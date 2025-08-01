CBSE 10th compartment Result 2025: Expected Date, How to Check at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025 Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2025 soon. The CBSE Class 12 Compartment Results 2025 were released on August 1, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the CBSE 10th Compartment Exams 2025 will be able to check their results on the official website at cbse.nic.in. Students will be able to check their CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 online by entering their CBSE Roll Number, School No., and Admit Card ID, followed by solving the Security Pin on the result portal.

CBSE 10th Result 2025 Key Highlights

Students can check the CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2025 details here: