[Link Active] results.cbse.nic.in CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2025: Download Class 12th Marksheet PDF - Steps and Direct Link Here

CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the CBSE Class 12th Compartment Results 2025 today, 1 August 2025 on the official website at cbseresults.nic.in. Students who appeared for the exam on July 15, 2025, can now check their results. To view the result, students need their roll number, school number, admit card ID, and security pin as given on their admit card.

In the CBSE Class 12 exams this year, 17,04,367 students registered, and 16,92,794 students appeared for the exams. Out of these, 14,96,307 students successfully passed. The CBSE Class 12th result 2025 was announced on May 13. Check this article to download your CBSE Class 12th Compartment Results 2025.

CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2025 - Click Here