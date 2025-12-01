Karnataka TET Hall Ticket, Download Now!
Focus
Quick Links

IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 OUT: Download Scorecard at ibps.in; Check Marks and Other Details Here

By Mohd Salman
Dec 1, 2025, 22:17 IST

IBPS PO Mains Result 2025: IBPS has  released the IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 on December 1, 2025, at ibps.in. Candidates who appeared in the October 12 exam can check section-wise and overall marks. Shortlisted candidates will now called for group exercises and interviews under CRP PO/MT-XV recruitment.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

IBPS PO Mains Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) activated the link for the IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 on its official website, ibps.in, on December 1, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the IBPS PO Mains Exam 2025 which was conducted on October 12, 2025, can now check their result status of the online main examination for CRP-PO/MT-XV.
Along with the result, IBPS has also released the section-wise marks and overall marks scored by candidates. The shortlisted candidates of the IBPS PO Mains Exam 2025 will be called for group exercise and interview.

IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 OUT

The IBPS PO Mains 2025 result is released on the official IBPS website, ibps.in. The IBPS PO Mains Result Date 2025 is confirmed as December 1, 2025. The IBPS PO 2025 was conducted under the IBPS CRP PO/MT XV recruitment cycle; the IBPS PO Mains 2025 took place on October 12, 2025.

IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 Link Active

The IBPS has activated the link to download the result of Mains Result 2025 on its official website, ibps.in. Candidates who attempted the Mains Exam on October 12, 2025 can check their result by logging into their account with their registration number and password. Click on the direct link below to download the IBPS PO Mains Result 2025.

IBPS PO Mains Result 2025

Active Link

IBPS PO Mains Result 2025: Overview

The IBPS PO Mains 2025 has been released on the official website on Dec 1, 2025, to determine the eligibility of candidates for the next stage of the recruitment process. Candidates can check their IBPS PO Mains Exam Result 2025 using their registration number and password. Check the table below for IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 Key Highlights

Feature

Details

Exam Name

IBPS PO Mains 2025

Conducting Body

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)

Mains Result Release Date

Dec 1, 2025

Official Website

ibps.in

Login Credentials

Registration Number/Roll Number & Password/Date of Birth

Total Vacancies

5300 PO posts under CRP PO/MT XV

How to Check the IBPS PO Mains Result 2025?

Candidates who gave attempted the examination of IBPS PO Mains 2025 on October 12 can now check their result status at ibps.in. Candidates can check the step by step below to check the IBPS PO Mains Result 2025
Visit the official IBPS, ibps.in
Now click on the “CRP PO/MT” section
Select the link for IBPS PO Mains Result 2025
Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth
View your qualifying status and download the IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 Scorecard

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News