Haryana Board 10th Supplementary Result 2025: Check Expected Date and Steps to Download Scorecard PDF at bseh.org.in

Haryana Board 10th Supplementary Result 2025 is expected in the first week of August on bseh.org.in. Students must use their roll number and date of birth to check their results. The online result is provisional, and original mark sheets will be given later by schools. Students should verify all details carefully once the final mark sheet is issued.

Aayesha Sharma
ByAayesha Sharma
Aug 4, 2025, 16:50 IST
The Board of School Education, Haryana (HBSE) is likely to release the HBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2025 in the first week of August 2025. Students can check their results on the official website at bseh.org.in.

To check the result, students must enter their roll number and date of birth on the result page. The Haryana Board had earlier released the HBSE 10th Result 2025 on May 17, 2025. This result was also published on the official website.

The result available online is provisional, which means students must check and confirm the details from their original mark sheets.

The original mark sheets and certificates will be given to students by their schools a few days after the result is declared. These mark sheets will have the student’s full details and subject-wise marks. Students should make sure all the information is correct on the final mark sheet. Check here for more detailed information about Haryana Board Class 10th Supplementary Result 2025.

Haryana Board Class 10th Supplementary Result 2025: Date and Time

HBSE Class 10th Supplementary Result for 2025 is expected to be released in the first week of August, most likely in the morning hours. Students can check their results on the official website at bseh.org.in. To access, they need to enter their roll number and date of birth. The online result is provisional, students must collect their original mark sheets from their schools later and verify all details.

Steps to Check Haryana Board Class 10th Supplementary Result 2025

Students can follow the given steps to download the Haryana Board Class 10th Supplementary Result 2025:

Step 1: Go to the official website at bseh.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Haryana Board Class 10th Supplementary Result 2025 link.

Step 3: Enter your login details such as roll number/registration number, and date of birth.

Step 4: Check and download your marksheet for future reference.

Login Details for Haryana Board Class 10th Supplementary Result 2025

To check and download HBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2025, enter the following details:

  • Roll number

  • Date of birth

Haryana Board Class 10th Supplementary Result 2025: Official Website

Students can check the Haryana Board Class 10th Supplementary Result 2025 by the following website:

  • bseh.org.in

