IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 OUT: Download Scorecard at ibps.in; Check Marks and Other Details Here

IBPS PO Mains Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) activated the link for the IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 on its official website, ibps.in, on December 1, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the IBPS PO Mains Exam 2025 which was conducted on October 12, 2025, can now check their result status of the online main examination for CRP-PO/MT-XV.

Along with the result, IBPS has also released the section-wise marks and overall marks scored by candidates. The shortlisted candidates of the IBPS PO Mains Exam 2025 will be called for group exercise and interview.

IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 OUT

The IBPS PO Mains 2025 result is released on the official IBPS website, ibps.in. The IBPS PO Mains Result Date 2025 is confirmed as December 1, 2025. The IBPS PO 2025 was conducted under the IBPS CRP PO/MT XV recruitment cycle; the IBPS PO Mains 2025 took place on October 12, 2025.