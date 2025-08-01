CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Results 2025 OUT
CBSE 10th compartment Result 2025: Expected Date, How to Check at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025 Date: The CBSE will soon release the Class 10 Compartment Result 2025 on its official website, cbse.nic.in. The Class 12 Compartment Results 2025 were released on August 1, 2025. Students can check their Class 10 results by entering their Roll Number, School No., Admit Card ID, and solving a security pin.

Aug 1, 2025
CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025 Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2025 soon. The CBSE Class 12 Compartment Results 2025 were released on August 1, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the CBSE 10th Compartment Exams 2025 will be able to check their results on the official website at cbse.nic.in. Students will be able to check their CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 online by entering their CBSE Roll Number, School No., and Admit Card ID, followed by solving the Security Pin on the result portal. 

CBSE 10th Result 2025 Key Highlights 

Students can check the CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2025 details here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2025

Board name 

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Academic year 

2025-26

Class 

10

Official website 

cbse.nic.in

Exam date 

July 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 21, and 22, 2025

Result website 

cbseresults.nic.in

Result date 

August 2025 (Expected)

CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Reult DIRECT Link (To Be Activated Soon)

How to Check CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025?

Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to check their CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2025 online on the official website when the board releases it:

  1. Visit the official website at cbseresults.nic.in
  2. Under the ‘2025 Results’, click on ‘School (Class X) Certificate Examination (Supplementary) Results 2025’
  3. In the log in window, enter your CBSE Roll Number, School No., Admit Card ID
  4. Solve the Security Pin 
  5. Click on ‘Submit’

