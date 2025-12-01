Karnataka TET Hall Ticket, Download Now!
KIITEE 2026 Syllabus and Pattern OUT at kiitee.kiit.ac.in; Check Subject-wise Topic List Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 1, 2025, 17:18 IST

KIITEE 2026: The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) released the KIITEE 2026 syllabus and pattern today, December 1, 2025. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website at kiitee.kiit.ac.in. The first phase of exams is scheduled for April 16 to 20, 2026.

KIITEE 2026: The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has released the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Entrance Exam (KIITEE) 2026 exam syllabus and pattern today, December 1, 2025. Candidates who wish to appear for the exams will need to visit the official website to check the schedule at kiitee.kiit.ac.in. The institute has released the KIITEE 2026 exam dates, with the first phase of exams to be held between April 16 to 20, 2026.

KIITEE 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details of KIITEE Exam 2026 here:

Overview  Details 
Event name  KIITEE 2026 Syllabus and Exam Pattern released 
Exam name  Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Entrance Exam (KIITEE)
Board name  Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT)
Academic year  2026-27
Official website  kiitee.kiit.ac.in
Stream  Engineering 
Exam mode  Online, Computer-based test (CBT)
Phase 1 exam dates  April 16 to 20, 2026
No. of sections 3 (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics)
Language of exam  English
Exam Duration 150 minutes
Number of questions 120
Total marks 480
Type of questions MCQs
Marking scheme Correct: +4 Incorrect: -1

KIITEE 2026 Exam Syllabus 

Candidates can check the topic-wise KIITEE 2026 exam syllabus here:

Physics Chemistry Mathematics
Units and Measurement Some Basic Concepts Sets, Relations and Functions
Description of Motion in One Dimension States of Matter Complex Numbers
Description of Motion in Two and Three Dimensions Atomic Structure Matrices and Determinants
Laws of Motion Solutions Quadratic Equations
Work, Energy and Power Chemical Energetics and Thermodynamics Permutations and Combinations
Rotational Motion and Moment of Inertia Chemical Equilibrium Binomial Theorem and Its Applications
Gravitation Redox Reactions and Electrochemistry Sequences and Series
Solids and Fluids Rates of Chemical Reactions and Chemical Kinetics Differential Calculus
Oscillations Surface Chemistry Integral Calculus
Waves Chemical Families Periodic Properties Differential Equations
Heat and Thermodynamics Chemical Bonding & Molecular Structure Two-Dimensional Geometry
Transference of Heat Chemistry of Non-Metals - 1 Three-Dimensional Geometry
Electrostatics Chemistry of Non-metals-II Vector Algebra
Current Electricity Chemistry of Lighter Metals Measures of Central Tendency and Dispersion
Thermal and Chemical Effects of Currents Heavy Metals Probability
Magnetic Effects of Currents Chemistry of Representative Elements Trigonometry
Magneto Statics Transition Metals Including Lanthanides  
Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents Coordination Chemistry and Organo Metallics  
Ray Optics Nuclear Chemistry  
Wave Optics Purification and Characterization of Organic Compounds  
Electromagnetic Waves Some Basic Principles  
Electron and Photons Hydrocarbons  
Atoms, Molecules and Nuclei Organic Compound Containing Halogens  
Solids and Semi-Conductors Devices Organic Compounds Containing Oxygen  
  Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen  
  Synthetic and Natural Polymers  
  Bio Molecules and Biological Processes  
  Chemistry In Action  
  Environmental Chemistry  

DIRECT LINK - KIITEE 2026 B.Tech.(4 years) / B.Sc Computer Science (3 years) Syllabus

