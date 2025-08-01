[Link Active] results.cbse.nic.in CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2025: Download Class 12th Marksheet PDF - Steps and Direct Link Here

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Results 2025 OUT
CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2025: Download Class 12th Marksheet PDF - Steps and Direct Link Here

CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2025 has been declared on 1 August on the official website cbseresults.nic.in. Students who appeared on July 15, 2025, can check their results using their roll number and admit card details. This year, over 17 lakh students registered for CBSE Class 12 exams, with 14.96 lakh students passing. Get the download link here.


Aayesha Sharma
ByAayesha Sharma
Aug 1, 2025, 18:57 IST
CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the CBSE Class 12th Compartment Results 2025 today, 1 August 2025 on the official website at cbseresults.nic.in. Students who appeared for the exam on July 15, 2025, can now check their results. To view the result, students need their roll number, school number, admit card ID, and security pin as given on their admit card. 

In the CBSE Class 12 exams this year, 17,04,367 students registered, and 16,92,794 students appeared for the exams. Out of these, 14,96,307 students successfully passed. The CBSE Class 12th result 2025 was announced on May 13. Check this article to download your CBSE Class 12th Compartment Results 2025.

CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2025 - Click Here

CBSE Class 12th Compartment Results 2025: Official Website

Students can check their CBSE 12th Compartmental Result 2025 on the following website:

  • cbse.gov.in

  • cbseresults.nic.in.

  • results.cbse.gov.in

How to Download CBSE Class 12th Compartment Results 2025?

Students can check and download their result with the given instructions below:

  • Go to the official website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the link labeled “Class 12 Supplementary/Compartment Result 2025.”

  • Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin exactly as shown on your admit card.

  • Click Submit. Your result will appear on the screen.

  • Download the result page and save or print it for future reference.

CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2025 - Statistics

Check the performance of students in the class 12 supplementary exams below

Registered 143581
Appeared 138666
Passed 53201
Pass Percentage 38.36%

CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2025 - Genderwise Performance

Girls have outshined boys in the CBSE class 12 compartment result 2025. Check details below

Gender Details
Girls 41.35%
Boys 36.79%
Transgender -

 Also Read: CBSE Compartment Result 2025 Declared for Class 12 at cbseresults.nic.in

