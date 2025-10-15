Australia’s capital is Canberra, situated in the southeastern Australian Capital Territory, between Sydney and Melbourne. Officially named in 1913, Canberra was chosen for its neutral location after much debate between these two major cities. The city was expertly designed by American architects Walter Burley Griffin and Marion Mahony Griffin.
According to official Australian government data, Canberra’s population is projected to reach nearly 700,000 by 2050, up from around 482,000 in December 2024, a sign of its ongoing growth and importance to the nation. Besides being Australia's political center, Canberra also features major museums, parks, and a thriving urban lifestyle that blends nature and culture.
What is the Capital of Australia?
Canberra is the capital city and is located in the Australian Capital Territory in southeastern Australia.
-
Canberra is about 150 miles (240 km) southwest of Sydney and is the eighth-largest city in Australia by population.
-
The area was chosen for its location between Sydney and Melbourne to resolve a prolonged rivalry between these major cities.
-
As of December 2024, Canberra’s estimated population was 482,000, reflecting its ongoing growth.
-
Canberra is often called the “Bush Capital,” noted for its natural reserves, parks, and planned urban design.
Why is Canberra the Capital of Australia?
Canberra was selected as a compromise to end disputes between Sydney and Melbourne, neither of which would accept the other as capital. The city’s site was chosen for geographic neutrality, positioned between Australia’s two largest cities and outside any state.
Designed after an international contest, Canberra became the seat of Australian government operations, parliamentary activities, and national decision-making. This choice was integral to fostering a sense of national unity in early 20th-century Australia.
|
Fact
|
Detail
|
Official Capital Since
|
1913
|
Estimated Population (2024)
|
482,000
|
State/Territory
|
Australian Capital Territory (ACT)
|
Major Landmarks
|
Parliament House, Lake Burley Griffin, National Museum
|
Distance from Sydney
|
240 km (150 miles)
What is Canberra Famous For?
Canberra is famous for its national institutions, including Parliament House, the Australian War Memorial, and the National Gallery of Australia.
-
The city is known for its natural landscapes—such as Lake Burley Griffin—and carefully maintained green spaces.
-
Its diverse calendar of cultural festivals, museums, and public art highlights its role as Australia’s cultural and administrative heart.
-
Canberra is also recognized for its wine region, science hubs like Questacon, and a blend of outdoor and urban experiences.
Conclusion
Canberra, the purpose-built capital of Australia, stands at the heart of the nation’s government, history, and culture. Its unique selection as a compromise between Sydney and Melbourne is reflected in the city’s carefully planned design and growth. Today, with its rising population, national institutions, and scenic landscapes, Canberra holds a central role in Australia’s identity, governance, and attractions.
