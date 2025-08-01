[Link Active] results.cbse.nic.in CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2025: Download Class 12th Marksheet PDF - Steps and Direct Link Here

CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the CBSE Class 12th Compartment Results 2025 today, 1 August 2025 on the official website at cbseresults.nic.in. Students who appeared for the exam on July 15, 2025, can now check their results. To view the result, students need their roll number, school number, admit card ID, and security pin as given on their admit card.
In the CBSE Class 12 exams this year, 17,04,367 students registered, and 16,92,794 students appeared for the exams. Out of these, 14,96,307 students successfully passed. The CBSE Class 12th result 2025 was announced on May 13. Check this article to download your CBSE Class 12th Compartment Results 2025.
CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2025 - Click Here
CBSE Class 12th Compartment Results 2025: Official Website
Students can check their CBSE 12th Compartmental Result 2025 on the following website:
-
cbse.gov.in
-
cbseresults.nic.in.
-
results.cbse.gov.in
How to Download CBSE Class 12th Compartment Results 2025?
Students can check and download their result with the given instructions below:
-
Go to the official website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in.
-
On the homepage, click on the link labeled “Class 12 Supplementary/Compartment Result 2025.”
-
Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin exactly as shown on your admit card.
-
Click Submit. Your result will appear on the screen.
-
Download the result page and save or print it for future reference.
CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2025 - Statistics
Check the performance of students in the class 12 supplementary exams below
|Registered
|143581
|Appeared
|138666
|Passed
|53201
|Pass Percentage
|38.36%
CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2025 - Genderwise Performance
Girls have outshined boys in the CBSE class 12 compartment result 2025. Check details below
|Gender
|Details
|Girls
|41.35%
|Boys
|36.79%
|Transgender
|-
