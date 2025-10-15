RBI Grade B Exam Centres 2025: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit cards for the RBI Grade B 2025 Exam on its official website, rbi.org.in, informing candidates about their allotted exam centres, reporting time, and venue details. Aspirants must download their admit cards using their registration number and password, verify the information carefully, and plan their travel in advance to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.
RBI Grade B Admit Card is a mandatory document that candidates must carry to their respective examination centres. Without it, entry to the exam hall will not be permitted.
RBI Grade B Prelims exam is scheduled to be held in a single shift on October 18 and 19, while Phase 2 is set for December 6 and 7. Since this is a national-level exam, the exam will be conducted at various designated exam centres across the country.
RBI Grade B Exam Centres 2025
RBI Grade B is a highly competitive exam conducted to recruit candidates for Grade B (General/DEPR/DSIM) Officer posts in the Reserve Bank of India. The examination centres are allotted to candidates based on the preferences selected during the application process.
Once allotted, exam centres cannot be changed under any circumstances. Aspirants are strongly advised to check their centre name, address, and shift timing on the admit card and reach the venue well before the reporting time to complete security and verification formalities smoothly.
RBI Grade B Exam Centres 2025: Test Centres for Phase 1 (DR) General
The RBI Grade B Prelims exam will be held at various centres across the country in a single shift from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Candidates should report to the exam venue at 1:00 PM, and the gates will close at 1:45 PM. A state-wise RBI Grade B exam centres list for Phase 1 is provided below:
|
RBI Grade B Prelims Exam Centres List
|
Andaman & Nicobar
|
Port Blair
|
Andhra Pradesh & Telangana
|
Guntur, Narasaraopet, Hyderabad, Rangareddy-Kodada, Karimnagar, Warangal, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Tirupati, Chittoor, Vijaywada, Kanchikacherla, Gudlavalleru, Eluru, Vishakhapatnam, Vizianagaram
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Itanagar, Naharlagun city
|
Assam
|
Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar
|
Bihar
|
Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Patna
|
Chandigarh
|
Chandigarh
|
Chattisgarh
|
Raipur, Bhilai
|
Daman & Diu
|
Jamnagar
|
Goa
|
Varna
|
Gujarat
|
Ahmedabad, Gandhi Nagar, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara
|
Haryana
|
Hissar, Karnal, Rohtak
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Dharamsala, Shimla
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
Jammu
|
Jharkhand
|
Bokaro, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Ranchi
|
Karnataka
|
Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bengaluru, Chikaballapur, Kolar, Tumkur, Gulbarga, Bidar, Hubli, Dharwad, Haliyal, Gadag, Mangalore, Mysore, Mandya, Udipi
|
Kerala
|
Kannur, Kasargod, Kochi, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thrichur, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Nagarcoil
|
Lakshadweep
|
Kavaratti
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur
|
Maharashtra
|
Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Nasik, Pune, Solapur
|
Manipur
|
Imphal
|
Meghalaya
|
Shillong
|
Mizoram
|
Aizawl
|
Nagaland
|
Kohima
|
New Delhi
|
Delhi –NCR
|
Orissa
|
Balasore, Berhampur (Ganjam), Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Sambalpur
|
Puducherry
|
Cuddalore, Villupuram
|
Punjab
|
Amritsar, Bhatinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Patiala
|
Rajasthan
|
Ajmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur
|
Sikkim
|
Gangtok, Bardang City
|
Tamilnadu
|
Chennai, Vellore, Coimbatore, Erode, Thirupur, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Dindigul Salem, Namakkal, Thiruchirapalli, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tirunelvelli, Kanyakumari, Tuticorin
|
Tripura
|
Agartala
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Agra, Allahabad, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Varanasi
|
Uttarakhand
|
Dehradun, Haldwani, Nainital, Roorkee City
|
West Bengal
|
Berhampore (WB), Durgapur, Kolkata, Greater Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Kalyani, Siliguri
RBI Grade B Exam Centres 2025 for Phase 2
RBI Grade B Phase 2 exam will also be held at multiple test centres across India. Candidates who clear the Prelims exam can download their Mains call letter and check their allocated centre accordingly.
|
State/UT/NCR
|
Centres
|
Gujarat
|
Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar
|
Karnataka
|
Bengaluru, Mysuru (Mysore)
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Bhopal
|
Odisha
|
Bhubaneswar
|
West Bengal
|
Kolkata
|
Punjab
|
Mohali
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Chennai
|
Assam
|
Guwahati
|
Telangana
|
Hyderabad
|
Rajasthan
|
Jaipur
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Raipur
|
Jammu and Kashmir (UT)
|
Jammu
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Kanpur, Lucknow
|
Kerala
|
Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram
|
Maharashtra
|
Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane,
Raigad, Nagpur, Pune
|
New Delhi
|
New Delhi
|
Bihar
|
Patna
RBI Grade B Exam Centre List 2025 for DEPR/DSIM
Candidates appearing for RBI Grade B DEPR/DSIM post must check exam centres in the table below:
|
Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar
|
Jammu
|
Bengaluru, Mysuru (Mysore)
|
Kanpur
|
Bhopal
|
Ernakulam
|
Bhubaneswar
|
Lucknow
|
Kolkata
|
Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Raigad
|
Mohali
|
Nagpur
|
Chennai
|
New Delhi
|
Guwahati
|
Patna
|
Hyderabad
|
Pune
|
Jaipur
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
Raipur
Documents and Items to Carry to RBI Grade B Test Centre
-
A printed copy of the RBI Grade B admit card.
-
A valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport, etc.).
-
A recent passport-sized photograph (if required).
-
A simple transparent water bottle and permitted stationery items.
