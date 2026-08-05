NEET 2026: Counselling (Started), Result Out, Final Answer Key, Cut Off, Pattern

NEET UG 2026 counselling started on August 5, 2026. NEET exam 2026 was conducted on June 21, 2026. It is an All India Exam that is held for admission to MBBS, BDS and other medical courses across the country. Get the latest updates on NEET exam 2026 along with other useful information on it such as NEET UG exam date, counselling, eligibility, pattern, syllabus and more.
NEET Counselling 2026
The NEET 2026 counselling started on August 5, 2026. The last date to NEET UG counselling 2026 isAugust 12, 2026. Usually, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) begins the NEET UG counselling process within a few weeks after the NEET result is declared. As the NEET 2026 result was announced on July 16, 2026 , therefore, it is expected that the MCC NEET 2026 counselling will begin shortly.
MCC NEET UG counselling 2026 - Overview
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Factors
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Particulars
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Conducting bodies
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All India counselling NEET UG 2026 - Medical Counselling Committee
State quota - Respective state medical councils
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Counselling website
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All India counselling NEET UG 2026 - mcc.nic.in
State quota - Given in the table below on this page
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Seat Intake
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All India counselling NEET UG 2026 - 15% of Govt Seats, 100% of Deemed and Central University seats, ESIC, AFMC, AIIMS and JIPMER seats
State quota - 85% of Govt seats, 100% of private seats of the state
NEET Counselling 2026 Dates
The NEET UG counselling 2026 schedule shall be released at mcc.nic.in. We shall update the NEET counselling dates for rounds 1, 2 and 3 in the table given below once MCC announces it officially.
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NEET UG counselling 2026 round 1
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Events
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Dates
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Registration for NEET counselling 2026 and payment
|To be announced
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NEET choice filling/ locking
| To be announced
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Processing of seat allotment
| To be announced
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Round 1 provisional result
| To be announced
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Reporting to the allotted institute
| To be announced
What is MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026?
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducts the NEET counselling for admissions to undergraduate courses such as MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing. The process is based on the marks obtained by candidates in the NEET exam. After the exam, MCC releases a cutoff list, which determines the minimum eligible marks required for admission to various colleges.
The seats covered under this counselling include:
- All India Quota (AIQ)
- Institutional Quota
- Domicile (Internal Candidates) of Central Universities: Including Aligarh Muslim University, Banaras Hindu University, University of Delhi, Faculty of Dentistry at Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi.
- Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC)
- Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune
How many NEET UG 2026 Counselling Rounds are there?
There are four rounds of NEET 2026 counselling, which are as follows:
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 3/Mop-up Round
- Stray Vacancy Round
MCC NEET Counselling Process: Stages to Apply for Counselling
- Registration: Candidates need to register on the official MCC website.
- Choice Filling and Locking: Select preferred colleges and courses, then lock the choices.
- Seat Allotment: Based on NEET scores and preferences, seats are allocated.
- Reporting: Candidates must report to the allotted colleges for document verification and admission.
The MCC NEET UG counselling process for 2026 is conducted online through the official website mcc.nic.in. The counselling involves multiple rounds depending on seat vacancy status. For AIQ seats, there are four rounds: Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and the Stray Vacancy Round. Additionally, last year saw two extra rounds for BDS and BSc Nursing admissions.
Steps to Apply for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026
Step 1: Release of Seat Matrix
MCC will publish the seat matrix for MBBS and BDS courses, detailing the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats available across participating universities.
Step 2: Registration
Candidates must register for each counselling round (except the Stray Vacancy round) online. Required details include contact information, NEET 2026 Roll Number, Rank, and Scores. A non-refundable registration fee and a refundable security deposit are also necessary.
Step 3: Choice Filling
Candidates select their preferred colleges. After logging into the MCC website, they can fill in their choices. MCC advises candidates to prepare a tentative list of preferences before submitting choices online.
Step 4: Choice Locking
During this period, candidates must lock their choices to print the submitted preferences. Once locked, choices cannot be modified. MCC cautions against last-minute submissions to avoid errors.
Step 5: Verification by Universities and Processing of Seat Allotment
Universities verify the registration details and choices. They then release the seat allotment result to MCC.
Step 6: Seat Allotment Result
MCC publishes the provisional seat allotment result, allowing candidates to submit objections. After resolving any issues, the final seat allotment list is released. Candidates can accept the seat, opt for an upgrade, or register for further counselling rounds.
Step 7: Document Upload
Candidates must upload the required documents to the MCC NEET 2026 counselling website. The specific documents needed are listed on the site.
Step 8: Institute Reporting
Candidates visit their allotted institutes for document verification and payment of admission fees. This step is crucial for finalizing the admission process.
Stray Vacancy Round
The final round of counselling, the Stray Vacancy Round, does not require registration or choice filling. Seat allotment results are directly released for this round.
NEET UG Counselling Fees
The NEET UG Counselling fees should be paid by all the candidates to complete the registration process successfully. The category-wise NEET Counselling fees for all the types of institutes will be as follows:
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Institution Type
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Category
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Counselling Fee
(Non-Refundable)
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Security Fee
(Refundable)
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15% AIQ/ Central Universities
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UR
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Rs. 1,000
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Rs. 10,000
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SC/ST/OBC/PwD
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Rs. 500
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Rs. 5,000
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Deemed Universities
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All Categories
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Rs. 5000
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Rs. 2,00,000
NEET Counselling 2026 : Documents Required for Counselling
The list of documents required for the NEET 2026 Counselling Process are as follows:
- NEET 2026 Admit Card
- NEET Scorecard or Rank Letter
- Caste Certificate (if applicable)
- Photo ID proof (Aadhar/PAN Card/Driving License/Passport)
- 10th Standard certificate and mark sheet as date of birth proof
- 12th Standard certificate and mark sheet
- Eight passport size photographs
- PwD Certificate (if applicable)
- Provisional Allotment Letter
NEET cut off 2026 for MBBS Government College
The NEET cut off 2026 for MBBS government college state wise will be released after the NEET counselling process is completed. Meanwhile, candidates can check the previous year NEET cutoff for top government medical colleges.
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Name of Medical Colleges
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NEET 2023 closing rank (General)
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NEET 2022 closing rank (General)
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NEET 2021 cut off for government colleges
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Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
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85
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107
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1179
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VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
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107
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129
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143
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University College of Medical Sciences, New Delhi
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304
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217
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215
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Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi
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485
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550
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414
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Government Medical College, Chandigarh
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544
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313
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37720
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Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai
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656
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697
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773
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King George's Medical University, Lucknow
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1097
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1457
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1623
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Stanley Medical College, Chennai
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2002
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4738
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6146
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Pt. Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak
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25692
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7932
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6379
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Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Group of Hospitals, Mumbai
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1623
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2045
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All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi (AIIMS New Delhi)
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57
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61
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53
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Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry (JIPMER)
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277
|
302
|
227
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