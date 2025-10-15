SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
RBI Grade B Phase 1 Exam is scheduled for October 18 and 19. Prospective candidates must know the RBI Grade B exam centres along with the list of items they should carry to enter the examination hall. Get the complete list of RBI Grade B Exam Centres for Phase 1 and Phase 2.

RBI Grade B Exam Centre
RBI Grade B Exam Centres 2025: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit cards for the RBI Grade B 2025 Exam on its official website, rbi.org.in, informing candidates about their allotted exam centres, reporting time, and venue details. Aspirants must download their admit cards using their registration number and password, verify the information carefully, and plan their travel in advance to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.

RBI Grade B Admit Card is a mandatory document that candidates must carry to their respective examination centres. Without it, entry to the exam hall will not be permitted.

RBI Grade B Prelims exam is scheduled to be held in a single shift on October 18 and 19, while Phase 2 is set for December 6 and 7. Since this is a national-level exam, the exam will be conducted at various designated exam centres across the country.

RBI Grade B Exam Centres 2025

RBI Grade B is a highly competitive exam conducted to recruit candidates for Grade B (General/DEPR/DSIM) Officer posts in the Reserve Bank of India. The examination centres are allotted to candidates based on the preferences selected during the application process.

Once allotted, exam centres cannot be changed under any circumstances. Aspirants are strongly advised to check their centre name, address, and shift timing on the admit card and reach the venue well before the reporting time to complete security and verification formalities smoothly.

Also, check: RBI Grade B Shift Timings

RBI Grade B Exam Centres 2025: Test Centres for Phase 1 (DR)  General

The RBI Grade B Prelims exam will be held at various centres across the country in a single shift from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Candidates should report to the exam venue at 1:00 PM, and the gates will close at 1:45 PM. A state-wise RBI Grade B exam centres list for Phase 1 is provided below:

RBI Grade B Prelims Exam Centres List

Andaman & Nicobar

Port Blair

Andhra Pradesh & Telangana

Guntur, Narasaraopet, Hyderabad, Rangareddy-Kodada, Karimnagar, Warangal, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Tirupati, Chittoor, Vijaywada, Kanchikacherla, Gudlavalleru, Eluru, Vishakhapatnam, Vizianagaram

Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar, Naharlagun city

Assam

Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar

Bihar

Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Patna

Chandigarh

Chandigarh

Chattisgarh

Raipur, Bhilai

Daman & Diu

Jamnagar

Goa

Varna

Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Gandhi Nagar, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara

Haryana

Hissar, Karnal, Rohtak

Himachal Pradesh

Dharamsala, Shimla

Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu

Jharkhand

Bokaro, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Ranchi

Karnataka

Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bengaluru, Chikaballapur, Kolar, Tumkur, Gulbarga, Bidar, Hubli, Dharwad, Haliyal, Gadag, Mangalore, Mysore, Mandya, Udipi

Kerala

Kannur, Kasargod, Kochi, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thrichur, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Nagarcoil

Lakshadweep

Kavaratti

Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur

Maharashtra

Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Nasik, Pune, Solapur

Manipur

Imphal

Meghalaya

Shillong

Mizoram

Aizawl

Nagaland

Kohima

New Delhi

Delhi –NCR

Orissa

Balasore, Berhampur (Ganjam), Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Sambalpur

Puducherry

Cuddalore, Villupuram

Punjab

Amritsar, Bhatinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Patiala

Rajasthan

Ajmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur

Sikkim

Gangtok, Bardang City

Tamilnadu

Chennai, Vellore, Coimbatore, Erode, Thirupur, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Dindigul Salem, Namakkal, Thiruchirapalli, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tirunelvelli, Kanyakumari, Tuticorin

Tripura

Agartala

Uttar Pradesh

Agra, Allahabad, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Varanasi

Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Haldwani, Nainital, Roorkee City

West Bengal

Berhampore (WB), Durgapur, Kolkata, Greater Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Kalyani, Siliguri

RBI Grade B Exam Centres 2025 for Phase 2

RBI Grade B Phase 2 exam will also be held at multiple test centres across India. Candidates who clear the Prelims exam can download their Mains call letter and check their allocated centre accordingly.

State/UT/NCR

Centres

Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar

Karnataka

Bengaluru, Mysuru (Mysore)

Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal

Odisha

Bhubaneswar

West Bengal

Kolkata

Punjab

Mohali

Tamil Nadu

Chennai

Assam

Guwahati

Telangana

Hyderabad

Rajasthan

Jaipur

Chhattisgarh

Raipur

Jammu and Kashmir (UT)

Jammu

Uttar Pradesh

Kanpur, Lucknow

Kerala

Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram

Maharashtra

Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane,

Raigad, Nagpur, Pune

New Delhi

New Delhi

Bihar

Patna

RBI Grade B Exam Centre List 2025 for DEPR/DSIM

Candidates appearing for RBI Grade B DEPR/DSIM post must check exam centres in the table below:

Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar

Jammu

Bengaluru, Mysuru (Mysore)

Kanpur

Bhopal

Ernakulam

Bhubaneswar

Lucknow

Kolkata

Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Raigad

Mohali

Nagpur

Chennai

New Delhi

Guwahati

Patna

Hyderabad

Pune

Jaipur

Thiruvananthapuram

Raipur

  

Documents and Items to Carry to RBI Grade B Test Centre

  1. A printed copy of the RBI Grade B admit card.

  2. A valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport, etc.).

  3. A recent passport-sized photograph (if required).

  4. A simple transparent water bottle and permitted stationery items.

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
