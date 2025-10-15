RBI Grade B 2025 Exam: Check Phase 1 Shift Timings & Exam Duration

RBI Grade B 2025 Exam is scheduled to be conducted in two phases — Phase 1 on October 18 and 19 and Phase 2 on December 6 and 7 across the country. The Reserve Bank of India conducts this examination to shortlist eligible candidates for 120 General and DEPR/DSIM posts. The recruitment process consists of three stages: Prelims, Mains, and Interview.
RBI Grade B Phase 1 exam is just around the corner. It will be held on October 18 and 19 in a single shift at designated exam centres across the country. The Prelims will be conducted from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, with a total duration of two hours. Candidates must report to the exam venue at least one hour before the scheduled time. They should carefully check their admit card for details regarding their shift and reporting time.
RBI Grade B Exam Date 2025
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has officially announced the exam dates for the RBI Grade B 2025 Exam for General and DEPR/DSIM posts. Candidates preparing for the exam can check the detailed schedule on the official website, rbi.org.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 120 Grade B Officer vacancies (General/DEPR/DSIM).
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Phase 1 Online Exam for Grade ‘B’ (DR)- General
|
18th October 2025
|
Phase 1 Online Exam for Grade ‘B’ (DR)- DEPR (Paper I and II)/ DSIM (Paper I)
|
19th October 2025
|
Phase 2 Online Exam for Grade ‘B’ (DR)- General
|
6th December 2025
|
Phase 2 Online/Written Exam for Grade ‘B’ (DR)- DEPR (Paper I & II)/ DSIM (Paper II & III)
|
7th December 2025
RBI Grade B Shift Timings
RBI Grade B Prelims exam will be conducted in a single shift across all centres. Candidates must report to the venue by 1:00 PM, as the gates will close at 1:45 PM. The exam will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, with a total duration of two hours.
|
RBI Grade B Prelims Shift Timing 2025
|
Event
|
Time
|
Reporting Time
|
1:00 PM
|
Gate Closing Time
|
1:45 PM
|
Exam Timing
|
2:00 PM – 4:00 PM
|
Exam Duration
|
2 Hours
|
Number of Shifts
|
1 (Single Shift)
RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025
The admit cards have already been released on the RBI website. Candidates who have successfully registered can download their hall tickets by logging in with their registration number and password. Here is the direct link to download RBI Grade B Admit Card.
RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025 Download Link
RBI Grade B 2025 Exam: Important Instructions
-
Carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the exam centre.
-
Reach the venue well before the reporting time to complete the frisking and verification process smoothly.
-
Do not carry any prohibited items such as electronic gadgets, calculators, or study material inside the exam hall.
-
Follow the instructions provided by the invigilators and maintain decorum during the examination.
RBI Grade B 2025 Vacancy
A total of 120 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. Check the category-wise vacancy breakdown in the table below.
|
Posts
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
Total Vacancies
|
Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR)–(General)
|
35
|
15
|
6
|
8
|
19
|
83
|
Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR)–DEPR
|
6
|
4
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
17
|
Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR)–DSIM
|
10
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
20
|
Total
|
52
|
21
|
14
|
24
|
24
|
120
