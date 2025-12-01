KIITEE 2026 Syllabus and Pattern OUT at kiitee.kiit.ac.in; Check Subject-wise Topic List Here

KIITEE 2026: The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has released the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Entrance Exam (KIITEE) 2026 exam syllabus and pattern today, December 1, 2025. Candidates who wish to appear for the exams will need to visit the official website to check the schedule at kiitee.kiit.ac.in. The institute has released the KIITEE 2026 exam dates, with the first phase of exams to be held between April 16 to 20, 2026.

KIITEE 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details of KIITEE Exam 2026 here: