What is Delhi Education Bill? Key Provision and Features

The Delhi government presented the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025 to the Assembly on August 5, 2025. In addition to ensuring openness in the operations of private, unaided schools, the legislation seeks to stop unreasonable tuition fee hikes. In addition to introducing a structured regulatory framework, the law has generated a great deal of discussion among opposition leaders, parents, and educators.

Key Objectives of the Bill

To bring transparency and accountability in fee structures of private unaided schools.

To prevent profiteering and commercialization of education.

To involve parents in the decision-making process related to school fees.

Applicability and Scope

The bill applies to all private unaided recognised schools in Delhi, including those: