadline & Key Details

CAT 2025 Important Dates

Event 

Date(s) 

Registration start date 

August 1, 2025

Registration last date 

September 13, 2025

Exam date 

November 30, 2025

Admit card release date 

November 5, 2025

How to Register for CAT 2025

CAT 2025 registration link is available at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to register

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIM CAT 2025

Step 2: Click on the 'New Registration' link

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Login using the login id and password

Step 4: Fill out the CAT 2025 application form

Step 5: Upload all required documents

Step 6: Submit the application fee

Step 7: Download the filled application form and click on submit

  • Aug 1, 2025, 08:08 IST

    CAT 2025: What is the exam schedule?

    Candidates can check the important dates for CAT 2025 here

    Event 

    Date(s) 

    Registration start date 

    August 1, 2025

    Registration last date 

    September 13, 2025

    Exam date 

    November 30, 2025

    Admit card release date 

    November 5, 2025
  • Aug 1, 2025, 07:51 IST

    CAT 2025 Application Live: Exam Centres

    Aspirants must note that the CAT 2025 exam will be held on Sunday, November 30, 2025. The exam will be held across 170 exam cities across the country. Students can select upto 5 cities in the order of preference when filling the application form. 

  • Aug 1, 2025, 07:37 IST

    CAT Application 2025: Documents Required to Apply

    When filling out the CAT 2025 applications, students are required to upload the following documents

    1. Class 10 Marksheet
    2. Class 12 Marksheet
    3. Graduation Marksheet
    4. Passport-size photograph
    5. Signature
    6. Category certificate (if required)
    7. Government Photo Id
  • Aug 1, 2025, 07:31 IST

    CAT 2025 Registration: Steps to Apply for CAT 2025

    The CAT 2025 Eligibility Criteria is provided below

    • Completed Bachelor’s degree with the required percentage of marks*.
    • Completed professional degree (CA/CS/ICWA (CMA)/Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries of India (FIAI)) with required percentage*
    • Should be in the final year of Bachelor’s degree with required percentage*.
    • SC/ST/PwD candidates should have a minimum 45%. For General, EWS and NC-OBC candidates, the minimum is 50%.

    CAT 2025 Eligibility Criteria - PDF Link

  • Aug 1, 2025, 07:12 IST

    CAT Application 2025: Official Website

    The CAT 2025 online application process is set to commence today, August 1, 2025. Management aspirants interested in applying can visit the official website - iimcat.ac.in to register and apply.

  • Aug 1, 2025, 07:04 IST

    CAT 2025 Application Fee

    Candidates can find the revised CAT 2025 exam application fee here. The fee can be submitted via credit, bedit card, UPI payments or net banking facilities.

    Category

    CAT Registration fee 2025

    SC

    ST

    PwD

    INR 1300

    Other categories

    INR 2600


     
  • Aug 1, 2025, 07:01 IST

    CAT 2025 Registration: When will application begin

    The CAT 2025 online registration and application link will be made live on the website - iimcat.ac.in today, August 1, 2025. As per the pop up available on the website the applications will be live at 9:45 AM today. 

  • Aug 1, 2025, 06:58 IST

    CAT 2025 Application: Website LIVE at aiimcat.ac.in

    CAT 2025 Application link will be available on the official website from today, August 1, 2025 onwards. Although te website is live the registration link is not yet active.

