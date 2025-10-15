Australia’s capital is Canberra, situated in the southeastern Australian Capital Territory, between Sydney and Melbourne. Officially named in 1913, Canberra was chosen for its neutral location after much debate between these two major cities. The city was expertly designed by American architects Walter Burley Griffin and Marion Mahony Griffin.

According to official Australian government data, Canberra’s population is projected to reach nearly 700,000 by 2050, up from around 482,000 in December 2024, a sign of its ongoing growth and importance to the nation. Besides being Australia's political center, Canberra also features major museums, parks, and a thriving urban lifestyle that blends nature and culture.

What is the Capital of Australia?

Canberra is the capital city and is located in the Australian Capital Territory in southeastern Australia.