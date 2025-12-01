Rajasthan JET UG Counselling 2025 First Provisional List OUT at jetskrau2025.com; Direct Link Here

Key Points
- Rajasthan JET 2025 UG Counselling First Provisional List released today, December 1, 2025.
- Candidates can check the list on the official website at jetskrau2025.com.
- The deadline to accept allotted seats and pay the fee is December 7, 2025.
Rajasthan JET 2025 UG Counselling: The Agriculture University, Jodhpur has released the Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test (JET) 2025 Undergraduate (UG) Counselling First Provisional list today, December 1, 2025. Candidates can visit the official website to check the counselling list at jetskrau2025.com. The last date to accept the allotted seats and pay the seat allotment fee is December 7, 2025. For college reporting, selected students need to bring their original documents to their allotted campus.
Rajasthan JET 2025 UG Counselling Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying the important details of Rajasthan JET 2025 UG Counselling:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|Rajasthan JET 2025 UG Counselling First Provisional list
|Exam name
|Joint Entrance Test (JET)
|Board name
|Agriculture University, Jodhpur
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|jetskrau2025.com
|State
|Rajasthan
|Stream
|Science (Agriculture)
|Level
|Undergraduate (UG)
|First list acceptance and seat allotment fee payment
|December 7, 2025
|Seat acceptance fee
|Upwards: INR 1200Seat acceptance: INR 1300
Rajasthan JET 2025 UG Counselling Important Dates
Candidates can check the important dates related to Rajasthan JET 2025 UG Counselling here:
|Event
|Date
|First list acceptance and seat allotment fee payment
|December 7, 2025
|Release of the second provisional list
|December 10, 2025
|Second list acceptance and seat allotment fee payment
|December 13, 2025 till 11:59 PM
|College Reporting
|December 15 to 16, 2025, till 5 PM
How to accept Rajasthan JET 2025 UG Counselling Seat?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to accept their seats for Rajasthan JET UG 2025 Counselling:
- Visit the official website at jetskrau2025.com
- In the login window, enter your credentials
- Click on submit and head to the link for seat acceptance in the dashboard
- Select the allotted college and pay the seat acceptance fee
