CBSE 10th compartment Result 2025: Expected Date, How to Check at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025 Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2025 soon. The CBSE Class 12 Compartment Results 2025 were released on August 1, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the CBSE 10th Compartment Exams 2025 will be able to check their results on the official website at cbse.nic.in. Students will be able to check their CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 online by entering their CBSE Roll Number, School No., and Admit Card ID, followed by solving the Security Pin on the result portal.
CBSE 10th Result 2025 Key Highlights
Students can check the CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2025 details here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2025
|
Board name
|
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Class
|
10
|
Official website
|
cbse.nic.in
|
Exam date
|
July 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 21, and 22, 2025
|
Result website
|
cbseresults.nic.in
|
Result date
|
August 2025 (Expected)
CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Reult DIRECT Link (To Be Activated Soon)
How to Check CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025?
Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to check their CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2025 online on the official website when the board releases it:
- Visit the official website at cbseresults.nic.in
- Under the ‘2025 Results’, click on ‘School (Class X) Certificate Examination (Supplementary) Results 2025’
- In the log in window, enter your CBSE Roll Number, School No., Admit Card ID
- Solve the Security Pin
- Click on ‘Submit’
