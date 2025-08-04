Rajasthan NEET 2025 Merit List Out: 13,731 Candidates Shortlisted, Check Details at rajugneet2025.com

The Rajasthan NEET 2025 Round 1 counselling provisional merit list is now out. A total of 13,731 students have been included in this list. It was prepared based on the student registrations done between July 28 and August 2, 2025.
Special category students like NRI, PWBD (Persons with Disabilities), WPP (Wards of Paramilitary Personnel), and WDP (Wards of Defence Personnel) must go for document verification at SMS Medical College, Academic Block:
-
August 4, 2025: NRI and PWBD candidates
-
August 5, 2025: WPP and WDP candidates
Students must carry all original documents for the verification process.
Click here: Provisional merit list (Combined) Round 1 03.08.2025 , Provisional Seat Matrix (Round 1)
Rajasthan NEET 2025 Counselling Provisional Merit List
Students can follow the given steps to check Rajasthan NEET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Provisional List:
Step 1: Go to the official website at rajugneet2025.com.
Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘Provisional Merit List (Combined) Round 1 – 03.08.2025’.
Step 3: Download the Rajasthan NEET 2025 Merit List PDF file that opens
Step 4: Check your Rajasthan NEET 2025 Merit status in the list.
Details Mentioned in Rajasthan NEET 2025 Counselling Provisional Merit List
Rajasthan NEET 2025 Provisional Merit List has important details about each student. Here's what students will find in the list:
-
Rajasthan NEET 2025 Counselling Registration Number
-
NEET 2025 ID
-
Student’s Name
-
Father’s Name
-
Gender
-
Domicile (State you belong to)
-
Category (like General, SC, ST, etc.)
-
NEET 2025 Percentile
-
NEET 2025 All India Rank
-
Remarks (extra info, if any)
