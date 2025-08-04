Allahabad University CUET 2025: Second Cut-Off List Released for B.Com, BA LLB, and BBA-MBA

Allahabad University has shared the CUET 2025 second cutoff list on its website at alldunivcuet.samarth.edu.in. Students who applied can now check if they got a seat by logging in with their CUET 2025 application number and password.
This list includes cutoffs for courses like B.Com, BA LLB, and Integrated BBA-MBA. Make sure to accept your seat before the last date. If student miss it, their seat will be cancelled.
Allahabad University Admission 2025: CUET Second Cut Off List Out
Allahabad University has announced the CUET 2025 second cut off list for UG courses like B.Com, BA LLB, and Integrated BBA-MBA. Students can now check how many marks they need to get admission into these courses. If they appeared for CUET 2025 and applied to Allahabad University, check the cut-off marks for their category below.
Integrated BBA-MBA CUET 2nd Cut Off 2025
|
Category
|
Cut Off Marks (CUET Raw Score)
|
Unreserved
|
490.74 and above
B.Com CUET 2nd Cut Off 2025
|
Category
|
Cut Off Marks (CUET Raw Score)
|
Unreserved
|
443 – 456
|
SC
|
346
|
ST
|
302
BA LLB (Hons.) CUET 2nd Cut Off 2025
|
Category
|
Cut Off Marks (CUET Raw Score)
|
Unreserved
|
546 – 554
|
SC
|
474 – 493
|
ST
|
390 – 451
|
EWS
|
529 – 540
Allahabad University Admission 2025: Last Date to Pay Fees for UG Courses
Students who got a seat at Allahabad University must pay their admission fees before the deadline. If students do not pay on time, they may lose their seats. Check the last date and time for the course below.
|
Course
|
Last Date & Time to Pay Fee
|
B.A LLB (Hons.)
|
August 8, till 5:00 PM
|
B.Com
|
August 7, till 11:00 AM
|
Integrated BBA-MBA
|
August 6, till 2:00 PM
