GATE 2026: CSE Exam Admit Card Date OUT at gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Check Syllabus and Exam Pattern Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 1, 2025, 17:17 IST

IIT Guwahati has released the GATE 2026 CSE admit card and exam date. Candidates can check the details and download the hall ticket from the official GOAPS portal at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Important details are mentioned on the admit card date, pattern, and syllabus.

GATE 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati has released Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 for Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) Admit card and exam date. Candidates will need to visit the official GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal to check the dates and download the hall ticket at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Candidates can check the GATE 2026 CSE admit card date, pattern, syllabus, and other details.

GATE 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details of GATE 2026 CSE Exam: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  GATE 2026 CSE 
Exam name  Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)
Board name  Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati
Academic year 2026-27
Official website  gate2026.iitg.ac.in
Application portal  GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS)
Stream  Engineering 
Level  Postgraduate (PG)
CSE Exam date  February 8, 2026
GATE Exam dates  February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026
Programme  Computer Science and Engineering (CSE)
Exam shifts 

CS1: 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM

CS2: 2:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Admit card release date  January 2, 2026
Login credentials 

Enrollment ID 

Password 

IIT Guwahati GATE 2026 CS Exam Pattern

Candidates can check the GATE 2026 CS Exam Pattern here:

Overview  Details
Exam duration  180 minutes (3 hours)
Mode of exam Computer-based test (CBT)
Total marks 100
Number of sections 2
Marks distribution

General aptitude: 15 marks 

Subject specific: 85 marks 
Question distribution

General aptitude: 5x1 mark + 5x2 mark = 15

Subject specific: 25x1 mark + 30x2 mark = 85

GATE 2026 CSE Exam Syllabus

Candidates appearing for GATE CSE exam 2026 can check syllabus details below: 

  • Engineering Mathematics (Discrete mathematics, linear algebra, calculus, probability and statistics)
  • Digital logic
  • Computer organization and architecture
  • Programming and Data Structures
  • Algorithms
  • Theory of computation
  • Compiler design
  • Operating systems
  • Databases
  • Computer networks

