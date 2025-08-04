Rajasthan NEET 2025 Merit List Out: 13,731 Candidates Shortlisted, Check Details at rajugneet2025.com

The Rajasthan NEET 2025 Round 1 counselling provisional merit list is now out. A total of 13,731 students have been included in this list. It was prepared based on the student registrations done between July 28 and August 2, 2025.

Special category students like NRI, PWBD (Persons with Disabilities), WPP (Wards of Paramilitary Personnel), and WDP (Wards of Defence Personnel) must go for document verification at SMS Medical College, Academic Block:

August 4, 2025: NRI and PWBD candidates

August 5, 2025: WPP and WDP candidates

Students must carry all original documents for the verification process.

Click here: Provisional merit list (Combined) Round 1 03.08.2025 , Provisional Seat Matrix (Round 1)

Rajasthan NEET 2025 Counselling Provisional Merit List

Students can follow the given steps to check Rajasthan NEET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Provisional List: