Allahabad University CUET 2025: Second Cut-Off List Released for B.Com, BA LLB, and BBA-MBA

Allahabad University has released the CUET 2025 second cut-off list for UG courses like B.Com, BA LLB, and Integrated BBA-MBA. Students can check their allotment status on the official website using their CUET credentials. Those allotted a seat must pay the admission fee before the deadline.

Aayesha Sharma
ByAayesha Sharma
Aug 4, 2025, 17:52 IST
Allahabad University has shared the CUET 2025 second cutoff list on its website at alldunivcuet.samarth.edu.in. Students who applied can now check if they got a seat by logging in with their CUET 2025 application number and password.

This list includes cutoffs for courses like B.Com, BA LLB, and Integrated BBA-MBA. Make sure to accept your seat before the last date. If student miss it, their seat will be cancelled.

Allahabad University Admission 2025: CUET Second Cut Off List Out

Allahabad University has announced the CUET 2025 second cut off list for UG courses like B.Com, BA LLB, and Integrated BBA-MBA. Students can now check how many marks they need to get admission into these courses. If they appeared for CUET 2025 and applied to Allahabad University, check the cut-off marks for their category below.

Integrated BBA-MBA CUET 2nd Cut Off 2025

Category

Cut Off Marks (CUET Raw Score)

Unreserved

490.74 and above

B.Com CUET 2nd Cut Off 2025

Category

Cut Off Marks (CUET Raw Score)

Unreserved

443 – 456

SC

346

ST

302

BA LLB (Hons.) CUET 2nd Cut Off 2025

Category

Cut Off Marks (CUET Raw Score)

Unreserved

546 – 554

SC

474 – 493

ST

390 – 451

EWS

529 – 540

Allahabad University Admission 2025: Last Date to Pay Fees for UG Courses

Students who got a seat at Allahabad University must pay their admission fees before the deadline. If students do not pay on time, they may lose their seats. Check the last date and time for the course below.

Course

Last Date & Time to Pay Fee

B.A LLB (Hons.)

August 8, till 5:00 PM

B.Com

August 7, till 11:00 AM

Integrated BBA-MBA

August 6, till 2:00 PM

