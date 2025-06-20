Top AIIMS Colleges in India: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is a prestigious medical institution in India. Students from all over the world compete for a spot in one of its campuses.
Currently, there are 25 AIIMS colleges in India. Out of these, 20 are fully operational, while the remaining are in various stages of development, from being under construction to being announced or proposed.
NIRF Rankings of AIIMS Colleges in India
|
Colleges
|
Establishment Year
|
NIRF 2023 Rank
|
NIRF 2024 Rank
|
AIIMS Delhi
|
1956
|
1
|
1
|
2012
|
13
|
16
|
2012
|
17
|
15
|
AIIMS Rishikesh
|
2012
|
22
|
14
|
AIIMS Patna
|
2012
|
27
|
26
|
AIIMS Bhopal
|
2012
|
38
|
31
|
AIIMS Raipur
|
2012
|
39
|
38
|
AIIMS Raebareli
|
2013
|
NA
|
NA
|
AIIMS Nagpur
|
2018
|
NA
|
NA
|
AIIMS Mangalgiri
|
2018
|
NA
|
NA
|
2019
|
NA
|
NA
|
AIIMS Bibinagar
|
2019
|
NA
|
NA
|
2019
|
NA
|
NA
|
2019
|
NA
|
NA
|
2019
|
NA
|
NA
|
AIIMS Rajkot
|
2020
|
NA
|
NA
|
AIIMS Guwahati
|
2020
|
NA
|
NA
|
AIIMS Vijaypur
|
2020
|
NA
|
NA
|
AIIMS Bilaspur
|
2020
|
NA
|
NA
|
AIIMS Madurai
|
2021
|
NA
|
NA
Eligibility Criteria of AIIMS Colleges in India
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) offers admission to diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes. The qualifying requirements vary depending on the course and branch.
UG Courses: The entrance test requires a minimum qualifying percentile of 50% for general category students and 45% for reserved candidates.
PG Courses: Candidates in the General/OBC/EWS category must have obtained a minimum aggregate of 55% in the MBBS/BDS programme, while those in the SC/ST category must have scored a minimum of 50% in the aggregate.
PhD: The candidate must have passed MBBS/BDS with a minimum of 55% aggregate marks, a degree in MD/MS/MDS/DM/MCh in the relevant discipline, or a Diplomate of the National Board of Examination.
Admission Process for AIIMS Colleges in India
Admission to AIIMS courses in India is exclusively through an entrance exam. The Institute has a distinct 'Examination Section' that is responsible for administering these admission exams and counselling sessions.
Specialisations offered by the AIIMS Colleges in India
The best AIIMS colleges in India provide degrees with a variety of specialisations and sub-streams. These colleges feature separate departments, research labs, and specialised laboratories for each course specialisation. The table below lists some of the courses and their fields of specialisation.
|
Course
|
Specialisations
|
BSc
|
|
DM
|
|
MSc
|
|
M.Ch
|
|
MD/ MS
|
|
MDS
|
Best AIIMS Colleges in India
There are now 23 AIIMS colleges in India, 20 of which are functioning, with the remainder under construction or yet to open.
Top 10 AIIMS Colleges in India
Check out the list of top 10 AIIMS colleges in India:
- AIIMS New Delhi
- AIIMS Bhopal
- AIIMS Bhubaneswar
- AIIMS Jodhpur
- AIIMS Patna
- AIIMS Raipur
- AIIMS Rishikesh
- AIIMS Raebareli
- AIIMS Mangalagiri
- AIIMS Nagpur
Entrance Exams accepted by the AIIMS Colleges in India
The entrance exams widely accepted by the AIIMS colleges in India are mentioned below:
|
INI CET
|
AIIMS BSc nursing
|
AIIMS Paramedical exam
|
AIIMS PhD exam
Fee Structure of the top AIIMS Colleges in India
Check out the fee structures of top AIIMS Colleges below:
|
AIIMS
|
Course & Annual Fee (in INR)
|
AIIMS New Delhi
|
|
AIIMS Bhopal
|
|
AIIMS Bhubaneswar
|
|
AIIMS Jodhpur
|
AIIMS India: Seat Intake for MBBS Course
The number of seats for the MBBS courses has increased with the establishment of new AIIMS campuses across the country. These numbers are expected to rise upon the completion of the proposed AIIMS.
|
Colleges
|
Seats
|
AIIMS Bathinda
|
100
|
AIIMS Bhopal
|
125
|
AIIMS Bhubaneswar
|
125
|
AIIMS Bibinagar
|
100
|
AIIMS Bilaspur
|
50
|
AIIMS Delhi
|
132
|
AIIMS Deoghar
|
125
|
AIIMS Gorakhpur
|
125
|
AIIMS Guwahati
|
50
|
AIIMS Jodhpur
|
125
|
AIIMS Kalyani
|
125
|
AIIMS Madurai
|
50
|
AIIMS Manglagiri/Vijayawada (Guntur)
|
125
|
AIIMS Nagpur
|
125
|
AIIMS Patna
|
125
|
AIIMS Raebareli
|
100
|
AIIMS Raipur
|
125
|
AIIMS Rajkot
|
50
|
AIIMS Rishikesh
|
125
|
AIIMS Vijaypur
|
62
Placements of the top AIIMS Colleges in India
- AIIMS New Delhi- According to the AIIMS Delhi NIRF report 2024, the median packages provided during AIIMS Delhi UG 3-year and UG 4-year placements 2023 were INR 12 LPA and INR 24 LPA, respectively.
- AIIMS Rishikesh- According to the NIRF report 2024 provided by AIIMS Rishikesh, the median package offered during UG 5-year placements 2023 was INR 12.4 LPA.
- AIIMS Bhubaneswar- According to the Medical NIRF report 2024 provided by AIIMS Bhubaneswar, the median package offered during MBBS placements in 2022 was INR 13 LPA.
- AIIMS Raipur- According to AIIMS Raipur NIRF report 2024, the median package provided during MBBS placements 2022 was INR 14 LPA.