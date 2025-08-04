MAH MBA Admission 2025: CAP Round 2 Vacant Seats Display Today, Here's How to Check

MAH MBA 2025 CAP Round: The MAH MBA CAP 2025 first round of seat distribution is now complete. The MAH CET cutoffs were announced by the State CET Cell on August 1st, and the preliminary seat list on July 31st. The deadline for candidates to finish the admissions process was August 3.

The counseling organization will release the preliminary list of open seats for CAP Round 2 today. The number of seats left in participating colleges following the initial admissions round will be listed below. Candidates will have another chance to get admitted to the MBA schools of their choice when the provisional seats for Round 2 are distributed using this revised list of available seats.

How to Check MBA CAP 2025 Provisional Seat Allotment Status?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the MBA CAP 2025 Provisional Seat Allotment Status: