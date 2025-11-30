CTET 2026 Application Form
WBP Constable Question Paper 2025: Download November 30th Question Paper PDF Here

By Mridula Sharma
Nov 30, 2025, 14:14 IST

WBP Constable Question Paper 2025: The WBP Constable Written Exam 2025 was successfully conducted on 30 November 2025 for 11,749 vacancies. Candidates can now download the WBP Constable Question Paper 2025 PDF from here to review questions, understand exam difficulty, and identify important topics.

WBP Constable Question Paper 2025
WBP Constable Question Paper 2025

WBP Constable Question Paper 2025: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has successfully conducted the WBP Constable Written Exam on 30 November 2025 at several examination centres across West Bengal. Thousands of candidates appeared for the test, and the exam was held smoothly under proper supervision.

Many candidates want to check the exact questions asked in the paper to analyse the difficulty level and compare their performance after the exam. The WBP Constable Question Paper 2025 has been made available for download. The article provides a direct download link to help candidates access the complete question paper without any hassle.

WBP Constable Question Paper 2025 

The WBP Constable Question Paper 2025 is now available. It is extremely useful for all candidates. The paper gives a clear idea of the exam’s difficulty level, the types of questions asked, the overall exam pattern, and the latest question trends. Candidates can easily identify the most important topics and plan an effective strategy for the upcoming recruitment exams.

The written exam mainly evaluates a candidate’s understanding of subjects like General Knowledge, Reasoning, and other essential areas. Those who clear this stage will be eligible to move forward to the next phase of the WBP Constable selection process.

WBP Constable Question Paper 2025 Overview

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has successfully conducted the WBP Constable Written Exam 2025 to fill 11,749 Constable vacancies across the state. The exam was held in a single shift, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. Candidates can check the overview in the table below:

Details

Information

Recruitment Organization

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB)

Post Name

Constable

Total Vacancies

11,749

Status

Released

Written Exam Date

30 November 2025

Job Location

West Bengal

Official Website

prb.wb.gov.in

WBP Constable Question Paper 2025 Download PDF

The direct PDF link to download the WBP Constable Question Paper 2025 has been shared below. Candidates must make sure to go through every question carefully and identify the subjects or topics where they need improvement. This analysis will help you strengthen weak areas and boost the preparation for the next stages of the WBP recruitment process.

WBP Constable Question Paper 2025 

Download Question Paper

Benefits of Solving the WBP Constable Question Paper 2025

Going through the WBP Constable Question Paper 2025 offers multiple advantages for candidates preparing for the exam:

  1. Practicing previous papers helps candidates understand the marking scheme, subject-wise weightage, and types of questions asked.

  2. Regular practice allows candidates to solve questions faster and more accurately during the real exam.

  3. Attempting past questions helps highlight topics that need extra focus, enabling more targeted preparation.

  4. Solving real exam-based questions reduces anxiety, builds confidence, and familiarizes candidates with the exam environment.

WBP Constable Exam Pattern 2025

The WBP Constable Exam 2025 consists of 85 objective-type questions carrying a total of 85 marks. The exam is conducted in Bengali and Nepali, with 1 mark awarded for each correct answer.

A negative marking of 0.25 marks is applied for every wrong answer. The total duration of the exam is 80 minutes. Check the exam pattern details in the table below:

Subjects/Sections

No. of Questions

Marks

English

10

10

General Awareness & General Knowledge

25

25

Reasoning & Logical Analysis

25

25

Elementary Mathematics (Madhyamik Standard)

25

25

Total

85

85

