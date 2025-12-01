GATE 2026: CSE Exam Admit Card Date OUT at gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Check Syllabus and Exam Pattern Here

Key Points
- IIT Guwahati has released the GATE 2026 CSE admit card and exam date.
- Candidates can check the details and download hall ticket from gate2026.iitg.ac.in.
- Important details are mentioned on the admit card date, pattern, and syllabus.
GATE 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati has released Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 for Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) Admit card and exam date. Candidates will need to visit the official GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal to check the dates and download the hall ticket at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Candidates can check the GATE 2026 CSE admit card date, pattern, syllabus, and other details.
GATE 2026 Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying the important details of GATE 2026 CSE Exam:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|GATE 2026 CSE
|Exam name
|Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)
|Board name
|Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati
|Academic year
|2026-27
|Official website
|gate2026.iitg.ac.in
|Application portal
|GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS)
|Stream
|Engineering
|Level
|Postgraduate (PG)
|CSE Exam date
|February 8, 2026
|GATE Exam dates
|February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026
|Programme
|Computer Science and Engineering (CSE)
|Exam shifts
|
CS1: 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM
CS2: 2:30 PM - 5:30 PM
|Admit card release date
|January 2, 2026
|Login credentials
|
Enrollment ID
Password
IIT Guwahati GATE 2026 CS Exam Pattern
Candidates can check the GATE 2026 CS Exam Pattern here:
|Overview
|Details
|Exam duration
|180 minutes (3 hours)
|Mode of exam
|Computer-based test (CBT)
|Total marks
|100
|Number of sections
|2
|Marks distribution
|
General aptitude: 15 marks
Subject specific: 85 marks
|Question distribution
|
General aptitude: 5x1 mark + 5x2 mark = 15
Subject specific: 25x1 mark + 30x2 mark = 85
GATE 2026 CSE Exam Syllabus
Candidates appearing for GATE CSE exam 2026 can check syllabus details below:
- Engineering Mathematics (Discrete mathematics, linear algebra, calculus, probability and statistics)
- Digital logic
- Computer organization and architecture
- Programming and Data Structures
- Algorithms
- Theory of computation
- Compiler design
- Operating systems
- Databases
- Computer networks
