Haryana Board 10th Supplementary Result 2025: Check Expected Date and Steps to Download Scorecard PDF at bseh.org.in

The Board of School Education, Haryana (HBSE) is likely to release the HBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2025 in the first week of August 2025. Students can check their results on the official website at bseh.org.in.

To check the result, students must enter their roll number and date of birth on the result page. The Haryana Board had earlier released the HBSE 10th Result 2025 on May 17, 2025. This result was also published on the official website.

The result available online is provisional, which means students must check and confirm the details from their original mark sheets.

The original mark sheets and certificates will be given to students by their schools a few days after the result is declared. These mark sheets will have the student’s full details and subject-wise marks. Students should make sure all the information is correct on the final mark sheet. Check here for more detailed information about Haryana Board Class 10th Supplementary Result 2025.