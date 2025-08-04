ICSE Class 10 Spanish Syllabus 2025-26: Download Syllabus PDF Here

4. Grammar

This will consist of tests in vocabulary, syntax and idiom, e.g., synthesis in sentence construction, formation of sentences in Spanish correctly embodying given words or forms. The question will not require detailed knowledge of grammatical definitions. The questions on grammar will include the following:

Nouns:

gender

singular and plural forms Articles:

definite and indefinite Adjectives:

agreement

position

lo plus adjective

comparative and superlative: regular and mayor, menor, mejor, peor

demonstrative (este, ese, aquel)

indefinite (cada, otro, todo, mismo, alguno)

possessive, short and long forms (mi, mío)

interrogative (cuánto, qué, donde etc.) Adverbs:

formation

comparative and superlative: regular

interrogative (cómo, cuándo, dónde)

adverbs of time and place (aquí, ahi, allí, ahora, ya)

common adverbial phrases

Quantifiers/Intensifiers:

(muy, bastante, demasiado, poco, mucho) Pronouns:

subject

object – direct & indirect

position and order of object pronouns in a

sentence and with commands

reflexive

relative: que,

relative: quien, el cual, la cual etc., lo que,

disjunctive (conmigo, para mí )

demonstrative (éste, ése, aquél, esto, eso)

indefinite (algo, alguien)

interrogative (cuál, qué, quién) Verbs:

Regular and irregular forms of verbs, radical

changing and reflexive verbs all persons of the

verb, singular and plural

radical-changing verbs

negative forms

interrogative forms

reflexive constructions (se puede, se necesita, se habla)

uses of ser and estar tenses: present indicative

present continuous

preterite

imperfect:

imperfect continuous

immediate future

future

conditional:

perfect

pluperfect

passive voice

gerund imperative: common forms including negative

impersonal verbs: most common only

present subjunctive: imperative, affirmation and

negation, after verbs of wishing, command,

request, prohibiting, emotion and to express

purpose (para que)

After cuando

imperfect subjunctive and in conditional clause

Time:

Use of desde hace with the present and imperfect

tense

Llevo + time+ gerund

Prepositions:

common, including personal a

uses of por and para

Conjunctions

Most common ones including y, pero, cuando, o,

porque, como, sin embargo.

Numbers

Quantities

Dates