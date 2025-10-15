RBI Grade B Exam Centres 2025: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit cards for the RBI Grade B 2025 Exam on its official website, rbi.org.in, informing candidates about their allotted exam centres, reporting time, and venue details. Aspirants must download their admit cards using their registration number and password, verify the information carefully, and plan their travel in advance to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.

RBI Grade B Admit Card is a mandatory document that candidates must carry to their respective examination centres. Without it, entry to the exam hall will not be permitted.

RBI Grade B Prelims exam is scheduled to be held in a single shift on October 18 and 19, while Phase 2 is set for December 6 and 7. Since this is a national-level exam, the exam will be conducted at various designated exam centres across the country.