Top AIIMS Colleges in India: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is a prestigious medical institution in India. Students from all over the world compete for a spot in one of its campuses. Currently, there are 25 AIIMS colleges in India. Out of these, 20 are fully operational, while the remaining are in various stages of development, from being under construction to being announced or proposed.

NIRF Rankings of AIIMS Colleges in India Colleges Establishment Year NIRF 2023 Rank NIRF 2024 Rank AIIMS Delhi 1956 1 1 AIIMS Jodhpur 2012 13 16 AIIMS Bhubaneswar 2012 17 15 AIIMS Rishikesh 2012 22 14 AIIMS Patna 2012 27 26 AIIMS Bhopal 2012 38 31 AIIMS Raipur 2012 39 38 AIIMS Raebareli 2013 NA NA AIIMS Nagpur 2018 NA NA AIIMS Mangalgiri 2018 NA NA AIIMS Gorakhpur 2019 NA NA AIIMS Bibinagar 2019 NA NA AIIMS Bathinda 2019 NA NA AIIMS Kalyani 2019 NA NA AIIMS Deoghar 2019 NA NA AIIMS Rajkot 2020 NA NA AIIMS Guwahati 2020 NA NA AIIMS Vijaypur 2020 NA NA AIIMS Bilaspur 2020 NA NA AIIMS Madurai 2021 NA NA Eligibility Criteria of AIIMS Colleges in India All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) offers admission to diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes. The qualifying requirements vary depending on the course and branch. UG Courses: The entrance test requires a minimum qualifying percentile of 50% for general category students and 45% for reserved candidates. PG Courses: Candidates in the General/OBC/EWS category must have obtained a minimum aggregate of 55% in the MBBS/BDS programme, while those in the SC/ST category must have scored a minimum of 50% in the aggregate. PhD: The candidate must have passed MBBS/BDS with a minimum of 55% aggregate marks, a degree in MD/MS/MDS/DM/MCh in the relevant discipline, or a Diplomate of the National Board of Examination.

Admission Process for AIIMS Colleges in India Admission to AIIMS courses in India is exclusively through an entrance exam. The Institute has a distinct 'Examination Section' that is responsible for administering these admission exams and counselling sessions.

Specialisations offered by the AIIMS Colleges in India The best AIIMS colleges in India provide degrees with a variety of specialisations and sub-streams. These colleges feature separate departments, research labs, and specialised laboratories for each course specialisation. The table below lists some of the courses and their fields of specialisation.

Course Specialisations BSc Medical Technology and Radiography

Nursing (Hons)

Nursing (Post basic) DM Infectious Diseases

Hospital Administration MSc Nursing M.Ch Neuro Surgery

Hospital Administration MD/ MS Biochemistry

Anatomy

Medicine

Obst. & Gynae

Physiology

Hospital Administration

Otorhinolaryngology

Biophysics

Anaesthesiology

Dermatology & Venereology

Pharmacology

Ophthalmology

Geriatric Medicine

Community Medicine, MDS Conservative Dentistry & Endodontics

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

Pedodontics & Preventive Dentistry

Orthodontics

