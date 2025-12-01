IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 OUT: Download Scorecard at ibps.in; Check Marks and Other Details Here

IBPS PO Mains Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) activated the link for the IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 on its official website, ibps.in, on December 1, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the IBPS PO Mains Exam 2025 which was conducted on October 12, 2025, can now check their result status of the online main examination for CRP-PO/MT-XV.
Along with the result, IBPS has also released the section-wise marks and overall marks scored by candidates. The shortlisted candidates of the IBPS PO Mains Exam 2025 will be called for group exercise and interview.
IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 OUT
The IBPS PO Mains 2025 result is released on the official IBPS website, ibps.in. The IBPS PO Mains Result Date 2025 is confirmed as December 1, 2025. The IBPS PO 2025 was conducted under the IBPS CRP PO/MT XV recruitment cycle; the IBPS PO Mains 2025 took place on October 12, 2025.
IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 Link Active
The IBPS has activated the link to download the result of Mains Result 2025 on its official website, ibps.in. Candidates who attempted the Mains Exam on October 12, 2025 can check their result by logging into their account with their registration number and password. Click on the direct link below to download the IBPS PO Mains Result 2025.
IBPS PO Mains Result 2025
IBPS PO Mains Result 2025: Overview
The IBPS PO Mains 2025 has been released on the official website on Dec 1, 2025, to determine the eligibility of candidates for the next stage of the recruitment process. Candidates can check their IBPS PO Mains Exam Result 2025 using their registration number and password. Check the table below for IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 Key Highlights
Feature
Details
Exam Name
IBPS PO Mains 2025
Conducting Body
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
Mains Result Release Date
Dec 1, 2025
Official Website
ibps.in
Login Credentials
Registration Number/Roll Number & Password/Date of Birth
Total Vacancies
5300 PO posts under CRP PO/MT XV
How to Check the IBPS PO Mains Result 2025?
Candidates who gave attempted the examination of IBPS PO Mains 2025 on October 12 can now check their result status at ibps.in. Candidates can check the step by step below to check the IBPS PO Mains Result 2025
Visit the official IBPS, ibps.in
Now click on the “CRP PO/MT” section
Select the link for IBPS PO Mains Result 2025
Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth
View your qualifying status and download the IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 Scorecard
