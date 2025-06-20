UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT

Top AIIMS Colleges in India 2025: Rankings, Admission, Fees, and Placements

Aug 5, 2025, 19:24 IST
AIIMS Colleges in India

Top AIIMS Colleges in India: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is a prestigious medical institution in India. Students from all over the world compete for a spot in one of its campuses.

 

Currently, there are 25 AIIMS colleges in India. Out of these, 20 are fully operational, while the remaining are in various stages of development, from being under construction to being announced or proposed.

 

NIRF Rankings of AIIMS Colleges in India

Colleges
Establishment Year
NIRF 2023 Rank
NIRF 2024 Rank
AIIMS Delhi
1956
1
1
2012
13
16
2012
17
15
AIIMS Rishikesh
2012
22
14
AIIMS Patna
2012
27
26
AIIMS Bhopal
2012
38
31
AIIMS Raipur
2012
39
38
AIIMS Raebareli
2013
NA
NA
AIIMS Nagpur
2018
NA
NA
AIIMS Mangalgiri
2018
NA
NA
2019
NA
NA
AIIMS Bibinagar
2019
NA
NA
2019
NA
NA
2019
NA
NA
2019
NA
NA
AIIMS Rajkot
2020
NA
NA
AIIMS Guwahati
2020
NA
NA
AIIMS Vijaypur
2020
NA
NA
AIIMS Bilaspur
2020
NA
NA
AIIMS Madurai
2021
NA
NA

Eligibility Criteria of AIIMS Colleges in India

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) offers admission to diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes. The qualifying requirements vary depending on the course and branch.

UG Courses: The entrance test requires a minimum qualifying percentile of 50% for general category students and 45% for reserved candidates.

PG Courses: Candidates in the General/OBC/EWS category must have obtained a minimum aggregate of 55% in the MBBS/BDS programme, while those in the SC/ST category must have scored a minimum of 50% in the aggregate.

PhD: The candidate must have passed MBBS/BDS with a minimum of 55% aggregate marks, a degree in MD/MS/MDS/DM/MCh in the relevant discipline, or a Diplomate of the National Board of Examination.

Admission Process for AIIMS Colleges in India 

Admission to AIIMS courses in India is exclusively through an entrance exam. The Institute has a distinct 'Examination Section' that is responsible for administering these admission exams and counselling sessions.

Specialisations offered by the AIIMS Colleges in India 

The best AIIMS colleges in India provide degrees with a variety of specialisations and sub-streams. These colleges feature separate departments, research labs, and specialised laboratories for each course specialisation. The table below lists some of the courses and their fields of specialisation.

Course
Specialisations
BSc
  • Medical Technology and Radiography
  • Nursing (Hons)
  • Nursing (Post basic)
DM
  • Infectious Diseases
  • Hospital Administration
MSc
  • Nursing
M.Ch
  • Neuro Surgery
  • Hospital Administration
MD/ MS
  • Biochemistry
  • Anatomy
  • Medicine
  • Obst. & Gynae
  • Physiology
  • Hospital Administration
  • Otorhinolaryngology
  • Biophysics
  • Anaesthesiology
  • Dermatology & Venereology
  • Pharmacology
  • Ophthalmology
  • Geriatric Medicine
  • Community Medicine,
MDS
  • Conservative Dentistry & Endodontics
  • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
  • Pedodontics & Preventive Dentistry
  • Orthodontics
  • Prosthodontics

Best AIIMS Colleges in India

There are now 23 AIIMS colleges in India, 20 of which are functioning, with the remainder under construction or yet to open.

Top 10 AIIMS Colleges in India

Check out the list of top 10 AIIMS colleges in India:

Entrance Exams accepted by the AIIMS Colleges in India

The entrance exams widely accepted by the AIIMS colleges in India are mentioned below:

INI CET
AIIMS BSc nursing
AIIMS Paramedical exam
AIIMS PhD exam

AIIMS COLLEGES ENTRANCE EXAMS

Fee Structure of the top AIIMS Colleges in India 

Check out the fee structures of top AIIMS Colleges below:

AIIMS
Course & Annual Fee (in INR)
AIIMS New Delhi
  • MBBS = 6,080
  • MSc = 1,400
  • MD/MS = 2,292
  • BSc = 900-2,400
  • DM = 3,330
  • MDS = 1,944
AIIMS Bhopal
  • MBBS = 4,770
  • MD/MS = 5,800
  • BSc Nursing = 3,165
AIIMS Bhubaneswar
  • MBBS = 26,350
  • BSc Nursing = 2,540
  • MD = 1.05 lakh
  • MS = 1.05 lakh
AIIMS Jodhpur
  • MBBS = 24,100
  • BSc (Hons) Nursing = 2,400
  • MSc Nursing = 2,930-4,300
  • MD/MS = 2,110

AIIMS India: Seat Intake for MBBS Course

The number of seats for the MBBS courses has increased with the establishment of new AIIMS campuses across the country. These numbers are expected to rise upon the completion of the proposed AIIMS.

Colleges
Seats
AIIMS Bathinda
100
AIIMS Bhopal
125
AIIMS Bhubaneswar
125
AIIMS Bibinagar
100
AIIMS Bilaspur
50
AIIMS Delhi
132
AIIMS Deoghar
125
AIIMS Gorakhpur
125
AIIMS Guwahati
50
AIIMS Jodhpur
125
AIIMS Kalyani
125
AIIMS Madurai
50
AIIMS Manglagiri/Vijayawada (Guntur)
125
AIIMS Nagpur
125
AIIMS Patna
125
AIIMS Raebareli
100
AIIMS Raipur
125
AIIMS Rajkot
50
AIIMS Rishikesh
125
AIIMS Vijaypur
62

Placements of the top AIIMS Colleges in India 

  • AIIMS New Delhi- According to the AIIMS Delhi NIRF report 2024, the median packages provided during AIIMS Delhi UG 3-year and UG 4-year placements 2023 were INR 12 LPA and INR 24 LPA, respectively.
  • AIIMS Rishikesh- According to the NIRF report 2024 provided by AIIMS Rishikesh, the median package offered during UG 5-year placements 2023 was INR 12.4 LPA.
  • AIIMS Bhubaneswar- According to the Medical NIRF report 2024 provided by AIIMS Bhubaneswar, the median package offered during MBBS placements in 2022 was INR 13 LPA.
  • AIIMS Raipur-  According to AIIMS Raipur NIRF report 2024, the median package provided during MBBS placements 2022 was INR 14 LPA.

 

