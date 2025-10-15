RBI Grade B 2025 Exam: Check Phase 1 Shift Timings & Exam Duration

RBI Grade B 2025 Exam is scheduled to be conducted in two phases — Phase 1 on October 18 and 19 and Phase 2 on December 6 and 7 across the country. The Reserve Bank of India conducts this examination to shortlist eligible candidates for 120 General and DEPR/DSIM posts. The recruitment process consists of three stages: Prelims, Mains, and Interview.

RBI Grade B Phase 1 exam is just around the corner. It will be held on October 18 and 19 in a single shift at designated exam centres across the country. The Prelims will be conducted from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, with a total duration of two hours. Candidates must report to the exam venue at least one hour before the scheduled time. They should carefully check their admit card for details regarding their shift and reporting time.