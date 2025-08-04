RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
MAH MBA Admission 2025: CAP Round 2 Vacant Seats Display Today, Here's How to Check

The MAH MBA CAP 2025 seat allocation for the first round is finished. The preliminary list of open seats for Round 2 will be made public today. The Round 2 allotment results will be revealed on August 11, and candidates can fill out their college preferences from August 5–7.


Siddhi Sharma
BySiddhi Sharma
Aug 4, 2025, 17:29 IST
MAH MBA Admission 2025
MAH MBA 2025 CAP Round: The MAH MBA CAP 2025 first round of seat distribution is now complete. The MAH CET cutoffs were announced by the State CET Cell on August 1st, and the preliminary seat list on July 31st. The deadline for candidates to finish the admissions process was August 3.

The counseling organization will release the preliminary list of open seats for CAP Round 2 today. The number of seats left in participating colleges following the initial admissions round will be listed below. Candidates will have another chance to get admitted to the MBA schools of their choice when the provisional seats for Round 2 are distributed using this revised list of available seats.

How to Check MBA CAP 2025 Provisional Seat Allotment Status?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the MBA CAP 2025 Provisional Seat Allotment Status:

  • Visit the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra's official website.

  • For the MBA/MMS CAP admissions, click the "Candidate Login" section.

  • Enter your date of birth, password, and application ID.

  • It will provide your temporary seat allocation status for the applicable round.

  • For your records, download and print the provisional allotment letter.

  • To proceed with the admissions process, carefully review your status and adhere to the guidelines.

MAH MBA CAP 2025 Round Important Dates

The provisional seat allocation list for MBA CAP Round 2 will be released on August 11. View the dates and events for MAH MBA CAP Rounds 2, 3, and 4 below.

MBA CAP events

MBA CAP Dates 2025

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round 2

04-Aug-2025

Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round 2 through candidate’s Login by the Candidate

05-Aug-2025 to 07-Aug-2025

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 2

11-Aug-2025

Accepting to the offered seat by candidate through his/her login and reporting to the college for admission

12-Aug-2025 14-Aug-2025

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round 3

16-Aug-2025

Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round 3 through candidate’s Login by the Candidate

17-Aug-2025 to 19-Aug-2025

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 3

22-Aug-2025

Accepting to the offered seat by candidate through his/her login and reporting to the college for admission

23-Aug-2025 25-Aug-2025

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round 4

26-Aug-2025

Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round 4 through candidate’s Login by the Candidate.

28-Aug-2025 30-Aug-2025

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-IV

01-Sep-2025

Accepting to the offered seat by candidate through his/her login and reporting to the college for admission

02-Sep-2025 04-Sep-2025

Last date for cancellation of seat with full fees refund (As per Rule 15 of Information Brochure AY 2025-26)

11-Sep-2025

Candidates who are selected for a seat in the MBA CAP 2025 second round must log in online to accept the seat, and on the same day, they must report to the college to finish the admissions process. If their preferred seat is not assigned, they can use the "freeze" option to wait for the CAP Round 3 provisional allotment list.

