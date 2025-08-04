Allahabad University CUET 2025: Second Cut-Off List Released for B.Com, BA LLB, and BBA-MBA

Allahabad University has shared the CUET 2025 second cutoff list on its website at alldunivcuet.samarth.edu.in. Students who applied can now check if they got a seat by logging in with their CUET 2025 application number and password.

This list includes cutoffs for courses like B.Com, BA LLB, and Integrated BBA-MBA. Make sure to accept your seat before the last date. If student miss it, their seat will be cancelled.

Allahabad University Admission 2025: CUET Second Cut Off List Out

